Recently got displaced for a week while some people came by and fixed my ceiling. It was covered in full since there was evidence of mold on the windowsills prior to moving in. Company came in and took the humidity which was 78. They were going to replace the ceiling, parts of the wall, and connect the air vent all the way outside as it was not hooked up correctly. Came back after a week and everything is replaced and there is no evidence of mold anymore. Tub is clogged and I’m waiting on that to get fixed but otherwise, seems good. The thing that didn’t make sense to me is the landlord telling me that if it happens again I will be responsible for it. He did not provide any maintenance advice on how to control it if this should happen again. My leasing contract states that I will only be held responsible for repairs if I don’t take the necessary precautions to avoid it but how do I avoid mold growth? Contract includes vent cleaning, filter replacement, not running the ac too hard, normal house things- but nothing about mold. I’ve requested receipts of all the work done so I have evidence that it was done properly and I also plan on requesting humidity check ups. I fail to understand how this would fall back on me if it comes back? If it’s done correctly, it shouldn’t return at all?