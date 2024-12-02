ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no shortage of passengers behaving badly while cruising the sky. In November, fellow flyers used duct tape on a man’s wrists and ankles, to stop him from trying to force open an aircraft door mid-flight. Days later, a flight from Paris to Atlanta had to be diverted to Dublin when an unruly passenger caused a scene. Authorities say there have already been more than 1,800 incidents of unruly behavior on planes in 2024. And the year isn't over yet.

If you’re lucky, you’ll never have to witness extreme or violent behavior while traveling to your destination. But we can’t promise that you won't be subjected to an annoying fellow passenger. From stinky feet, to excessive displays of PDA, airplane passengers are going through the most. They've been posting their worst air travel experiences online for all the world to see. Bored Panda compiled a list of the ones that had our jaws on the floor.

#1

On My Flight To Reykjavik Just Now

Bare feet resting on airplane seat, exemplifying annoying plane passengers.

titaniumjam Report

#2

Guy Wafting His Dirty Sandal Throughout The Plane

Passenger holding a shoe up in an airplane cabin, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

Zenai Report

#3

This Was On For The Duration Of A 10 Hour Overnight Flight - Blinking And All

Bright purple LED cable on airplane seat causing annoyance to passengers.

cherrygogh Report

Being stuck in an enclosed vessel thousands of miles up in the sky means you need to stay put until you reach your destination. You can’t just stop, open a door, and get out, as you might be able to do while traveling by road. But this didn’t stop one man from trying anyway, during a recent flight from Milwaukee to Dallas in November.

The 29-year-old demanded he be allowed to exit the plane “immediately” mid-flight. When the aircraft crew told him it wasn’t possible, he took it upon himself to try and force open the door. As CBS reported, a flight attendant “positioned herself between the man and the cabin door, blocking his access.” The man then rushed toward the attendant and hit her, prompting fellow passengers to intervene.

#4

Never Thought It’d Happen To Me! Planes Are A Lawless Place

Long hair draped over airplane seat, a common issue with annoying plane passengers.

howwasitoknow6 Report

#5

Why Was Everyone Barefoot

Passenger lying across airplane seats, illustrating annoying-plane-passengers behavior during a flight.

babyibeenajoint Report

#6

Thanks For Spreading That Smile At The Airport. Selfish

Woman in airport bathroom mirror selfie wearing a see-through mask, potential annoying plane passenger.

SubstantialArcher322 Report

It took three people to restrain the unruly passenger, and they ended up using duct-tape to tie his ankles and wrists together. Needless to say, the man was arrested by the FBI as soon as the plane touched down. Abdul-al-Jabbar Oloruntoba Olaiya faces charges of interfering with a flight crew through violence or intimidation, under the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years behind bars.
#7

It Finally Happened

Passenger with feet up in airplane seat, demonstrating annoying-plane-passengers behavior.

I thought you were all making this upside down thing up, but here we are, deep into coach heading to LAX, and this person is doing some inverted yoga pose while whomever is in the middle seat is just praying for their flight to end soon.

timmycheesetty Report

#8

Please Don't Be Garbage. To The Passenger Who Let Their Child Do This Today: Shame On You

Messy airplane seats and floor covered in crumbs, highlighting annoying plane passengers' behavior.

whaambaamtymaam Report

#9

They Found Out Their Flight Got Delayed

Crowded airport seating area with annoying plane passengers causing disruption.

clembobo79 Report

There were around 2,000 incidents involving passengers behaving very badly in 2023. And the Federal Aviation Administration revealed there have already been more than 1,800 incidents so far in 2024. A former flight attendant described it perfectly when they wrote that “in recent years, it seems that respect for crew members' instructions can be as difficult to find as lost luggage.”

In writing about the uptick in unruly passenger behavior, the former crew member pleads with passengers to practice tolerance "and understand that they're going to occupy a small space with people from all walks of life. They should do so with respect."
#10

So Why Aren't There Small Pieces Of Paper In And Around His Mouth?

