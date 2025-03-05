Company Uses Employee Only To Fire Them The Next Day, They Leave Taking What Matters Most
Being let go is never fun, but it’s possible to leave a company—or be terminated—without burning bridges. That is if both sides are on the same page about it.
This redditor might have reacted differently to being let go if it wasn’t handled the way that it was. Having received no sympathy, no acknowledgment, nor a severance package, for that matter, the employee decided to burn the bridge at their end after all, and left without having revealed important information that the company needed.
Some superiors don’t have much empathy for the people they let go
For this employee, being let go came completely out of the blue
Fellow netizens sided with the employee, they didn’t think the person was in the wrong here
Honestly, no netizen commented on the fact that you need decent labour laws?
I assume this happened in a country without any labour laws, or if present, they have zero value and can be ignored without consequences for the employer. Withholding passwords might be a risky action. They belong to the job and gain access to the employers infrastructure. So withholding them could mean planned obstruction of production, creating unacceptable risks for the company, which are not accepted as "tit for tat" by even the most empathic labour court.
