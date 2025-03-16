Person Is Fired Without Being Told, Gets Petty With Their Uniform As Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Firing an employee is probably one of the most unpleasant parts of leading a team or an entire organization. That’s why some look for easier options on how to do it, which unfortunately sometimes ends up being the quiet firing alternative. It’s when a manager creates less than ideal work conditions to make the employees quit themselves.

This person had to go through it after they couldn’t pick up a shift for their part-time job. However, they didn’t let the boss off the hook so easily and decided to rebel a little when they got asked to return their uniform.

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with Angela Tait, HR and talent management expert, who kindly agreed to tell us more about quiet firing.

RELATED:

Having to fire an employee is far from pleasant

Share icon

Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

That’s why this manager decided to do it without telling the employee

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Icy-Computer-Poop

“It creates a toxic work culture, lowers morale, and increases legal risks for the company”

“Quiet firing—the practice of subtly pushing an employee out by withholding opportunities, reducing responsibilities, or making their work environment uncomfortable—is generally not an appropriate or ethical approach. It creates a toxic work culture, lowers morale, and increases legal risks for the company,” told Angela Tait, HR and talent management expert, to Bored Panda.

Some managers resort to letting go of their workers this way because they lack the confidence or skills to have direct performance conversations and want to avoid confrontations, says Tait. Additionally, they might think that a direct termination might expose the company to lawsuits and cause disruption, leading to bad press. Or they may be simply lacking the proper HR guidance and never went through training to handle performance management effectively.

“However, quiet firing is a passive and often harmful approach that can damage company culture and employer reputation in the long run,” once again notes Tait.

An employee might be experiencing quiet firing if they notice these signs, says Tait:

• Lack of feedback or communication: no performance reviews, minimal interaction with management.

• Reduced responsibilities: tasks and projects are reassigned to others without explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Isolation: being excluded from meetings, decision-making, or team activities.

• Lack of career growth: no promotions, raises, or learning opportunities despite strong performance.

• Unrealistic expectations: being given impossible deadlines or performance standards to push them toward failure.

“Treating employees with respect and professionalism leads to a healthier work culture”

If an employee starts sensing that they’re being quietly fired, Tait recommends them to document everything. “Keep records of changes in workload, performance reviews, and communication with managers.” They should also try to seek feedback by asking to have a direct conversation with their manager about clear performance expectations.

If this doesn’t help, the person should engage HR, advises Tait, so they can provide some more clarification. In case there’s nothing that can be done, it might be a good idea to look into other roles within the company or outside of it. “If the writing is on the wall, it may be time to start searching for a new role elsewhere while maintaining professionalism,” says Tait.

Since quiet firing can create a toxic work environment, managers should take a proactive and transparent approach instead, recommends Tait:

• Provide clear feedback: regular performance discussions ensure employees understand expectations.

• Offer coaching and support: additional training, mentoring, or performance improvement plans (PIPs) can help underperforming employees succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Have open conversations about fit: if an employee isn’t thriving, a candid discussion about alternative roles or a transition plan can be beneficial.

• Use structured performance management: if an employee consistently underperforms, document concerns and follow a structured termination process if needed.

“Ultimately, treating employees with respect and professionalism—even in difficult situations—leads to a healthier work culture and a stronger employer brand,” Tait concluded.

The author spend some time chatting with readers about how ridiculous his previous manager was

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Other readers also shared their unfortunate firing stories

ADVERTISEMENT