Passenger dealing with annoying plane behavior as seatmate sprawls and invades personal space on a flight.

michellemsem Report

#11

Passagers From A France - Dominican Republic Flight

Messy airplane cabin with trash and crumbs left by annoying plane passengers.

reddit.com Report

#12

Yes. I Have The Middle Seat And I Have Legs. I Was Eye Rolled When I Politely Asked If The Window Seat Passenger Could Move Her Backpack. I Guess I Should Have Left My Legs At Home

Airplane seat with passenger placing feet on storage area, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

scoutdashrebaling Report

In the article, Anaïs Monique shares some lesser-known facts about the lack of hygiene on some aircrafts. The former flight attendant reveals that some passengers think it’s okay to use food tray tables as diaper changing stations. Monique also warns that lavatory floors aren’t as clean as you may think, and cautions passengers to always wear shoes, or socks at the very least.

“The stains on the carpeted aisles are probably not dried-up cola, and the galley floors have seen various forms of waste and the bottoms of thousands of dirty shoes,” they wrote. And on the dried-up cola note, you might want to put down your lunch before you read any further...
#13

Girl Sleeping Across All 5 Seats In The Cellphone Charging Section At The Airport When Holiday Season Is In Full Swing

Passenger sleeping across airport seats, creating limited seating for others.

Ratgar138 Report

#14

This Girl At The Airport Waits Until The Queue Moves All The Way Forward To Move. People Confronted Her And She Said “It’s The Same If I Move Now Or Later”

People waiting in line at an airport, surrounded by luggage, exemplifying annoying plane passengers.

reddit.com Report

#15

Someone Dropped A Big Pile Of Spaghetti On The Ground At The Newark Airport And Walked Away. It Sat There For Hours Because It's The Newark Airport

Passengers in airport gate area, one seat has spilled food, highlighting common annoying plane passengers behavior.

Rhododendrites Report

Those on board a Delta flight last September were subjected to what the pilot called a “bio-hazard” when someone’s very bad bout of diarrhea ended up all over the cabin of the Airbus A350. The plane was just two hours into the eight-hour flight from the U.S. to Spain. "This is a biohazard issue," the pilot reportedly told air-traffic control. "We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta." The pilot promptly made a u-turn to get passengers to fresher pastures.

#16

This Family Letting Their Kid Spill Chips In The Airport. The Absolute Mess They Left Behind

Child creating a mess in airport waiting area, reminiscent of annoying plane passengers.

EasyAmish Report

#17

Unbelievable

Passenger on a plane with feet up on the seat, displaying typical annoying behavior in a cramped cabin space.

onemindandflesh Report

#18

Blocking The Second Register With Your Service Dog At The Airport

Man with a bored expression at an airport food counter, embodying the concept of annoying plane passengers.

Chiiirpy Report

"Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue," said a representative at the time. "Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."
#19

People Like This Make Me Lose Faith In Humanity

Passenger sprawled across airport seats, displaying annoying-plane-passengers behavior.

Flew out of IAD earlier this week to go home and caught this while trying to find a seat near a charging area to fill up my phone before my flight.

Diligent_Basket_9960 Report

#20

Delta’s New Slogan: “Air Out Your Feet In A Delta Suite”

Feet resting on a plane wall, showcasing typical annoying plane passengers behavior.

persicks1 Report

#21

Now I’m Going To Be One Of Those People Who Wipes Down My Seat And Screen

Passengers on a plane with feet resting on the wall, illustrating annoying behavior during flight.

Dude went to the bathroom barefoot and then navigated the touchscreen with his toes. I’m gonna need a Silkwood shower after witnessing this

Powerful-Carry187 Report

But it seems it’s not just humans behaving badly. In April, a United Airlines flight had to be diverted after a dog pooped in the aisle. It took the crew two hours to clean up the mess. The incident happened next to a first class toilet, deeming it unusable for the rest of the flight. A passenger on board posted pictures of the grossness, describing how the crew used paper towels to clean the carpet. "The smell never quite went away," said the passenger.
#22

The Two People Sitting Next To Me On The Airplane Take Both My Armrests

Crowded airplane row with passengers closely seated, highlighting annoying plane passengers in limited space.

