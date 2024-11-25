Woman’s Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After “Horrible” Backlash From Locals

ADVERTISEMENT

What was once a dream home for Taralyn Romero quickly became a living nightmare the moment her community claimed her property as theirs. “I got threatened, and I got told that it wasn’t my land and that I had stolen it,” the property owner said.

The picturesque area in Kittredge, Colorado, right next to Bear Creek, was perfect for the nature-lover — pine trees surrounded the house, with untouched snow, adding a magical feel to the atmosphere. And through it all, the north bank of a river flowed through the endless white.

For Taralyn, it was “pure bliss” until people started to label her as the “wicked witch” — and it seems that her insistence on keeping the land has backfired, with more people showing up to the park than ever before.

Taralyn Romero bought a beautiful home in a rural area but her community hasn’t taken kindly to the boundaries she set for privacy

The 43-year-old bought the property when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, back when she was still living in Denver. Her partner and her daughter rented and moved into the area in 2021, when she decided she wanted more space.

When locals started disrespecting the area, she went on TikTok to blow off some steam. Now, the popularity of the creek has started to skyrocket, and Taralyn is convinced it was the result of her own doing.

On November 11, the ERPD stated that “data shows visits to Kittredge Park jumped 23 percent from 2022 to 2023, from 9,100 to 15,500 visits, with most visitors spending just over an hour there.”

In a TikTok posted earlier this week, Taralyn said she was “99.99% sure that this increase is a direct result” of her land dispute.

“Could it be that people just love the park?” she asked. “Possibly. But I don’t think so.”

Taralyn’s move to Kittredge Park was a means to escape from the constant bustle of the city

Initially, the Colorado native had seen the space as a temporary getaway from her Denver home. She made the decision to stay when her lease expired.

The village had a little over 1,300 people, according to the 2020 Census, and was mostly occupied by wildlife.

But as the snow melted and the days grew longer, more tourists started to flock to the creek, similarly needing a place for peace and quiet.

Families played by the water, bringing their floaties and coolers to the park, but left a mark as they departed. Socks and dirty kids’ clothing were scattered along the property, as well as empty baby wipe containers and children’s water bottles.

Taralyn was somewhat confused at first, assuming visitors weren’t aware they were on private land. But some told her they knew of the boundaries, although previous owners had long opened up the space to the public.

Beside the trash being thrown around, the 43-year-old grew worried about the potential liability.

“Having a playground where kids are running back and forth and the parents are sometimes distracted on their phones, made me incredibly concerned that I was going to be dealing with a drowning at worst, or someone getting hurt and slipping on the rocks at best,” she told Fox News Digital.

Taralyn’s friendly reminders to tourists to respect her land were ignored and even met with hostility

Taralyn put up a sign that read, “Private Property: Residents and Invited Guests Only,” additionally encouraging “no digging” after seeing kids and pets digging holes everywhere.

“We wanted to make friends. We wanted to fit in,” she said, hoping the reminders weren’t seen as aggressive in any way.

But the requests were both largely ignored.

The 43-year-old claimed interactions with the locals were fairly antagonistic, especially after she decided to build a fence.

“I got maps thrown in my face,” Taralyn informed. “I got cussed out. I got screamed at. I got threatened, and I got told that it wasn’t my land and that I had stolen it.”

As things started to escalate, many visitors arrived at the property for the sole purpose of cussing her out, claiming she had destroyed a beloved community.

Taralyn felt as if she was portrayed “as a villain… someone who didn’t want to watch children have fun.”

It wasn’t long before authorities got involved in the growing tension

But Taralyn knew she needed to stand her ground.

She said the county did a poor job of offering clarification or assistance, saying the whole situation was a complete “frenzy,” especially after the dispute boiled over into the following summer.

Officials also revealed they were taking a closer look at where the boundary lines stood.

“We don’t know if the creek has meandered onto their property,” said Matt Robbins, a spokesperson for Jeffco Open Space to local media.

An attorney has even expressed interest in seeking a temporary restraining order so families would still able to publicly use the area, at least until the county can determine whose land the park stands on.

Netizens rallied in support of Taralyn but pointed out that broadcasting the dispute on social media wasn’t the wisest idea

Commenters said Taralyn’s concerns for liability were valid.

“Sorry, but she’s absolutely correct!” one user wrote. “If someone drowned or injured themselves in the river on her property, then any attorney is going to try to hold her legally liable. If it were me, then I would hire a survey crew to figure out the exact property line, then install fencing.”

Another questioned social media’s role in the whole dispute, saying, “I would not want random people traipsing through my property and taking a dip in the creek for the simple fact of civil liability if for nothing else.

“But her mistake was venting on social media. I would have quietly sold the place and moved on.”

A third user expressed, “IF the property is hers… private property is PRIVATE property. I side with her. Think of the liability if a kid drowns. Put up an electric fence.

“Disagree? How about we all come to your house and have a picnic on your lawn everyday. Knowing Americans I bet many leave their trash everywhere. Too many disrespectful.”

Commenters were divided on what they’d do if they were in Taralyn’s shoes

