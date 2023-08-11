Aside from the price, having a good relationship with the landlord is important for you to really feel comfortable in your new home. Just like with anyone else, some landlords can be jerks and can make your life a living hell. We have gathered examples of situations where renting apartments turned into terrible experiences because of landlords. So, scroll down and discover these terrible experiences that we wouldn't wish even upon our worst enemies.

Finding a reasonably priced and comfortable rental place that feels like home has become a challenge nowadays. Rent prices are rising due to a shortage of available rentals, very high home sale prices, costly construction expenses, and a demand for homes with numerous amenities.

#1 This Is How The Landlord Fixed The Leaky Ceiling

Many people have chosen to rent out their lovely homes. According to the market data at 'Statista', around 44 million homes were rented out, making up about 34% of all U.S. households. And diving into U.S. Census stats, the average household usually has around 2.6 people. We find that a whopping 114.4 million people, or roughly 35% of the whole U.S. population, were renting homes in 2021.

#2 Been Asking The Landlord To Investigate The Sagging Roof In My Kitchen For Months Now, Came Home To Find This Tonight

#3 My Landlord Told Me He’d Pressure Wash My Deck

While renting provides flexibility and less responsibility compared to homeownership, there are definitely challenges. It costs a lot, landlords make the rules, leases might be shorter than you'd like, you can't change much, you don't own it, some landlords are horrible, and over time it might get too expensive. Plus, you miss out on homeowner perks.

#4 Our Landlord Keeps Saying There's Nothing Wrong With Our Shower

#5 No "Spices And Oils" In All Cooking

#6 I Found A Camera, That A Landlord Tried Hiding In The Laundry Room Of A Rental, That Faces A Mirror In My Entryway Where I Sometimes Change Clothes In Front Of

You should always sign a lease or rental agreement, as verbal agreements aren't as reliable in disputes. According to marketing manager Abhishek Singh, "The terms and conditions regarding the stay, the rules to be obeyed by the tenants, the guidelines for the landlords and the charges included/excluded from the rent should be clearly laid down in the agreement. This protects both the landlords and tenants as well."

#7 Landlord Thought I Was A Government Agent And Decided To Lock Me Out To Do This. RIP 3080 FE

#8 That's Incredibly Nice, Incredibly Invasive, And Incredibly Passive-Aggressive, All In One... Wow

#9 Landlord Hasn't Fixed The Hole In The Wall For 6 Months So Turning It Into An Art Piece

But let's say you've got everything sorted. You discovered a comfy rental at a fair cost, sealed the deal with a lease, and were all set to enjoy a peaceful couple of years there. Then, enter the nightmare landlord. Suddenly, you stumble upon a hidden camera, silently capturing every move you make. You're hit with absurd house rules, the rent shoots up, or pesky roaches start appearing, with the landlord showing no interest in addressing the issue. Landlords can also be lazy and greedy, these issues can result in uncomfortable living situations and potential legal complications for renters.

#10 Mummified Roommate

#11 Our Toilet Seat Broke So The Landlady Sent Us A New One And Ignored Our Request For It To Be Square

#12 Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings

People who are generally happy and well-adjusted usually act kindly. But we also need to deal with unkind behavior in society to stop it from getting worse. We looked into human psychology to understand why people can be mean to each other sometimes.

#13 My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap

#14 Moved Into This Apartment With My Girlfriend Less Than A Month Ago. Last Night, The Sky Started Falling Landlord claims the ceiling collapse was an “Act of god” and they’re not liable for negligent damages; maintenance confirmed that negligence by throwing electronics already possibly damaged in a pile underneath wet towels. The infuriation continues.



#15 We Call This One “The Landlord Supremo”

Ignorance often plays a bigger role than we realize. We might underestimate its impact on various unfortunate situations. Imagine this: if I were to withhold part of your rent due to a misunderstanding, would it be genuinely disrespectful or even a breach of contract? Could it be a simple case of confusion that needs clarifying?

#16 Landlord Wants To Increase My Rent 1 Month After I Just Moved In If I Stay Home During The Weekends

#17 Landlord "Didn't Know" He Wasn't Paying A Water Bill, A Water Company Guy Came, Reported Fraud And Took The Water Pipe With Him

#18 Hmm, Landlords Don't Want Tenants That Know Their Rights?

Many times, we unintentionally hurt others due to ignorance. We would make better choices if we were better informed. But what about those who understand right from wrong and still make poor decisions?

#19 This Landlord Tried Using The Bible To Raise The Wrong Person's Rent

#20 "Don't Cook A Big Meal In The Kitchen"

#21 Landlord Said He Was Installing Shower Doors

The most harmful types of "othering" come from a mix of ignorance (lack of familiarity with different races, religions, or social groups) and damaged self-esteem due to emotional hurt from relationships. Studies show that people displaying racist or hateful actions often have low self-esteem and experience feelings of isolation.

#22 After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My Stuff In Garbage Bags Because the cleaners my landlord sent cleared the wrong apartment.



#23 A Lovely Paint Job

#24 Landlord Said The Screws Weren’t Holding

Let's aim to be kinder to each other, starting with ourselves. Who knows, maybe in a long run it might help us avoid difficult landlords. Keep reading to discover rental nightmares and explore our previous stories on this topic (here and here) that will surely raise your eyebrows.

#25 If Karen Was Your Landlord

#26 We All Know “The Landlord Special” But This Is Overkill. Like Why?

