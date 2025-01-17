Is TikTok Really Getting Banned? New President Breaks Silence On Controversial Law

ADVERTISEMENT

In what’s being called a “landmark ruling,” the US Supreme Court cleared the way for a controversial TikTok ban to take effect this weekend.

After their appeal was rejected, the decision effectively forced the app’s owners, ByteDance, to either sell the platform or face the possibility of a ban.

“Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” the court wrote.

TikTok's fate now rests with President-elect Donald Trump.

TikTok could go offline Sunday if the ban is upheld.

Lawmakers push for TikTok sale to US firm; Beijing opposes.

However, the ultimate decision is now in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, who has yet to make a final decision on the app’s future.

“It ultimately goes up to me, so you’re going to see what I’m going to do,” he said to CNN.

When asked if he would try to reverse the ban, he added, “Congress has given me the decision, so I’ll be making the decision.”

Image credits: Nik / Unsplash

TikTok stated that the platform is preparing to “go dark” on Sunday if the ban is upheld. This means users won’t be able to find it in app stores, and updates will cease to be implemented.

Despite the app’s popularity, the Supreme Court noted that national security concerns outweigh the app’s role as an “expansive outlet for expression.”

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash

Since its launch in 2017, the platform has accumulated a massive 170 million users in the United States alone.

According to investigations carried out by the Biden administration, TikTok’s data collection practices have been allegedly misused for the purposes of espionage and manipulation.

The potential ban has raised numerous questions about the enforcement of such a law. The relatively novel concept of massive social media platforms and their use of information means there’s little precedent for how the government should proceed.

Lawmakers are pushing for a sale of the app to a US company, but Beijing opposes the move

Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

Other possible consequences of the app going dark include an increased likelihood of hackers exploiting the platform and accessing sensitive data, as the lack of updates will grant them ample time to dismantle its security measures.

TikTok is expected to show US users a message that informs them of the law, offering them a chance to download their personal data.

Image credits: Library of Congress / Unsplash

Analysts and lawmakers have recommended the sale of the app, which would allow users who enjoy and even depend on the platform to make a living to continue using it. However, they’ve argued that the Chinese government is the main obstacle preventing a deal.

“It’s entirely up to Beijing,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley said. “There are willing buyers.”

If ByteDance, the app’s owners, agree to a potential sale, President Trump will have the chance to extend the deadline for negotiations by up to 90 days.

As the app’s fate hangs in the balance, lawmakers around the world are looking at what is sure to be a precedent-setting decision

Image credits: Nik / Unsplash

As the weekend approaches, the fate of the app hangs in the balance. With the President-elect set to take office next Monday (January 20), all eyes are on his next move.

Higher-ups at TikTok, such as CEO Shou Zi Chew, are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration that day. The move is part of a greater diplomatic strategy to build a friendly relationship with the incoming administration and to safeguard the app’s future.

Image credits: Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash

While the app’s potential ban might not immediately affect users around the world, it will set a precedent that could lead to other governments implementing similar measures.

In terms of day-to-day use, users overseas will see many of their favorite content creators disappear or move to other platforms. The sudden loss of 170 million users could transform the landscape of the app in unexpected ways.

For now, Americans may soon find themselves without access to one of the country’s most popular apps while the debate over data privacy, national security, and freedom of expression continues to unravel.

“What happens to the businesses that rely on it?” Netizens expressed concern over the far-reaching consequences of the potential ban

Image credits: fairyytaleswift

Image credits: MaryalannaB

Image credits: andrews_A_

Image credits: eternalcumslime

Image credits: AzZaid

Image credits: SOLSlime

Image credits: TreatUwithH8

Image credits: davidsatlerr

Image credits: godswayfoundinc

Image credits: Xraade

Image credits: georgiawithcake

Image credits: 37thChambers

Image credits: nasmarajs

Image credits: thaleslsilva

Image credits: ana_thedataguru