“Hasn’t Even Been A Day”: People In Disbelief As TikTok Is Back Online

Less than 24 hours after its ban, TikTok is back online.

At the time of writing, American users and those who registered in the US, are able to access this app. While this may change at any moment, many media outlets are reporting that president-elect Donald Trump has made the reassurance that the service will resume in America.

Trump has reassured people of the efforts he will make to ensure that TikTok resumes in America.

The social media app sued based on First Amendment rights after a bill citing its ban was passed — but they lost to the Supreme Court.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company wrote in a statement.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

It continued, “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

This news comes just a few hours after the app officially went dark in America as those affected by the ban were greeted with one message.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

While the platform was set to be shut down at the stroke of midnight on January 19, its services ceased to work approximately two and a half hours earlier.

The company released a statement relating to Donald Trump’s efforts to bringing the app back

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

“hasn’t even been a day and tiktok is already back for americans can we ban them again 😑,” one user hilariously wrote on X.

Many updates have been made regarding whether the social media app is gone for good or if it is set to come back — but its uncertain future is the only certainty.

As reported by Wired, Congress passed a law last year that required ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to “divest its US operations or face a ban starting January 19.”

The social media app immediately sued on the grounds of the First Amendment but recently lost to the Supreme Court as they upheld the ban, saying it did not violate these rights.

Just last night, they stayed true to this promise as TikTok disappeared from app stores and displayed an error message to anyone located in the US.

The app went dark less than 24 hours ago in America

Ahead of its ban, many content creators and influencers posted their own tributes, whether that be emotional speeches or humorous content.

“In a world where there’s so much judgment, TikTok provided a place where I can be free, I can be cringe, I can be who I am,” said a New York-based influencer, adding, “I shouldn’t cry about something so stupid, but it really changed my life.”

Another editor and romantasy author from the book community wrote, “I owe you everything. You all allowed me to be a part of your booktok journey with open arms and gave me such a safe space to be myself.

“I cannot thank you enough.”

For many people around the world, TikTok was used as a platform to share their passions or ensure their small businesses took off — and, in some cases, even thrive.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly.

Many users hilariously reacted to the news

