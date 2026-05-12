“Can You Beat This Geography Challenge?”: Most People Can’t Identify These 20 European Flags
You’ve definitely seen some European flags before – maybe on TV, in school, or while traveling. But how well do you really know them when the country name disappears?
In this quiz, things get a bit trickier. Similar colors, confusing patterns, and a few flags that look almost identical will put your memory to the test. What’s the real challenge, you ask? You will have to type the country names yourself! 🤓
We’ve gathered 20 European flags, ranging from easy to surprisingly difficult. Some will feel obvious, while others might make you second-guess everything.
Think you can name them all? Jump in and prove it. 🎌
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Jerjer
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I guessed right by (50:50) chance, but I can never say for sure what is Poland's and what is Monaco's flag. Someone know a mnemonic bridge?
I guessed right by (50:50) chance, but I can never say for sure what is Poland's and what is Monaco's flag. Someone know a mnemonic bridge?
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