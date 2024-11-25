Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman’s Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After “Horrible” Backlash From Locals
News

Woman’s Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After “Horrible” Backlash From Locals

What was once a dream home for Taralyn Romero quickly became a living nightmare the moment her community claimed her property as theirs. “I got threatened, and I got told that it wasn’t my land and that I had stolen it,” the property owner said.

The picturesque area in Kittredge, Colorado, right next to Bear Creek, was perfect for the nature-lover — pine trees surrounded the house, with untouched snow, adding a magical feel to the atmosphere. And through it all, the north bank of a river flowed through the endless white.

Highlights
  • Taralyn Romero faces backlash for asserting property rights in Kittredge, CO.
  • Visits to Kittredge Park rose 23% from 2022 to 2023 amid land dispute.
  • Locals claim Taralyn's property is public due to previous owner's open access.
Points of View

  • Property Rights Advocate: Taralyn has every right to defend her private property from trespassers.

  • Community Preservationist: Locals should be prioritized, as shared spaces enhance community bonds.

  • Social Media Critic: Publicized feuds escalate conflicts; Taralyn's TikTok was irresponsible.

For Taralyn, it was “pure bliss” until people started to label her as the “wicked witch” — and it seems that her insistence on keeping the land has backfired, with more people showing up to the park than ever before.

Taralyn Romero bought a beautiful home in a rural area but her community hasn’t taken kindly to the boundaries she set for privacy

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

The 43-year-old bought the property when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, back when she was still living in Denver. Her partner and her daughter rented and moved into the area in 2021, when she decided she wanted more space.

When locals started disrespecting the area, she went on TikTok to blow off some steam. Now, the popularity of the creek has started to skyrocket, and Taralyn is convinced it was the result of her own doing.

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

On November 11, the ERPD stated that “data shows visits to Kittredge Park jumped 23 percent from 2022 to 2023, from 9,100 to 15,500 visits, with most visitors spending just over an hour there.”

In a TikTok posted earlier this week, Taralyn said she was “99.99% sure that this increase is a direct result” of her land dispute.

“Could it be that people just love the park?” she asked. “Possibly. But I don’t think so.”

Taralyn’s move to Kittredge Park was a means to escape from the constant bustle of the city

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

Initially, the Colorado native had seen the space as a temporary getaway from her Denver home. She made the decision to stay when her lease expired. 

The village had a little over 1,300 people, according to the 2020 Census, and was mostly occupied by wildlife. 

But as the snow melted and the days grew longer, more tourists started to flock to the creek, similarly needing a place for peace and quiet.

Families played by the water, bringing their floaties and coolers to the park, but left a mark as they departed. Socks and dirty kids’ clothing were scattered along the property, as well as empty baby wipe containers and children’s water bottles.

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

Taralyn was somewhat confused at first, assuming visitors weren’t aware they were on private land. But some told her they knew of the boundaries, although previous owners had long opened up the space to the public.

Beside the trash being thrown around, the 43-year-old grew worried about the potential liability.

“Having a playground where kids are running back and forth and the parents are sometimes distracted on their phones, made me incredibly concerned that I was going to be dealing with a drowning at worst, or someone getting hurt and slipping on the rocks at best,” she told Fox News Digital.

Taralyn’s friendly reminders to tourists to respect her land were ignored and even met with hostility

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

@wickedwitch_ofthe_west Replying to @user2327081555294 On my way to seek justice for my dream home #truestory #homebuyingprocess #horrorstory #buyerbeware #reallifenightmare #storytime #whatwouldyoudo #propertyvalue #realtorsoftiktok #housingmarket2023 #creeklife #elk #colorado ♬ Beautiful Paradise – Aga Alamsyah

Taralyn put up a sign that read, “Private Property: Residents and Invited Guests Only,” additionally encouraging “no digging” after seeing kids and pets digging holes everywhere.

“We wanted to make friends. We wanted to fit in,” she said, hoping the reminders weren’t seen as aggressive in any way.

@wickedwitch_ofthe_west BIG NEWS regarding the prior home owners #realestatetiktok #lawsuit #fraud #newhomeowners #truestory #justice #accountability #badfaith #property #colorado #caselaw #liarliar #deception #shortstory #legaltiktok #lawyersoftiktok ♬ original sound – Real Wicked Witch of the West

But the requests were both largely ignored.