FruchtMolkeLattella Report

#23

We Know It’s A Stretch, But Please Save Your Yoga For The Studio

Man performing yoga poses in airplane aisle, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

passengershaming Report

#24

Lady Trying To Smoke On Plane

Passengers interacting on a plane, with one wearing blue and another holding a large photo, highlighting annoying behavior.

Sapulinjing Report

#25

Man Uses Airplane Safety Brochure & Inflight Magazine To Protect His Naked Feet From Touching The Floor. He Put Them Back In The Seat Pocket When We Landed

Feet on airplane seat armrest, representing annoying plane passengers behavior.

Due_Sir_2052 Report

#26

In Addition To The Screaming Children, I Also Get Feet

Child's feet on airplane window, highlighting annoying plane passengers.

phazei Report

#27

Ready To Get Triggered?

Airplane seat with coat draped over seatback, highlighting annoying plane passenger behavior.

reddit.com Report

#28

Truly Hate Sitting Next To Children

Messy airplane seat with crumbs and trash, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

azizazizam Report

#29

I Had Dreadful Flight This Morning

Dreadlocks drape over airplane seat, highlighting annoying-plane-passengers' habits.

bonster85 Report

#30

We Were Greeted By Hsi/FBI

Police addressing annoying plane passengers inside an airplane cabin.

This guy rushed the front to confront the FA in a threatening manner apparently for not receiving snacks as he was sleeping when they serviced his row. Apparently this jerk then decided to smoke in his seat and would not comply with FA.

dsmero Report

#31

I Was At The Airport And My Leg Was In A Cast. I Had To Use Crutches, And All The Seats Were Taken. I Was On My Way To Get Into The Wheelchair, But This Woman And Her Mom Rushed To Them Before Me. Luckily A Very Nice And Kind Woman Gave Me Her Seat. Some People Have No Shame

A person in a wheelchair waits in an airport lounge, highlighting the challenges of annoying plane passengers.

Dark_Matter1703 Report

#32

We’re Waiting In A Crowded Airport Terminal And This Toddler Wouldn’t Stop Running Around And Screaming, So Her Mother Gave Her A Whistle To Play With

Passengers sitting with luggage and electronics at an airport, depicting typical annoying plane passenger behavior.

drforrester-tvsfrank Report

#33

Plane Etiquette?

Annoying plane passengers, including one asleep with a green jacket and eye mask, in a crowded airplane cabin.

shanecasady Report

#34

This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym

Passenger lying across multiple seats in an airplane cabin, exemplifying annoying plane passengers.

CartoonCocoons Report

#35

It's Not My Armrest, It's Their Footrest

Bare foot on a plane wall, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

Obecalp1mg Report

#36

About To Start A 9 And A Half Hour Flight

Annoying plane passengers with bare feet resting on seat, disrupting fellow traveler’s space.

LukeLeKeogh Report

#37

My Dad Is On A 20 Hour Flight Back From South Africa And Said He's About 40 Screwdrivers Deep. When I Asked Why He Just Sent Me This

Passenger with little leg room due to a large dog between their legs on a plane.

benjaminrogers91 Report

#38

2 People Hoarding Sleep Mats At The Airport

Makeshift fort of airplane seats and blue blanket, possibly by annoying plane passengers, in an airport.

2 people are using 8 sleeping mats in MSP airport after a bunch of flights to chicago were cancelled. Plenty of others are sleeping on the floor so these selfish tricks can be extra cozy.

Vetusexternus Report

#39

The Person Behind Me On The Flight Put Their Jacket On My Seat

Jacket draped over an airplane seat, embodying the behavior of annoying plane passengers.

CommunistDumpling Report

#40

There Are About 15 Seats Unoccupied By A Person At Our Gate By This Group That Just Dumped All Of Their Luggage There And Are Now Wandering The Airport. Meanwhile Every Other Seat Is Full At The Gate And People Don’t Have Places To Sit

Unattended luggage blocking airport seats, highlighting annoying plane passengers.

TheDisguized Report

#41

This Lady Behind Me On The Airplane. To Clarify, That Armrest Is For My Chair

Feet propped on a plane seat, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

worlpoolz Report

#42

People Stuffing Chewing Gum Wrappers In The Charging Ports At The Airport

Damaged USB port on a plane, inconvenient for passengers needing to charge devices.

oh_no_not_canola_oil Report

#43

The Only 4 Available Power Outlets In The Whole Terminal. (Yes I Looked And Yes I Asked To Use Them)

Airport scene with annoying plane passenger taking up multiple seats with bags, ignoring others in the waiting area.

reddit.com Report

#44

Terminal Was So Crowded People Were Sitting On The Floor While This Woman Took 3 Seats For Her Bags

Passengers on airport benches with luggage, phones, and tablets, depicting annoying-plane-passengers scenario.

Wowsuchcreativename Report

#45

Someone Stuck Gum In The Plane Seat

Passenger's leg cramped in tight airplane seat, illustrating annoying plane passengers scenario.

Master_Ad9924 Report

#46

People Who Stand Right Up Against The Luggage Conveyor Instead Of Giving 3 Ft (1 Meter) So Others Can Watch For, And Step In, For Their Luggage

Crowded airport baggage claim with passengers waiting for luggage.

lurkity_mclurkington Report

#47

Sky Club Yoga

Person sprawled across airport lounge floor, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

AntiquesCh0deSh0w Report

#48

This Lady Has Been Running Her Bare Feet All Over The Seats At The Lax Airport

Annoying plane passengers with bare feet on airport seat, surrounded by bags and personal items in a waiting area.

manny_bee Report

#49

Found One In The Wild

Passenger's feet in sneakers resting on plane seat, illustrating annoying plane behavior.

mottedyoody Report

#50

Zero Respect

Graffiti covers the walls inside a plane lavatory, showcasing the impact of annoying passengers.

passengershaming Report

#51

Family Spending Some Quality Time Together At Airport Smoking Room

People sitting and standing near windows, some using phones, potentially illustrating annoying plane passengers behavior.

slavic-soul Report

#52

Blocking The Whole Aisle With Your Charger. Or You Could, Ya Know, Sit Next To It Maybe? Miami Airport

Airport seating area with a long charging cable strewn across the floor, a scene common among annoying plane passengers.

Bizzlewaf Report

#53

My Sister Is On A 6 Hour Flight To Mexico

Bare foot of a passenger on plane armrest, illustrating annoying-plane-passengers behavior.

sillygillygumbull Report

#54

Woman With Green Shoes Taking Up A Full Row Of Seats At The Airport Without Actually Sitting With Them. Airport Gate With Very Little Seating

Passengers at an airport gate, one sitting on a counter, another holding a boarding pass.

cygnoids Report

#55

Classy People On My Brother-In-Law's Flight To Cabo

Feet up in airplane cabin, illustrating annoying plane passengers disrupting others.

Quarthex Report

#56

Airport Charging Station

Passenger lying on airport bench with legs up, appearing relaxed and preoccupied with a phone, embodying annoying plane passengers.

dumdededum-dum Report

#57

I'm An Airplane Cleaner And Sh*t Like This Is Infuriating. Please Don't Do This

Padlock in airplane seat pocket, highlighting annoying plane passengers' unusual behavior.

Tsesi Report

#58

Not My Seat. Still Annoying

Hair drapes over an airplane seat, obscuring the screen, epitomizing annoying plane passengers.

PrestigiousCoffee Report

#59

Taking Up 4 Seats At A Very Busy Gate

Passenger sprawled across airport seats, reading a book, with luggage as a pillow, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

gemologyst Report

#60

Littering Nail Clippings In Public Spaces

Airplane passenger with an armrest dispute, adjusting belongings during flight.

cancellectomy Report

#61

Woman Kept Covering My Screen With Her Hair During A Flight

Hair draped over airplane seat blocking screen, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

thekingofyoutube Report

#62

Gave Up My Window Seat For This Guys Kid As He Looked Super Happy About It And Didn't Have The Heart To Say "No". I Get The Middle Seat In The Middle Isle And The Dad Does This All Flight. Just Gross

Bare feet of a passenger resting on another seat in an airplane, representing annoying plane passengers.

