Being experimental with food is one thing, and committing a culinary atrocity is another. And if there is one downside of the digital age, it’s that many people tend to fall into the trap of the latter for the sake of shock value and potential virality. 

These photos are just some of the many examples of people’s crimes involving food. Some aren’t so bad, but you’ll find a good handful to cringe and shake your head for. 

Bored Panda previously compiled a similar list, and unfortunately, we’re likely not running out of them anytime soon. 

#1

Clamdy Canes

My-Skeleton-Closet Report

But if you think unconventional food trends are a thing of the internet, you’d be surprised. As it turns out, taking an out-of-the-box cooking approach has been happening for almost five decades, and some of these have stood the test of time. 

Food & Wine compiled a list in 2022, and it included many current favorites like fondue. Originally, this delicacy came with Swiss cheese, where people dipped hunks of bread into a vat of melted cheese using long forks. Then, the American influence came in the early 1960s, ushering in the birth of the chocolate fondue.

#2

To Prove How Stupidly Overpriced Those Restaurants Are. I Made 24k Nuggies! Total Cost $15

96Phoenix Report

#3

My Wife Says This Is Crazy To Eat Oatmeal On Top Of Buttered Toast. Internet I Know You Got My Back

weswalters35 Report

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The texture combo sounds awful. Also damn those are some long toes

#4

“Megetable, A Carrot Made Out Of Turkey”

copperboominfinity Report

#5

One Man’s Next Level Is Any Sane Man’s “Just Why?”

hot_receptor Report

bwgibson avatar
BW Gibson
BW Gibson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish some of these had a description/ listed ingredients

Molten chocolate cake also made the Food & Wine list of game-changing unique food trends. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is the mad scientist behind this indulgent delicacy, something he came up with in 1987. But it wasn’t until four years later that it received widespread appreciation. 

The best part about molten lava cake is that it’s not difficult to make. Bon Appétit Senior Editor Dawn Perry summarized the process in a paragraph. 

"Molten chocolate cake is just uncooked chocolate cake. So that you're not just eating raw batter, place a truffle in the center. Then you can bake the cake all the way through, and as it bakes, the cold ganache liquifies in the center, and then you have a super-luscious interior.”
#6

One Daughter Requested This Combination (And She Loved It) The Other Thought It Was Gross. What Do You Think?

One Daughter Requested This Combination (And She Loved It) The Other Thought It Was Gross. What Do You Think?

Novela_Individual Report

#7

Everything Ok, Babe? You Haven't Touched Your Whole Octopus Entombed In Gelatin

AtheistBibleScholar Report

#8

The Caption Was “#blessed”

IthinkiLy Report

ademeij avatar
Justanotherpanda
Justanotherpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's food, some feel blessed by the sheer fact they have food, so why not?

#9

From My Local Chippy Last Night. Peas Were Looking Slightly Radioactive

[deleted] Report

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are the peas that colour in UK? Tried out 'mushy peas' a few times and they are always super bright? In a very unnatural way, why? Looks like someone melted those little green army men

#10

Whats Wrong? You Barely Touched Your Green Salad

LogicRak91 Report

#11

Someone Ordered A Burger With 6x Cheese

ihmispaska1 Report

jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This may have been my wife. She asks for extra cheese on things and they say what kind. She tells them all of them

But since some photos on this list border on outrageous, remember “bacon-wrap everything”? It’s self-explanatory: you wrap every food item in fried bacon, from chicken wings and goat cheese to cannolis and s’mores

If you were a kid of the internet in the early 2010s, you knew of Epic Meal Time. Harley Morenstein took the bacon craze to an entirely different level with its all-bacon burger, fast-food meatloaf, and the infamous bacon weave
#12

Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich

LogicRak91 Report

#13

On The Gas Range?? 🤦🏻‍♀️

roxinbound Report

#14

Just 2 Eggs 🥚🥚

Ikigairamen Report

#15

A Promo Photo For A “Chicken And Waffles” Sandwich Posted By A Cafe Near Me

sweathesmallshit Report

jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've written a number of blogs about food styling and lighting etc for food photography and this cafe needs help!

