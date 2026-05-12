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“Can You Beat This Geography Challenge?”: Most People Can’t Identify These 20 European Flags
A blue flag with a red cross bordered in white, and a red TRIVIA banner. Challenge your geography knowledge to identify European flags.
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Curiosities

“Can You Beat This Geography Challenge?”: Most People Can’t Identify These 20 European Flags

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You’ve definitely seen some European flags before – maybe on TV, in school, or while traveling. But how well do you really know them when the country name disappears?

In this quiz, things get a bit trickier. Similar colors, confusing patterns, and a few flags that look almost identical will put your memory to the test. What’s the real challenge, you ask? You will have to type the country names yourself! 🤓

We’ve gathered 20 European flags, ranging from easy to surprisingly difficult. Some will feel obvious, while others might make you second-guess everything.

Think you can name them all? Jump in and prove it. 🎌

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    "Can You Beat This Geography Challenge?": Most People Can’t Identify These 20 European Flags

    Image credits: Jerjer

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guessed right by (50:50) chance, but I can never say for sure what is Poland's and what is Monaco's flag. Someone know a mnemonic bridge?

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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    # 11 has two names.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guessed right by (50:50) chance, but I can never say for sure what is Poland's and what is Monaco's flag. Someone know a mnemonic bridge?

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    0points
    reply
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    # 11 has two names.

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