-kizza- Report

#63

Personal Charging Station

Passenger sprawled across airport chairs, embodying annoying plane passengers behavior.

notsocivil Report

#64

Dear Rude Couple Who Put Their Bag On A Seat So Nobody Would Sit Next To You During The Flight Delay, You Left That Bag Behind In Iah Terminal E. I Enjoyed Watching You Walk Away And Forget It

Black bag placed on a blue airplane seat, symbolizing annoying plane passengers.

justacrossword Report

#65

Just When I Thought I’d Seen It All

Passenger using phone flashlight on a plane, possibly causing discomfort to others; an example of annoying plane passengers.

macwanders Report

#66

Speaker Phone In Sky Club

A passenger in an airport lounge with feet up, showing casual behavior, luggage nearby, representing annoying plane passengers.

itsstillshea Report

#67

Passenger Of Flight From Bacolod-Silay Airport Received A Bomb Threat Via Airdrop While Inside The Aircraft. Flight Delayed For 2 Hours

Annoying plane passengers showing a phone with a threatening message; empty airplane aisle in the background.

jacquemanabat Report

#68

On Our Flight From Den To Bna, This Women Took Turns To Punch, Shove, And Kick The Seat In Front Of Them. This Continued For The Duration Of The Flight. United Airlines Opened An Investigation And Is Attempting To Ban The Couple From Flying United

Passenger on plane with feet up, causing discomfort to others; an example of annoying plane passengers.

The flight attendants were made aware of the couple’s actions, and attempted to approach them nicely. The couple ignored the staff and continued to bully the lady in front of them when the staff wasn’t looking.

cassini2019 Report

#69

Comfortable Mate?

Passenger with feet up on plane seat, representing annoying plane passengers behavior.

BlindEyezPhotography Report

#70

How It Started vs. How It's Going

Passenger's bare foot on airplane armrest, illustrating annoying-plane-passengers behavior.

finallylostmymarbles Report

#71

Lady Had Two Service Dogs On Plane

Dogs wearing sweaters on leashes in a crowded airport terminal.

Crazy_Love_6265 Report

#72

This Person Taking A Very Loud Conference Call In The Airport

Woman holding phone in airport seating area, possibly capturing annoying plane passengers, with others nearby.

Jumpy-Ad8435 Report

#73

At Least I Had My Mask On

Barefoot passenger next to someone wearing sneakers on a plane, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

schindlerteam Report

#74

Oc Why Are People Like This???

Hair draped over airplane seat from annoying plane passenger.

Smelli24u Report

#75

Whoever Left A Dirty Diaper On The Floor In The Denver Airport

Annoying plane passengers leave trash and food containers scattered under airport seating.

chiclebubblegum Report

#76

Seconds Before She Kicked His Head. Stay Classy Yall

Feet of a passenger resting on a plane seat back, illustrating annoying plane passengers behavior.

deafgaming Report

#77

Anyone Need A Priority Seat In A Packed Airport Lounge?

Passenger occupying priority seats in airport lounge with bags; an example of annoying plane passengers.

Big-C_NZ Report

#78

Don't Worry Buddy, You're Only Blocking 4 Seats At A Crowded International Airport

Passenger sleeping on the airport floor next to seats, illustrating annoying plane passengers in crowded waiting area.

NealHatesMath Report

#79

Women Spreading In The Airport

People sitting in an airport lounge, with bags on the seats, capturing behaviors of annoying plane passengers.

bork_bitten Report

#80

Some Kid Peed His Pants. Let’s Use The Airplane Air Vent To Dry Them Out

Passenger standing in aircraft aisle facing overhead bin, illustrating annoying plane passengers behavior.

