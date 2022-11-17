When your spaghetti bolognese gets served in separate jars that are supposed to represent the restaurant's own deconstructed version of the meal, you can’t help but feel confused. After all, paying good money for a dish that looks like something you’d find in your grandma’s pantry is far from anyone’s idea of an ideal dining experience. But the food industry is brutal, and establishments will do everything in their power to impress you.

Thanks to the internet's beloved corner of Reddit called 'Stupid Food,' we get to see just how far they’re willing to go. This online community successfully calls our restaurant owners and chefs who come up with pretentious ways to serve their dishes, overwhelming and repulsing their customers along the way.

"A place to lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule," says its description, and you know it’s gonna be good. Scroll down below to devour this crazy collection of absurd food creations we’ve gathered from the group, upvote the best of the worst, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Psst! For more arrogant dishes that ever left a restaurant kitchen, check out our earlier pieces of this feature here and here.

#1

I Waited A Total 1,5 Hours At A Pretentious Ski-Lounge And Paid €8,90 For This

I Waited A Total 1,5 Hours At A Pretentious Ski-Lounge And Paid €8,90 For This

Even my dog wouldn't eat that

#2

A Bar In Ohio Serves Giant Bowls Of Cereal That Are Impossible To Finish

A Bar In Ohio Serves Giant Bowls Of Cereal That Are Impossible To Finish

#3

Chicken And Waffles… Pizza

Chicken And Waffles… Pizza

#4

I Feel Like People Are Running Out Of Ideas

I Feel Like People Are Running Out Of Ideas

#5

Deconstructed Spaghetti Bolognese

Deconstructed Spaghetti Bolognese

#6

Proof Of Man’s Hubris

Proof Of Man’s Hubris

#7

Upside-Down Meat Cone

Upside-Down Meat Cone

#8

“Homemade Ramen”

“Homemade Ramen”

#9

Whiskey Capsule? I Can’t Tell If It’s More Like A Gummy Bear Or More Like A Gusher

Whiskey Capsule? I Can’t Tell If It’s More Like A Gummy Bear Or More Like A Gusher

#10

Mackerel Pizza

Mackerel Pizza

#11

"What's Wrong...?"

"What's Wrong...?"

#12

Someone Asked For A Slice Of American Cheese On Fries At Work Today

Someone Asked For A Slice Of American Cheese On Fries At Work Today

#13

April Fools Joke From A Local Chocolate Shop But Just As Vile, A Chocolate Coated Hard Boiled Egg

April Fools Joke From A Local Chocolate Shop But Just As Vile, A Chocolate Coated Hard Boiled Egg

#14

Ordered Chinese Last Night, Went For A New Dish: "Smoky Sweet Chicken Fries"

Ordered Chinese Last Night, Went For A New Dish: "Smoky Sweet Chicken Fries"

Got Literal Chicken Churros - That's Sugar, With A Bit Of Garlic, Onion And I Think Cardamom At The Bottom? No Smoke Whatsoever. Most Delicious Nonsense I've Ever Had And I'm Going To Get Them Again, No One Can Stop Me

#15

F**king Deep-Fried Water

F**king Deep-Fried Water

#16

Asked My Sister To Boil Chicken And This Is What I Came Home To

Asked My Sister To Boil Chicken And This Is What I Came Home To

#17

That's Not Red Velvet

That's Not Red Velvet

#18

Stupid Hamburger Serving At A Supposed Sophisticated Restaurant

Stupid Hamburger Serving At A Supposed Sophisticated Restaurant

#19

This Garfield Style Sandwich

This Garfield Style Sandwich

#20

Straight To Jail

Straight To Jail

#21

A ‘Friend’ Of Mine Cooked Like This

A ‘Friend’ Of Mine Cooked Like This

#22

Deep-Fried Watermelon

Deep-Fried Watermelon

#23

$10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices

$10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices

#24

Uhm Yea, Let's Wrap That Bueno, That Is Already Wrapped In Plastic, In Plastic. Oh, And Seperate Them

Uhm Yea, Let's Wrap That Bueno, That Is Already Wrapped In Plastic, In Plastic. Oh, And Seperate Them

#25

Not Totally About The Food, But, Why?

Not Totally About The Food, But, Why?

#26

Easter Lambspic. I’m So Sorry

Easter Lambspic. I’m So Sorry

#27

Britain We Need Answers And We Need Them Now

Britain We Need Answers And We Need Them Now

#28

I Despise This Trend

I Despise This Trend

#29

Actual Dish From The Adult Menu In A Lithuanian Restaurant

Actual Dish From The Adult Menu In A Lithuanian Restaurant

#30

I Ordered Veggie Pizza And Got This

I Ordered Veggie Pizza And Got This

#31

I Don't Think That's What Zero Waste Means

I Don't Think That's What Zero Waste Means

#32

Edible Rocks Served On A Bed Of... Real Rocks

Edible Rocks Served On A Bed Of... Real Rocks

#33

A Blt My Mother Was Served At A Diner In Michigan

A Blt My Mother Was Served At A Diner In Michigan

#34

Saw This At The Supermarket. This Has Gone Too Far

Saw This At The Supermarket. This Has Gone Too Far

#35

Veggie Taco From Taco Festival...da Fuq

Veggie Taco From Taco Festival...da Fuq

#36

A Cobb Salad, Apparently. We Asked Why It Looked Like This And The Server Looked At Us Like We Had 2 Heads Before Saying, "What, Have You Never Eaten Here Before?"