#16

Not A Huge Fan Of The Peanut Butter And Onion Sandwich I Had For Breakfast

rscarson Report

#17

I See Your $38 Houston Airport Breakfast And I Raise You My $40 Dubai Airport Bacon N’ Eggs

AdministrationOk8168 Report

#18

This Pizza Margherita From Tgi Fridays Makes Me Want To End My Life

great_ratification Report

jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the simplicity of a well-made Pizza Margherita but this is just sad food.

#19

I Get Paid Thursday

[deleted] Report

#20

A Full English Served By A Hipster

TheOfficialSvengali Report

Along with the pandemic, TikTok food trends swept the globe in mid-2020. People were cooped up, had nothing to do, and one day decided to whip something up in their kitchens. 

The dalgona coffee craze will be a list-topper for many. It’s been around since the late ’90s in Macau, but took off during global lockdowns where everyone had nothing but time. Photos of different renditions made its presence all over social media.

#21

Chef Boy R Yes I Would

trancatt Report

#22

$55 Bloody Mary Includes Whole Chicken

ash81751214 Report

#23

This Is A Snack That I Eat Every Day. Powdered Milk, Matcha Powder, And Sugar. No Liquid, Just My Saliva

colormecryptic Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i am now pcituring that spongebob scene where he goes to Sandys house

#24

Spaghetti Sandwich Someone Mistakenly Posted On R/Foodp**n

shutsaloon1 Report

#25

First Time Using A Food Delivery Service While In San Diego, 2016. I Ordered A Cheeseburger Pizza. Not Sure What I Was Expecting, But This Wasn’t It

jollytoes Report

#26

My Siblings And I Call This Barf Salad. My Dad (74m) Insists We Have It At Thanksgiving Because "People Will Be Looking For It."

SpikeH-K Report

gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, in the same way the the FBI used to look for Public Enemy No. 1.

#27

Before Work Breakfast: Pizza Rolls Smothered In Ranch With A Little Bit Of Garlic Salt…at 9am. Gold Help Me

uwutang-clan Report

There was also the “TikTok sandwich,” a.k.a. the one-pan sandwich. You pour three scrambled eggs into a pan, add two slices of white bread in the middle, and wrap the bread with the eggs once they cook. You can add cheese and bacon if you wish. 

It is a simple, filling dish that gets the job done. You also get it done using one pan. That convenience made it a strong favorite among many home cooks during the pandemic.

#28

You Definitely Can Beat It…

norfolkench4nts Report

#29

Ordered A Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

hinesktchp Report

evan_13 avatar
Evan
Evan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why is the lettuce like that 💀 where would you even order this

#30

This Is Supposed To Be A Caprese Salad

hotsaucesummer Report

#31

Ordered "Caprese" Sandwich At An Italian Restaurant At A 5 Star Resort In Mexico

maybeiambatman Report

#32

Red Hots, Lemon Jello, And Applesauce. My Mom Insists Every Thanksgiving And Christmas. Nobody Really Eats It

socialpronk Report

For those who have a sweet tooth, you must vividly remember hot chocolate bombs. For this decadent treat, take a chocolate sphere filled with marshmallows and candy sprinkles, drop it in a mug, and then pour steaming hot milk over it. In a matter of seconds, it cracks open like a piñata. 

Hot chocolate bombs eventually got everyone hooked, and they were a treat for those making a living from them. New Jersey chocolatier Lori Waiser described them as something that “adds instant joy to someone’s life.”

“These are taking me close to 15 minutes apiece [to make], and someone’s dissolving it in less than 20 seconds,” she told the New York Times
#33

This Can’t Be Right. All Stores Lost Power And This Looks Like They Wrapped Old Meat In New Meat And Sold It

Ikasper23 Report

#34

Instead Of Slicing The Meat And Cheese For My Crackers, I Just Lop Off What I Want And Chomp It. My GF Does Not Approve. Thoughts?

LurkinOff Report

#35

Guys I Found It- The Worst Candy

westisbestmicah Report

#36

Seems Like Stupid Food, But The Kids Love It. Kraft Mac & Cheese With Hot Dogs. Wrapped In A Tortilla, Grilled In A Panini Press

autistic_agronomist Report

Then there was the pancake cereal, essentially bite-sized versions you could eat in a bowl. Back in a time when "food mashups" were at their peak, this was part of the highly recommended list

Mini pancakes, as they're otherwise known, became so popular that they eventually came in quick-and-easy packs. Brooklyn-based retail chain Belgian Boys brought this viral trend to life, and it's garnered mostly positive reviews so far.

