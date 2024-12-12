Someone asked “People with jobs where you don't "do anything" or "not much", what is it and what do you do?” and netizens described what their workday looked like. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Most folks just need to work , one way or another. It's something that often takes up much of our time and energy, day after day. However, every once and a while, we run across those stories of jobs where one doesn't actually do much , where you sit in a chair and collect a paycheck.

#1 Honestly, I work as a night shift security guard at an office building. My main job is just to sit at the desk, watch cameras, and occasionally walk around. Most nights, nothing happens, so I just read, watch videos, or think about life while getting paid to be there. Not much action, but it has its peaceful moments.

#2 I work on a helpdesk at a hospital. Very low calls. Make almost 50 dollars an hour. 8 or 10 calls, most only last a couple of minutes. Remote work which makes it a good gig.

#3 I work in admin at a warehouse. We basically enter sales orders and send them to the warehouse workers. It takes barely any time and I'm bored 95% of the time. I'd rather be busy tbh.

#4 Drank tea and checked packaging lines every 2 hours during the night. Worked in QC in a tea factory.

#5 I work college admissions. We have a busy period every few weeks, but in between, my work is mostly finished by lunch.

#6 I drive around my county for 9 hours a day looking for road signs that need fixed and then fix the ones that do.

#7 I once had a job where I was 'monitoring systems,' which basically meant staring at a screen for 8 hours to make sure nothing went wrong. 95% of the time, absolutely nothing happened so I built a computer program to do the job for me while I work remotely with another job, getting paid 2x.

#8 Security at a museum. I basically help with kids getting separated from parents or give basically first aid if they hurt themselves. Other than that it's making sure there aren't leaks or other potential risks to the artifacts.

#9 I work as an EMT on a construction site. I’m basically a “school nurse” for the guys there. I hand out ibuprofen for their hangovers, and clean up cuts. I have to do 2-3 rounds on the site per shift but other than that I’m in my office just hanging out…..doing not much. I make $27 an hour for this.

#10 I’m an EMS pilot…. I sometimes go days without getting a flight. Lots of reading and watching way too much TV.

#11 I had a job as a night receptionist at a motel, and all I did was watch Netflix and check in like three people. Easiest money ever.

#12 I’m a pilot, a second officer at a legacy carrier. My entire job is to sit in cruise and watch the autopilot fly the plane.



I work 9 days a month and make 6 figures.

#13 I operate machines at this factory. Some nights can be rough, but there are days I'm on my phone 50% of the time, drinking coffee, snacking. I quit at another factory that was k*lling me and moved to a cheaper area. Make more money, lower cost of living, and easier job. Work experience helped a lot though.

#14 I used to do data entry at a digital publisher. I figured out how to automate the formatting in excel using macros and it made these day-long jobs into 8-10 minute tasks. I sat on that info for weeks before I got bored and told my manager. She had me teach my teammates in an effort to boost our team’s output but everyone thought they were too confusing and not worth the effort to learn so they tasked me with developing new tools with the tech teams to make the automation more intuitive. We did that but no one used them still, saying that they had a good system going and trying to make changes to it would result in more errors and less productivity, so they took those tasks away from me and I just went back to fooling around all day.

#15 Electrical engineer. I get paid for what I know, not for what I do.

#16 I work nights on a psych ward as an orderly. On ideal nights I scroll the internet and do nothing.

#17 After teaching in public school for ten years I now tutor privately for just one family (I am paid a full time salary including health benefits). It's a godsend of a job and I'm so so grateful everyday.

#18 I worked at a guarded bike park at night from 10 to 6, usually 1 or 2 people came to collect or bring their bicycle. I used to play videogames or watch series all night.

#19 Maintenance man for a highschool leaves me with only a couple windows of time to do stuff and the work load is light. Sit on my a*s for 4-6 hours a day. But genuinely I struggle with the down time. I end up consuming way too much internet. Have to push myself to make the down time productive. Got the job by being journeyman level in 3 trades. Started at $25 with a PERS pension and full benefits. I could make way more sticking to a trade but I like the government work.

#20 Subject matter expert in a domain where my company might want to branch in but isn't yet. Still, they want to keep the option open, so they pay me to exist, basically.

#21 I’m a crane operator on a frac location in the oilfield. I’m on location 12 hour a night 5PM-5AM. Out of that 12 hours, I spend probably 10 in my truck playing video games or on my phone. Last year I made 209k. I feel like I’m robbing them.

#22 I watch students take exams in college making sure they don’t cheat. My title is an invigilator it’s a few hours of just sitting there really.

#23 My brother sails barges up and down the Rhine in Germany, earns extremely good money. It depends what you think 'not much' is. Obviously he has to pay attention, but there's a lot of sitting in a chair and just sailing, pretty chill if you ask me, no deadlines or figuring out things, just playing loud music, taking in the scenery. You have to get a lot of qualifications to do it, but starting out on the barges as a deck hand is a good start, the salary isn't too bad, a little below average as a deck hand but you can work your way up very fast.



