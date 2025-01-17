Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Is TikTok Really Getting Banned? New President Breaks Silence On Controversial Law
News, US

Is TikTok Really Getting Banned? New President Breaks Silence On Controversial Law

In what’s being called a “landmark ruling,” the US Supreme Court cleared the way for a controversial TikTok ban to take effect this weekend.

After their appeal was rejected, the decision effectively forced the app’s owners, ByteDance, to either sell the platform or face the possibility of a ban.

“Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” the court wrote.

Highlights
  • US Supreme Court cleared the way for controversial TikTok ban to take effect this weekend.
  • TikTok's fate now rests with President-elect Donald Trump.
  • TikTok could go offline Sunday if the ban is upheld.
  • Lawmakers push for TikTok sale to US firm; Beijing opposes.

However, the ultimate decision is now in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, who has yet to make a final decision on the app’s future.

“It ultimately goes up to me, so you’re going to see what I’m going to do,” he said to CNN. 

When asked if he would try to reverse the ban, he added, “Congress has given me the decision, so I’ll be making the decision.”

    What does the Supreme Court upholding the TikTok ban mean for the future of the controversial app?

    Smartphone displaying TikTok app interface, amid discussions on possible ban.

    Image credits: Nik / Unsplash

    TikTok stated that the platform is preparing to “go dark” on Sunday if the ban is upheld. This means users won’t be able to find it in app stores, and updates will cease to be implemented.

    Despite the app’s popularity, the Supreme Court noted that national security concerns outweigh the app’s role as an “expansive outlet for expression.” 

    Two women smiling in a living room with ring lights, creating content related to TikTok ban discussions.

    Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash

    Since its launch in 2017, the platform has accumulated a massive 170 million users in the United States alone.

    According to investigations carried out by the Biden administration, TikTok’s data collection practices have been allegedly misused for the purposes of espionage and manipulation.

    The potential ban has raised numerous questions about the enforcement of such a law. The relatively novel concept of massive social media platforms and their use of information means there’s little precedent for how the government should proceed.

    Lawmakers are pushing for a sale of the app to a US company, but Beijing opposes the move

    TikTok app on smartphone screen against Chinese flag backdrop.

    Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

    Other possible consequences of the app going dark include an increased likelihood of hackers exploiting the platform and accessing sensitive data, as the lack of updates will grant them ample time to dismantle its security measures.

    TikTok is expected to show US users a message that informs them of the law, offering them a chance to download their personal data.

    Man in suit and red tie in front of a blurred background with a flag, relevant to TikTok ban law discussion.

    Image credits: Library of Congress / Unsplash

    Analysts and lawmakers have recommended the sale of the app, which would allow users who enjoy and even depend on the platform to make a living to continue using it. However, they’ve argued that the Chinese government is the main obstacle preventing a deal.

    “It’s entirely up to Beijing,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley said. “There are willing buyers.”

    If ByteDance, the app’s owners, agree to a potential sale, President Trump will have the chance to extend the deadline for negotiations by up to 90 days.

    As the app’s fate hangs in the balance, lawmakers around the world are looking at what is sure to be a precedent-setting decision

    Smartphone displaying TikTok app on a stand, highlighting the TikTok ban discussion.

    Image credits: Nik / Unsplash

    As the weekend approaches, the fate of the app hangs in the balance. With the President-elect set to take office next Monday (January  20), all eyes are on his next move.

    Higher-ups at TikTok, such as CEO Shou Zi Chew, are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration that day. The move is part of a greater diplomatic strategy to build a friendly relationship with the incoming administration and to safeguard the app’s future.

    Woman filming makeup tutorial at home amid TikTok ban discussions.

    Image credits: Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash

    While the app’s potential ban might not immediately affect users around the world, it will set a precedent that could lead to other governments implementing similar measures.

    In terms of day-to-day use, users overseas will see many of their favorite content creators disappear or move to other platforms. The sudden loss of 170 million users could transform the landscape of the app in unexpected ways.

    For now, Americans may soon find themselves without access to one of the country’s most popular apps while the debate over data privacy, national security, and freedom of expression continues to unravel.

    “What happens to the businesses that rely on it?” Netizens expressed concern over the far-reaching consequences of the potential ban

    Tweet questioning TikTok ban, with user asking, "does TikTok know this?

    Image credits: fairyytaleswift

    Tweet questioning TikTok ban impact on creators and businesses.

    Image credits: MaryalannaB

    Tweet discussing TikTok ban and prospects of sale to an American company to avoid being banned.

    Image credits: andrews_A_

    Twitter reply saying "Land of the free" amidst TikTok ban discussions.

    Image credits: eternalcumslime

    Tweet discusses potential TikTok ban from U.S. app stores, impacting downloads and updates.

    Image credits: AzZaid

    Tweet pondering TikTok ban; user replies to PopCrave with "what's happening" on Jan 17, 2025, showing engagement.

    Image credits: SOLSlime

    Tweet questioning the TikTok ban, suggesting there are more important issues to address.

    Image credits: TreatUwithH8

    Tweet by David Satler mentioning TikTok amid ban controversy.

    Image credits: davidsatlerr

    Tweet questioning TikTok ban's impact on Americans, posted by God's Way Foundation on January 17, 2025.

    Image credits: godswayfoundinc

    Tweet saying "Good bye TikTok," discussing potential TikTok ban.

    Image credits: Xraade

    Tweet discussing TikTok ban concerns, urging quick action to avoid trouble.

    Image credits: georgiawithcake

    Tweet asking, "So... who's buying Tik Tok?" in response to TikTok ban discussions.

    Image credits: 37thChambers

    Tweet from user @nasmarajs about buying something, with 5 likes.

    Image credits: nasmarajs

    Tweet discussing TikTok's potential ban and its implications in the U.S.

    Image credits: thaleslsilva

    Tweet screenshot reacting to TikTok ban news with "Whoa" posted by a user.

    Image credits: ana_thedataguru

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TikTok: global platform. USA: 4% of the world's population. Why would any of the 96% of humanity who lives outside in the US care? I mean, we can all access TikTok here in Europe, amiright?

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes but many of us follow a lot of US creators. I genuinely think that at least 75% of my followings are American, so my Tiktok will be really empty.