#37

Stupid Sandwich

FangShway Report

evan_13 avatar
Evan
Evan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i dont know a lot about cancer, but i do know that this is literally it

#38

A Bar In Ohio Serves Giant Bowls Of Cereal That Are Impossible To Finish

Antique-Ad1029 Report

bwgibson avatar
BW Gibson
BW Gibson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are your sure those are bowls? They look like my German shepherds' dishes

#39

My Son And I Made A Chicken Leg Volcano

Falsepaul Report

#40

French Fry Spoons

No-Eye-9491 Report

Here’s a slight problem with popular food trends: everyone is on board without thinking about how it affects their well-being. And this has gotten the attention of health professionals. Registered dietitian Daisy Mercer, for one, isn’t completely sold on the supposed effectiveness of liquid cleansing.  

“In certain cases, a temporary liquid diet may be effective in treating certain medical conditions when deemed appropriate by a healthcare professional,” she told My Fitness Pal. “In most other cases, your digestive system does not need a break, and this does not help rid the body of ‘toxins.’”
#41

The Triple Threat - It’s A Pepperoni Pizza Slice, Garlic Knots, And A Calzone All In One

Ok-Kick-3807 Report

#42

Salt Bae Posts Over Half-Million Dollar Bill From Abu Dhabi Restaurant On Social Media With Caption "Quality Never Expensive"

HGpennypacker Report

florastreater avatar
Florapocalypse
Florapocalypse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except that the price is in AED - it comes to $167,455. Which is still ridiculous.

#43

Happy Thanksgiving!

fostech10 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love peanut butter, and Jif is the god of peanut butters, but dear god why

#44

Giving Yourself Food Poisoning To Save Your Employer Some Money

endlesscosmichorror Report

#45

Someone Ordered These For My Mom For Christmas. Shari's Berries Charges $60 For Them

memerdo Report

#46

So.....regular Cinnamon Rolls?

HugeReins Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its like cookies and cream flavour Oreos or i saw at a takeaway dessert menu baked cookie dough i thought hold isnt that just cookies

#47

3 Cheeseburgers ...mistakes Were Made ...by Me

ctorstens Report

Detox smoothies have become popular among young people in recent years. Designed to help with weight loss and to release toxins, these concoctions consist of fruits, vegetables, and a superfood powder of choice, and all blended into one filling drink. 

But experts like Joanna Gregg aren’t boarding the hype train. As she told My Fitness Pal, “Detox diets or elimination diets may lead to short-term weight loss by restricting calorie intake, but the weight is usually regained when a normal diet is resumed. As for detoxing, there is limited evidence that specific nutrients can eliminate toxins from the body.”
#48

In Case You Were Wondering The Perfect Way To Make Toast

Due-Ad-1231 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only there was some kind of appliance that could be used to make toast more easily... XD

#49

This „deconstructed“ Hot Dog I Just Made

janbalti Report

#50

What The Hell Is This

Pleasant_Community60 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...Because that's grated slices of psychedelic mushrooms on the top of them, maybe? :p

#51

Sarah Is In Charge Of The Plates And Napkins Next Time

RenegadEvoX Report

#52

I Think This Belongs Here

Fun-Abbreviations29 Report

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boiled chicken and bacon. I hope you are a REALLY pretty face because that's just nasty.

#53

When I Was A Student In France I Ate This Sandwich Pretty Much Every Day, It's Called "Sandwich Américain", Baguette + French Fries + Hamburger Patty + Andalusian Sauce. It Looks Stupid But It Was Delicious Af (Pic Below Not Mine)

gp57 Report

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sandwiches like these are very popular in South Africa - we call it a Gatsby and it is sooooo good.

#54

I'm Sure The Top Part Will Taste Good With Some Chamoy Drizzle But As For The Tajin On The Bottle... Why?

randomredditguy94 Report

#55

This Curry Is Supposed To Be "A Girl On A Beach"

quick_justice Report

How about you, dear reader? How creative are you when it comes to your food? Do you follow these trends, or would you rather come up with your own, seen on this list? Comment below!