The absolute best part of his job is he works 2 weeks on the barge and then gets 2 weeks off, then 2 weeks on again, over and over, whilst still getting paid a full salary, since he is paid for all the hours he is on the ship, even when he is asleep. He has built a great life with this job, it pays well, is not stressful and he has long chunks of time off to relax and go on holidays.



Edit: I felt I should add some downsides, as although I view the job as amazing, it's not for everyone. The cons I can think of are



1) You are on the barge for 2 weeks at a time with your colleagues, if you don't get on with them, you won't like it.



2) Whilst aboard the barge you are expected to 'help out' although you have a lot of down time/sleep time. If something is needed urgently, you need to be there. Sometimes this means you may be needed to offload cargo at 3am in the morning after docking for example.



3) Being away from family/friends for 2 weeks at a time isn't for everyone, if you have a partner, they may miss you when they come home to an empty house every day for 2 weeks, you need someone who is understanding and doesn't mind this.



4) If you live far away from the docks there are long commute times. Even if you live close to the depature dock, typically, at the end of your 2 weeks you will be hundreds of miles away from where you left, usually him and his crew will drive a car and take it in turns to drive back.

#24 I used to work for a major defense contractor in CA. My job title was aviation electrician (prior military). But when I started, I realized the job site was barely starting and there was very little work. I got moved around a lot. But every time I would end up behind a computer (because I had basic computer skills and no one else did)



I was in charge of making sure an excel sheet was up to date with the parts we had. Or later on, tools.



I would show up, do ATAF (check tools) , and then sit on a computer for the rest of the day. I would google and self learn random things. Literally googling and absorbing anything I wanted.



I got paid $42-44 and they let me call out whenever any time as long as my stuff was up to date.



Easiest job I have ever had. Was making 60k a year because I would call out so much but if I didn’t I would be at 80k



Only left because I started working on my engineering degree.

#25 I worked in telecommunications for over 30 years. One of my "jobs" was supposed to be part of a new start up group (and I honestly don't even remember what we were supposed to do). However, the manager that was running this new start up group never got us any office space, or desks, or chairs, or computers, or anything else. He did nothing. But I and two others were required to report to this guy every morning. Which we did. And he had nothing for us to do. So, he told us to go sit in the break room of another work group.



Well, the other work group took notice of us lounging around reading and playing cards all day and they started to complain. So, we got kicked out of their break room. Our "boss" told us to just get lost and report back to him after lunch. So that's what we did.



I still had the key to an otherwise unused store room from my previous position in the same building in which I had a desk and chair and soon brought in a television and my laptop for entertainment. I'm not sure what the other two people in our group were doing, but they were banging on the regular so I guess they found someplace to sneak off to.



This went on for eight months. Everyday we'd show up, say hi to the boss, disappear until after lunch, say hi again, and then go home. All of us had long commutes, and begged to be allowed to "work" from home, but our boss steadfastly refused since at any moment his boss might come and ask where his workers were and what they were up to. Mind you, this never happened.



So, during this time I did a lot of reading, taught myself to play the guitar and banjo, and took many naps.

#26 Senior management - all the accountability is on you but once you get a good team and delegate well you’re set and just gotta make sure that things run well and approve stuff / brainstorm etc. However if something goes wrong - it’s all on you.

#27 Several years ago, I had a part-time weekend gig as an admin assistant at a real estate office. Saturday and Sunday 9-5. At the time, minimum wage was $10 and it paid $17/hr.



A "busy" day consisted of preparing signs and balloons for maybe 2-3 open houses, printing out some listings for the agents and answering a few phone calls. Nearly everything is done online these days, with cell phones most clients are contacting their agents directly, there was virtually no foot traffic, and any major office project was typically handled by the Mon-Fri full time person - so most of the time my only function was being a warm body behind the desk. Ispent a lot of time catching up on stuff for my freelance work, watch Netflix, talk on the phone with friends, and I had an MLS account so I could go look at agent remarks to see all the s**t that was wrong with houses that was not reflected in the public listing. My favorite one was a 2 bed/1 bath lake cottage where, quote, the "bath is in a separate room removed from the bathroom...don't ask".



Honestly not a bad way to make 17 bucks an hour. No clue if such a job even exists any more, post-COVID when everything is even more digital/virtual/remote, offices may not even bother manning their brick-and-mortar locations on weekends any more.

#28 I’m an EMT with a private ambulance company. I’ve done the stressful 911 side of the job so I switched it up work in the events division. Lots of events like sport games and concerts need EMTs on site where you mostly deal with drunks. But what mostly do these days are work the load ins and load outs of big events. Like when they set up/break down stages. I sit in empty stadiums waiting for things to happen. I might give a band aid or ice pack here and there, and there’s always the rare medical situations. But most of the time, I get paid to watch YouTube and play video games. The downside is that one shift can be 16 hours long.