The 43-year-old claimed interactions with the locals were fairly antagonistic, especially after she decided to build a fence. 

@wickedwitch_ofthe_west Part 1: Real Life Salem Witch Trial #truestory #romanempire #witchhunt #witchtok #kittredgeparkdrama #salemwitchtrials #entitlement #smalltownproblems #smalltownusa #colorado #creeklife #forshame #fyp #badneighbors #propertydispute #property #creeklady #romanempire #trending ♬ original sound – Real Wicked Witch of the West


Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

“I got maps thrown in my face,” Taralyn informed. “I got cussed out. I got screamed at. I got threatened, and I got told that it wasn’t my land and that I had stolen it.”

As things started to escalate, many visitors arrived at the property for the sole purpose of cussing her out, claiming she had destroyed a beloved community.

Taralyn felt as if she was portrayed “as a villain… someone who didn’t want to watch children have fun.”

It wasn’t long before authorities got involved in the growing tension

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

But Taralyn knew she needed to stand her ground.

She said the county did a poor job of offering clarification or assistance, saying the whole situation was a complete “frenzy,” especially after the dispute boiled over into the following summer.

Officials also revealed they were taking a closer look at where the boundary lines stood.

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Image credits: wickedwitch_ofthe_west

“We don’t know if the creek has meandered onto their property,” said Matt Robbins, a spokesperson for Jeffco Open Space to local media.

An attorney has even expressed interest in seeking a temporary restraining order so families would still able to publicly use the area, at least until the county can determine whose land the park stands on.

Netizens rallied in support of Taralyn but pointed out that broadcasting the dispute on social media wasn’t the wisest idea

@wickedwitch_ofthe_west When the impact of social media is quantified lmfao #kittredgepark #update #wedidthis #bangthedrum ♬ original sound – Real Wicked Witch of the West

Commenters said Taralyn’s concerns for liability were valid.

“Sorry, but she’s absolutely correct!” one user wrote. “If someone drowned or injured themselves in the river on her property, then any attorney is going to try to hold her legally liable. If it were me, then I would hire a survey crew to figure out the exact property line, then install fencing.”

Another questioned social media’s role in the whole dispute, saying, “I would not want random people traipsing through my property and taking a dip in the creek for the simple fact of civil liability if for nothing else.

“But her mistake was venting on social media. I would have quietly sold the place and moved on.”

@wickedwitch_ofthe_west Finally, a happy ending and some accountability served after years of suffering. #creeklady #kittredgeparkupdate #apologyvideo #accountability #evergreen #colorado #bearcreek #priorhomeowners #update #truestory #storytime #inspirational #miracleshappen #happyending #seriesfinale ♬ Mr. Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

A third user expressed, “IF the property is hers… private property is PRIVATE property. I side with her. Think of the liability if a kid drowns. Put up an electric fence.

“Disagree? How about we all come to your house and have a picnic on your lawn everyday. Knowing Americans I bet many leave their trash everywhere. Too many disrespectful.”

Commenters were divided on what they’d do if they were in Taralyn’s shoes

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Woman's Dream House On A Creek Turns Into A Nightmare After "Horrible" Backlash From Locals

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

lorynorton avatar
JohninND
JohninND
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should have told her all this before taking her money.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The town also should have had signs up indicating where public property ended

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

State laws vary on this hugely, so there's not going to be much worthwhile discussion about what she should do. At the very least, if she posts a "Private Property" sign and people come anyway without invitation, it's hard to imagone that she's liable; I can't imagine that in ANY state, she has any legal obligation to force people off. In my state, most of the natural attractions are on private land and it's very common for people to visit them anyway. Land owners typically posts signs denying liability. I suspect that this is a backhand way of saying, "Private Property, but we won't shoot you for trespassing and we probably won't mistake you for deer." (Because ordinarily, if you trespass and you're more than 100 yards from public property and you get mistaken for a deer, that's your fault.)

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the creek would make this an interesting legal case if someone were to get injured. I've been researching this and found the homeowner could be liable if they do not warn trespassers about a "known dangerous condition", and also can be liable if a child gets injured due to an "attractive nuisance" that was not properly secured. I think a lawyer could argue either or both of those points in court and it would be up to the judge.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone help me with the math on the increase in visitors? They said it increased 23% from 9,100 to 15,500. I calculated that as a 70% increase. How did they get 23%? What am I missing?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
