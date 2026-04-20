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Probably every parent in the last couple of decades has faced the problem of limiting their child’s screen time, sometimes starting as early as toddlerhood. Some succeed, others fail, and some simply prefer to “go with the flow,” because “everyone’s kids actually do that…”

Our narrator today is one of those parents who has taken their child’s upbringing seriously, and she and her husband have managed to keep their 4-year-old daughter at a reasonable distance from gadgets. However, recently, the mom found herself at a crossroads: should she compromise her parenting principles or her long-standing friendship?

More info: Reddit

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Parenting is always a very complicated process, and keeping a distance between your kids and various gadgets is even more complicated

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post and her husband have a 4-year-old daughter, and they do their best to limit her screen time to zero

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The parents try to interest the kid more in books, drawing, active games, and various outdoor activities

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Recently, the family decided to have an international trip to a place famous for its outdoor activities, and the author’s friend wanted to come along

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Image credits: Specific_Fox_66

However, the author said a flat-out “No,” since the author’s 6-year-old son is quite gadget-prone, and she was worried it could ruin her parenting principles

So, the Original poster (OP) and her spouse are both in their early thirties, and they have a wonderful 4-year-old daughter. They are doing everything they can to make her childhood as gadget-free as possible. They severely limit the kid’s screen time, trying instead to interest her in books, active games, and, for example, going for walks together.

For example, this summer, the parents planned an international trip to a place famous for its outdoor activities. Both the original poster and her husband are confident they will have a wonderful time with their daughter. And then, recently, our heroine’s close friend, whom they’ve known for almost two decades, expressed a desire to go along.

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It seemed perfect, right? But the author immediately said, “No!” Even despite their long-standing friendship. The thing is, her friend also has a child, a 6-year-old son who, while not exactly spoiled, is still accustomed to getting his way through tantrums and is much more dependent on screen time. And his mom has clearly made it clear she expects adjustments.

But our heroine isn’t about to give up the progress she’s made over the years. She doesn’t want her daughter to see another child get his way through tantrums, to adopt this behavior. As a result, a twenty-year friendship was seriously jeopardized, but the author sincerely believes that her parenting principles are still more important.

Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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It’s not surprising that young kids today are so active with gadgets, since literally everyone around is using them, and kids tend to copy others’ behavior. A recent survey by the Pew reveals striking figures: 82% of parents of kids under 12 admit that they watch television; 68% say they use a tablet; 61% use a smartphone.

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Moreover, 40% of parents surveyed admit to allowing screen time even to children under two years old. At the same time, 42% of parents tend to agree that their kids’ screen time could be better managed. However, 58% of parents are confident that they are already doing everything they can. Parents would also clearly prefer to shift the burden of this control to others: the government (55%) or tech companies (67%).

Apparently, the original poster is part of the minority of parents who are taking action themselves. At the same time, experts – like this dedicated article at the APA website – have repeatedly noted that excessive screen time can pose a particular risk for toddlers, replacing incredibly beneficial face-to-face interactions and depriving them of social skills.

Most people in the comments also supported the author, giving her a huge shoutout for being such a wonderful parent. In any case, according to responders, there was no need to even share their vacation plans with this friend, as it was quite clear that she’d want to go too – and would try, albeit unconsciously, to violate the author’s principles. Do you, our dear readers, agree with this opinion?

The friend called the author out, but the commenters, vice versa, gave her a huge shoutout for being a decent parent

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