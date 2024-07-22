ADVERTISEMENT

Buying a property can be a long and drawn-out experience, but it’s always worth it if it’s a great deal. Someplace to call your own is extra satisfying when you know you’ll get on with your new neighbors, too.

For one guy who acquired a 1.5-acre lot in a township, things got off to a rocky start when his neighbor built a privacy fence over 10 feet into his property. The neighbor’s behavior towards him since he moved in has been avoidant at best, so now the man has turned to Reddit to ask for advice.

Man got a great deal on a 1.5-acre lot, only to discover his neighbor had built a fence crossing his boundary

Man talked casually to the neighbor about it, but the neighbor just said that’s where the property line had always been

Neighbor told man that if he wants to get a survey done, they can talk about it

Man said survey quotes came in at over $2k and turned to Reddit to ask if there was any other way to deal with it

OP starts his story by explaining that while he was under contract to buy his house, his neighbor-to-be built a fence over 10 feet into his property. He says the realtor didn’t want to do anything to put the sale at risk, and it was a great deal, so he let it slide for the moment.

After OP moved in, he tried to have a casual chat with his new neighbor about the offending fence. His neighbor just said that’s where the property line has always been. He also added that if the man wanted to get a survey done, they could talk about it.

OP added that he thinks the neighbor knows he’s at fault, since he’s been avoiding him for almost a month. OP has since gotten some quotes for surveys, but they’re quite pricey, so he resorted to asking the Reddit community whether or not there’s another way around the issue.

Good fences make good neighbors, as the saying goes, but in OP’s case it would probably be best if he didn’t have to put up with one extending into his yard. What OP may need to do is get a property survey done, especially since his neighbor won’t budge without one.

Knowing when to get a land survey done can be crucial when developing or managing a piece of land. The survey precisely identifies and documents important aspects of a piece of land, such as boundaries and topography. If you’re buying or selling land, beginning construction or settling boundary concerns, you will likely need a survey.

Land surveyors are saddled with the critical task of verifying property lines so that you don’t inadvertently build that fence in your neighbor’s yard.

To make these verifications, surveyors search for original property markers on the land (these are usually underground and contain details about who originally surveyed the land).

In addition, they also do a lot of measurements and calculations around the property and the neighborhood at large. They also search for and review city, county and state property records.

In her article for Forbes, Dawn Weinberger puts forward tips on how to hire a land surveyor.

First, consider whether you want to hire an independent land surveyor or a larger company. An independent surveyor might charge less, but they might also be too busy to take on your job anytime soon.

On the other hand, a land surveying company may be able to get to you sooner—but their prices will probably be higher, since they come with a whole team.

Because there are many reasons to get a land survey done, there are many different types of surveys as well. Land surveys detail the boundaries of a parcel of land, topographic surveys illustrate the plan and elevation of the land, and monumentation surveys are done if you want to add a fence to your property.

A lot of local governments keep property records online. To search for their piece of land, OP will need specific details about the property they want to look up. They’ll need to gather as much information as they can – like the street address, boundary descriptions and date of the last survey. Then, they can search the official county or assessor’s website where the property is located.

The more information OP has, the easier it will be for them to find the survey they need. Not all records will be digitized, but the results of their search may help them narrow down the exact office where their survey is located. They can then call the office and ask to be mailed a copy of the survey.

Geographic Information System (GIS) maps and property search sites are a better option if OP has limited info on their property. However, these sites often charge a fee or need a subscription.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s situation? Try speaking with the neighbor again, or just shell out for the survey? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

