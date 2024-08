Why We Could All Benefit from an Extra Midweek Break

When you’re in the middle of a hectic week, it’s essential to pause and take a break. Your mind and body will thank you for it. Sometimes, a break is exactly what the doctor recommends.

When we work or study hard, our brains need to resist the temptation of doom-scrolling or spacing out. The prefrontal cortex is responsible mainly for this kind of acute focus, say researchers Sabine Sonnentag, Laura Venz, and Anne Casper in their study “Advances in Recovery Research: What Have We Learned? What Should Be Done Next?” published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology in 2017 (1).

When we’re intensely focused, it becomes increasingly challenging to maintain that level of concentration as our brain tires from the effort. Eventually, giving our hardworking brains the chance to recharge is essential.

It is the reason why breaks are crucial. They may seem counterintuitive initially, but taking breaks can help you be more productive than working without stopping. Sonnetag, Venz, and Casper also say that adequate breaks can help reduce stress levels so that you’re ready to re-focus when you finally return to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you grow increasingly frustrated on a worrisome Wednesday despite your efforts to focus, this may be a sign that it’s time to rest your brain and take a well-deserved break.