#27 Apparently, A Friend's Landlord Fixed Their Fire Sprinkler

#28 Has Anyone Ever Seen This? Just Moved Into A New Build And The Landlord Straight Up Just Painted Over A Couple Of Wasp Nests In My Closet

#29 My Friend Just Received Some Questionably Specific House Rules From Her Landlord After Signing

#30 My Landlord, While Painting The Apartment I Am Moving Out Of, Drank My Limited-Release MF Doom Beer That Came Out After The News Of His Passing I’ve had this beer for about a year.



#31 "I’m Waiting For My Guy To Come, I Want A Nice Job" My Landlord

#32 Landlord Goes The Extra Mile For Rent Money They tell you wich unit didn't pay.



#33 Landlord Renovation Special, Mosquito Sealed Under Countertop Epoxy

#34 Told Our Landlord To Replace Our Gas Fireplace Because It Was Leaking CO, Came Back To This Monstrosity In Our Living Room

#35 Why Cut The Door When You Can Cut The Carpet Instead (Found In The New House Basement)

#36 Landlord Wants To Evict Tenants For Having A/C Set To Under 75 Degrees

#37 I Am Getting My Own Internet Set Up Today And My Landlord Texted This To Me

#38 The Text From My Landlord vs. What Actually Happened

#39 The Freezer Apparently Caught On Fire Last Night And The Landlord Said It's Not An Emergency And Nothing Can Be Done Until Wednesday

#40 The Paint On My Apartment Window Sill Is Peeling. Turns Out It's Marble That They Whitewashed

#41 Waited 4 Years, Through 2 Rent Spikes, To Have One Of My Broken Windows "Fixed"

#42 Landlord Said There Wasn’t An Issue. I Hired A Private Plumber To Check And This Is What I Come Back Too It’s been smelling like poop in my room and outside for months so I contacted my landlord about it. He said there wasn’t an issue and so I went and got a plumber to come to take a look at it. The main sewer line has rusted out and looks like clogged from toilet paper and most likely paper towels. Now I'm staying in a hotel paid by the landlord.



#43 Landlord Ordered A New Gas Oven To Replace The Old Broken One. He Only Paid To Have It Dropped Off. He Is Very Shocked That I’m Not Happy

#44 Landlord Says The Home We’re Renting Doesn’t Have Hard Water. This Is After Boiling Water One Time

#45 My Landlord (Shared House) Told Me To Take Down My Flag Or I Would Be Evicted. I'm Austrian. I Don't Know If I Should Be Offended Or Astonished By His Stupidity He went mental! He legitimately thought this was a WW2 Nazi flag. His face when he looked it up was priceless though.



#46 Landlord “Fixed” Nice Hardwood Floors How the floors looked when I signed my lease and how they looked on move-in day because the landlord fixed some “scratches” from the previous tenant.



#47 I Asked The Landlord To Fix The Entryway. She Actually Paid A Guy And Fabio Was Super Proud Of His Work. He Said It Was Temporary

#48 The Old Toilet Seat Broke From Wear & Tear, So The Landlord Replaced It With This

#49 This Landlord Special Not sure I could paint that many hairs into a wall if I tried.



#50 Just Moved Into My New Apartment And Saw This

#51 My Landlord: Is It Ok If The Replacement Tile Is Not An Exact Match? Me: Yeah That’s Fine. The Tile:

#52 Just Moved Into A New Home And Found Where The Landlord Patched The Carpet

#53 Landlord Fixed My Wobbly Clothes Rail, No Handyman Needed Here

#54 How The Landlord Fixed The Tiles Falling Out Of The Shower And The Water Leaking Into The Unit Downstairs. “It’s Fine, You Can Use It Now”

#55 Landlord Didn't Listen To My Concerns About Water Damage, Now I'm Without A Ceiling And He's Out I've been here for almost 6 years and have constantly had water issues with my roof. The ceiling really started cracking 7ish months ago. Finally got his ceiling guy out who determined that spacking to appease the borough wouldn't work and the whole thing needed to be replaced. 6 hours today and now there is dust/grit everywhere (including inside my fridge).



#56 Rent Went Up So High, My Mother's Gonna Have To Move For The First Time In A Decade. Meanwhile, The Landlord Got A New Toy Today

#57 Downstairs Landlord Came Round To Fix Some Stuff A Week Ago. He Left The Shared Front Door Like This

#58 My Friend Just Moved Into A New Apartment. Landlord Claims It Was “Professionally Cleaned”

#59 I Tried Opening The Vent At The Airbnb I'm Staying At On Vacation. It Seems That The Wife And I Are The Victims Of This

#60 Landlords Doing What They Do The Best

#61 Pretty Nice Of This Landlord To Incentivize His Tenants To Exercise

#62 Our Oven Broke Just Before Thanksgiving, And We Spent The Week Without It. We Got The Replacement From Our Landlord Today, And Now The Dishwasher Won't Open All The Way Our landlord said we should've measured correctly. That was not the responsibility of their maintenance man.



#63 Landlord Says We Have "Too Many Plants" And Wants Us To Get Rid Of Them. This Is Our Only Personal Yard And I'm Growing Mostly Vegetables

#64 Several Very Large Tree Branches Fell On House During The Storm. Landlord Refuses To Do Anything

#65 Landlord Changed The Locks On My Apartment Without Informing Me. I Work Late Hours, So All The Leasing Employees Have Left And Maintenance Isn't Picking Up The Phone

#66 How My Landlord Fixed The Address

#67 My Landlord Refuses To Get Over Here And Turn Down My Water Heater

#68 Landlord May Have Broken A Sweat If He Moved That Penny Before Painting