A Cobb Salad, Apparently. We Asked Why It Looked Like This And The Server Looked At Us Like We Had 2 Heads Before Saying, "What, Have You Never Eaten Here Before?"

#37

Jagersickles To Get The Night Started

Jagersickles To Get The Night Started

#38

Lick It Up You Dirty Dirty Diner

Lick It Up You Dirty Dirty Diner

#39

How To Start A War With Japan And Italy At The Same Time

How To Start A War With Japan And Italy At The Same Time

#40

I'm Also Turning Myself In. Totino's Birthday Pizza Cake (8 Layers)

I'm Also Turning Myself In. Totino's Birthday Pizza Cake (8 Layers)

#41

I Don’t Think These Two Should Be Combined

I Don’t Think These Two Should Be Combined

#42

Deconstructed Gourmet Vegemite Toast. Yay

Deconstructed Gourmet Vegemite Toast. Yay

#43

I Was Asked By My Sister To Make "Mashed Potatoes" And She Didn't Specify Anything Other Than That... How Badly Did I F**k It Up?

I Was Asked By My Sister To Make "Mashed Potatoes" And She Didn't Specify Anything Other Than That... How Badly Did I F**k It Up?

#44

Rachael Ray Thinks Pansies, Marigolds, Fuchsias, Bachelor Buttons, And Sweet Peas (Or Baby Carnations?) Belong On Pad Thai

Rachael Ray Thinks Pansies, Marigolds, Fuchsias, Bachelor Buttons, And Sweet Peas (Or Baby Carnations?) Belong On Pad Thai

#45

Jokeroni Pizza

Jokeroni Pizza

#46

I Am Disgusted

I Am Disgusted

#47

Someone Actually Ordered A 100x100 Burger From In-N-Out

Someone Actually Ordered A 100x100 Burger From In-N-Out

#48

Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese Hanging Over Tomato Soup

Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese Hanging Over Tomato Soup

#49

Suffered From An Eating Disorder Last Year And My Sick Brain Loved Pickle Pb&js

Suffered From An Eating Disorder Last Year And My Sick Brain Loved Pickle Pb&js

#50

Pasta Portion Size At Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

Pasta Portion Size At Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

#51

A Chicken Sandwich I Ordered That Was Impossible To Eat Normally. Didn’t Expect The Size. (Had More Chips On The Side)

A Chicken Sandwich I Ordered That Was Impossible To Eat Normally. Didn’t Expect The Size. (Had More Chips On The Side)

#52

Behold. A Creation So Stupid It May Actually Come Full Circle And Be Smart. (Definitely Gotta Go Easy On The Jelly)

Behold. A Creation So Stupid It May Actually Come Full Circle And Be Smart. (Definitely Gotta Go Easy On The Jelly)

#53

Who Thinks Of This Stuff?

Who Thinks Of This Stuff?

#54

This Is A Crime Against Pizza

This Is A Crime Against Pizza

#55

Asian Cuisine My Butt

Asian Cuisine My Butt

#56

Bloody Hell What In God‘S Name Is This Abomination

Bloody Hell What In God‘S Name Is This Abomination

#57

Burger Pizza, The Amount Of Grease On This Gives Me Indigestion

Burger Pizza, The Amount Of Grease On This Gives Me Indigestion

#58

Proof That Stupid Food Is Not A New Phenomenon

Proof That Stupid Food Is Not A New Phenomenon

#59

This Monstrosity Of A Sandwich

This Monstrosity Of A Sandwich

#60

Friend Made A Vegan Cake For Vegan Friend’s Birthday. Both The Hot Dogs And Jelly Are Fully Plant Based Substitutes

Friend Made A Vegan Cake For Vegan Friend’s Birthday. Both The Hot Dogs And Jelly Are Fully Plant Based Substitutes

#61

We Ran Out Of Regular Bowls And Plates, And This Was The Only Way To Set Up The Grilled Cheese. He Reminded Me Of A Hot Tub So I Added Arms

We Ran Out Of Regular Bowls And Plates, And This Was The Only Way To Set Up The Grilled Cheese. He Reminded Me Of A Hot Tub So I Added Arms

#62

Ever Had A Chili Taco Dog?

Ever Had A Chili Taco Dog?

#63

The Golden Age Of Consumerism

The Golden Age Of Consumerism

#64

Charcoal Cheese

Charcoal Cheese

#65

Got A Pizza Hut For Lunch Today

Got A Pizza Hut For Lunch Today

#66

I Think That Punishment Should Be The Bare Minimum

I Think That Punishment Should Be The Bare Minimum

#67

Oreo Omelette From My Uni Canteen

Oreo Omelette From My Uni Canteen

#68

What Do You Think Of My Ramen Crepe?

What Do You Think Of My Ramen Crepe?