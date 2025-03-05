Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Company Uses Employee Only To Fire Them The Next Day, They Leave Taking What Matters Most
Work & Money

Company Uses Employee Only To Fire Them The Next Day, They Leave Taking What Matters Most

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Being let go is never fun, but it’s possible to leave a company—or be terminated—without burning bridges. That is if both sides are on the same page about it.

This redditor might have reacted differently to being let go if it wasn’t handled the way that it was. Having received no sympathy, no acknowledgment, nor a severance package, for that matter, the employee decided to burn the bridge at their end after all, and left without having revealed important information that the company needed.

RELATED:

    Some superiors don’t have much empathy for the people they let go

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    For this employee, being let go came completely out of the blue

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RecommendationOk7537

    Fellow netizens sided with the employee, they didn’t think the person was in the wrong here

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    2

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, no netizen commented on the fact that you need decent labour laws?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assume this happened in a country without any labour laws, or if present, they have zero value and can be ignored without consequences for the employer. Withholding passwords might be a risky action. They belong to the job and gain access to the employers infrastructure. So withholding them could mean planned obstruction of production, creating unacceptable risks for the company, which are not accepted as "tit for tat" by even the most empathic labour court.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, no netizen commented on the fact that you need decent labour laws?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assume this happened in a country without any labour laws, or if present, they have zero value and can be ignored without consequences for the employer. Withholding passwords might be a risky action. They belong to the job and gain access to the employers infrastructure. So withholding them could mean planned obstruction of production, creating unacceptable risks for the company, which are not accepted as "tit for tat" by even the most empathic labour court.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda