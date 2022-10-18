A good landlord is worth more than their weight in gold. If they’re fair, communicate well, and genuinely care about the welfare of their tenants, then you know for a fact that you’ve got a lot of stability in your life. On the flip side, landlords who refuse to do their duties, dodge your calls, and try to squeeze you dry probably deserve to be shamed online. And that’s exactly what the r/LandlordLove subreddit is all about.

An online community that’s home to 76.6k members, r/LandlordLove calls out the most horrible landlords that tenants have ever had the ‘pleasure’ of encountering. What these people went through is absolutely awful, and we wouldn’t wish it on our very worst enemies.

Scroll down to see just how bad things can get for some renters. If you’re feeling up to sharing some of your worst experiences with landlords, you can do so in the comment section, Pandas. Oh, and if there’s an additional bit of humanity that you’d just love to lose, check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles about r/LandlordLove right over here and right here.