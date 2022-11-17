92 Times People Spotted Dishes That Looked Stupid And Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)
When your spaghetti bolognese gets served in separate jars that are supposed to represent the restaurant's own deconstructed version of the meal, you can’t help but feel confused. After all, paying good money for a dish that looks like something you’d find in your grandma’s pantry is far from anyone’s idea of an ideal dining experience. But the food industry is brutal, and establishments will do everything in their power to impress you.
Thanks to the internet's beloved corner of Reddit called 'Stupid Food,' we get to see just how far they’re willing to go. This online community successfully calls our restaurant owners and chefs who come up with pretentious ways to serve their dishes, overwhelming and repulsing their customers along the way.
"A place to lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule," says its description, and you know it’s gonna be good. Scroll down below to devour this crazy collection of absurd food creations we’ve gathered from the group, upvote the best of the worst, and let us know what you think in the comments.
I Waited A Total 1,5 Hours At A Pretentious Ski-Lounge And Paid €8,90 For This
A Bar In Ohio Serves Giant Bowls Of Cereal That Are Impossible To Finish
Chicken And Waffles… Pizza
I Feel Like People Are Running Out Of Ideas
What's the sense in going to a restaurant if I have to create my own salad ..on a bottle ????
Deconstructed Spaghetti Bolognese
Proof Of Man’s Hubris
Upside-Down Meat Cone
“Homemade Ramen”
Whiskey Capsule? I Can’t Tell If It’s More Like A Gummy Bear Or More Like A Gusher
Mackerel Pizza
"What's Wrong...?"
Someone Asked For A Slice Of American Cheese On Fries At Work Today
April Fools Joke From A Local Chocolate Shop But Just As Vile, A Chocolate Coated Hard Boiled Egg
Ordered Chinese Last Night, Went For A New Dish: "Smoky Sweet Chicken Fries"
Got Literal Chicken Churros - That's Sugar, With A Bit Of Garlic, Onion And I Think Cardamom At The Bottom? No Smoke Whatsoever. Most Delicious Nonsense I've Ever Had And I'm Going To Get Them Again, No One Can Stop Me
F**king Deep-Fried Water
Asked My Sister To Boil Chicken And This Is What I Came Home To
That's Not Red Velvet
Stupid Hamburger Serving At A Supposed Sophisticated Restaurant
This Garfield Style Sandwich
Straight To Jail
A ‘Friend’ Of Mine Cooked Like This
$10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices
Uhm Yea, Let's Wrap That Bueno, That Is Already Wrapped In Plastic, In Plastic. Oh, And Seperate Them
Not Totally About The Food, But, Why?
Easter Lambspic. I’m So Sorry
Britain We Need Answers And We Need Them Now
I Despise This Trend
Actual Dish From The Adult Menu In A Lithuanian Restaurant
I Ordered Veggie Pizza And Got This
I Don't Think That's What Zero Waste Means
Edible Rocks Served On A Bed Of... Real Rocks
A Blt My Mother Was Served At A Diner In Michigan
Saw This At The Supermarket. This Has Gone Too Far
Veggie Taco From Taco Festival...da Fuq
A Cobb Salad, Apparently. We Asked Why It Looked Like This And The Server Looked At Us Like We Had 2 Heads Before Saying, "What, Have You Never Eaten Here Before?"
Jagersickles To Get The Night Started
Lick It Up You Dirty Dirty Diner
How To Start A War With Japan And Italy At The Same Time
The FDR special? Can we get some sauerkraut with that?