Cwjhnsn71 Report

#81

Reclining Your Seat Back On The Plane But Leaning Forward The Whole Flight... Thanks Random Inconsiderate Guy

Annoying plane passengers with seat reclined, disrupting laptop work on a flight, illustrating in-flight discomfort.

GeekMomSW Report

#82

Not What They Mean By Comfort Plus

Sock-clad foot resting on airplane seat back, illustrating annoying plane passengers.

jparsons45 Report

#83

Waiting To Board While The Plane Hasn’t Eve Actually Let Its Passengers Off Yet, As If It’s Going To Get You There Any Faster

Passengers wait in line at an airport gate, showcasing travel dynamics and potential annoying plane passengers.

randominterrupt Report

#84

Heading To Los Angeles For The Mart This Weekend. This Snoring Couple Was Last Years Seat Mates

Passengers sleeping on a plane, one looking annoyed in the foreground.

beetzme Report

#85

No Regard For Personal Space On This Flight

Close-up of a passenger's legs on a plane with another passenger's shoe invading their space, illustrating annoying-plane-passengers.

5krunner Report

#86

Full Volume TikTok’s At Reagan Airport

Traveler at airport gate in a puffer jacket, with legs on the seat, highlighting annoying plane passengers behavior.

Always_Aces Report

#87

Straight To Jail

Feet on airplane seat back causing discomfort, highlighting annoying plane passengers.

VibraniumMedallion Report

#88

Someone Cook Steak On Flying Plane

Annoying plane passengers preparing steak on a plane's toilet, showing uncooked and cooked steak on a plate.

pkkballer22 Report

#89

Guy Keeps Playing His Snap Stories While On An Airplane Without Headphones. Lady Asks “Can You Wait To Play That Til You Get Off The Plane”. His Reply, “Why?”

Passenger using a phone on an airplane, with another passenger looking annoyed in the background.

KONGbeGONE Report

#90

This Person Sitting Next To Me On An Airplane

Bare feet on airplane tray table, exemplifying annoying plane passengers behavior.

torx822 Report

#91

Lady In Front Of Me Has A Nice Mink Coat - Said She Couldn’t Put It In The Overhead

Fur coat draped over airplane seatback, blocking view, illustrating behavior of annoying plane passengers.

csmart01 Report

#92

I Don't Know This Man

Crowded airplane seat with limited legroom, illustrating annoying plane passengers issue.

BanalPlay Report

#93

Aggressive LED Light Attached To Kindle During Night Flight

Passenger using phone flashlight on a plane, creating an annoying atmosphere for fellow travelers.

OutrageousAd7508 Report

#94

This Guy That's Playing His Music Out Loud On A Full Flight (At Max Volume)

Passenger using phone with flash on in a dim airplane cabin, illustrating annoying plane passenger behavior.

ojesih47 Report

#95

At Bwi Airport. Rude Couple Knock Their Plate Off Table While Leaving And Don’t Pick It Up

Messy airplane aisle with food and a plate on the floor, symbolizing annoying plane passengers.

rrsafety Report

#96

3 Hours Flight, Back And Forth Shoving Of This Parcel Under My Seat

Two passengers' feet cramped in close quarters on a plane, highlighting annoying-plane-passengers.

Lulu_Ferrigno Report

#97

2 Mins Into A 4 Hour Flight She’s Made Herself Comfortable

Cramped airplane seating with limited legroom highlighting annoying-plane-passengers.

LastYak4102 Report

#98

This Passenger Put Her Bare Foot Inbetween My Armrests During A 10 Hr Flight! I Noticed When I Felt Her Toenails On My Arm. Ew

Passenger foot intruding into airplane seat space, highlighting annoying plane passengers.

Eph_the_Beef Report

#99

Taking Your Child To The Airport Smoking Room

A woman in an airport waiting area, sitting with her feet up on a seat, looking tired and frustrated, depicting annoying plane passengers.

TakeAllOfYou Report

#100

This Loser Who Stuck Their Gum In The Seat Back Pocket On An Airplane During A Pandemic

Seatback with chewed gum stuck on it, illustrating annoying plane passengers' behavior.

slizzwhiz Report