#29 Work in IT support for a small company. Most days are super chill and I just browse the internet while waiting for someone to call with an issue. It's like being paid to hang out online all day, but occasionally things get hectic when systems go down.

#30 I've been a casino dealer for 15 years across three properties.





I am now in management.





I literally stand around 8 hours a day, talking to the day time regulars, cheer up the dealers, and do almost mentally/physically nothing other than touch a few tablets during the day.





For 32$ an hour, yearly bonuses/raises, I really can't complain .

#31 I manage a cell phone store, 75k plus commission and some days I'm busy but plenty of days I just chill and watch YouTube (probably a 3/5 lazy to busy ratio through the week). Mostly I show old people how to delete an app or set up a new phone line for someone.



Coming from construction I make a little less with 100% less damage to my body and I absolutely love it. Two years in never looking back!

#32 I had a job in health, working within the mining sector. I was paid near $200k on a 2/2 roster, and for those 2 weeks I was at work, did almost 30 minutes work a day, inclusive of travelling to site. The rest of the day I sat by the pool back in camp.

#33 Marketing automation. I work from home. I get a request ticket from a marketer, I complete the ticket. Easy tickets take about 5 minutes, more complex tickets take up to an hour. Every once a quarter or so I get tasked with building a multitouch campaign that can take me a few hours to do and requires maybe 3-4 hour long strategy calls over a stretch of a few weeks.



But mostly I complete 5-6 tickets per day, sometimes less if it’s slow, and spend the rest of my day doing whatever. Currently I am using my free time to study for a new career and also do some home renovation projects.

#34 I work as an IT-centric support role on contract for a company’s HR and Recruiting software. I am the only person in the entire organization who knows and admins this legacy software. I have been on contract two years. While the software is being sunset, I am still needed to assist with data gathering, reporting and legal requests for any pending litigation. I do actual work maybe 1-2 hours a week, but bill 40 hours regularly.



I am paid for my system knowledge and ability to answer questions when they are need to be answered. The rest of my week is spent on training, workshops to keep fresh, then YouTube and computer games.

#35 I own 3 companies and don’t really do anything but guide the people who run them for me. I’m at work quite a bit, but I probably legitimately work like 4-5 hours a week.



It’s honestly very boring but I had to work so hard to get here that I’m sort of just balancing the scales.

#36 Watched YouTube videos, watched Netflix and Prime. I had my Kindle so I also read books. I'd go on walks and get my steps in, usually 14K at work.



I worked in a theme park fixing things that never broke. I worked a ten hour shift and only have an hour, sometimes two of work each night.

#37 After college I had a gig as a university librarian at a small local university. Most days I'd catalogue the new arrivals (if any) and cover the front desk for loans/returns. It would get crowded around exams, but most of the time it was slooow. And afternoon/evening shifts were mostly dead.



I got through a lot of reading, and most days I'd show up at work with a USB stick loaded with the latest episodes of whatever I was watching at the time.



The pay wasn't great, but man it was a chill job...

#38 My part-time job in college was night shift agent for an IT company. I monitored a dashboard and escalated when there would be an incident. Most of the time it was just playing games, studying for classes, and watching movies to pass the time (we were not allowed to sleep). Every 4 or 5 shifts there would be an incident. I would create a log, call the IT engineer in charge, and send a few emails, which altogether took about 5 mins.



Basically I was paid to stay awake on behalf of the engineers.

#39 Work at an airport loading/unloading planes with cargo. Would sound busy and hard. Realistically I'm on my phone half the time waiting for planes to land or waiting until the cargo is ready to go onto planes.

#40 I'm in a software group that knows stodgy things (C++, systems). I'm okay at it, but what I really know is automation, engineering productivity, Infrastructure as Code, CI/CD, etc.



So, they needed a new internal service. Now, to people who know C++, systems, and only proprietary tools internally, this is a bit of a headache. But I know Fast API, Github actions, Kubernetes, high level architecture. So, a fix for me takes like 15-30 minutes from bug to deployment, but since no one knows it, I can get away with just 3 or 4 fixes a 2 week sprint and no one would be the wiser.



Now, I should just stick with that, but I get restless, so I'm filling my time with other things which I shouldn't.

#41 I used to work as a janitor at a golf club. There was a handful of things that needed to be done every day but that only took 2-3 hours. The rest of the day was being on site in case something went wrong. Which it very rarely did. We could just chill in our little janitors closet and play on our phones. Sounds nice but believe me, it got old quick.



I would genuinely go above and beyond trying to find anything I could possibly do. Not to be a kissass or because I valued the company, but to fight off boredom. Best I could do was maaaaybe 4 hours of work on a good day. There's only so much to clean. Especially during business hours when you can't be disruptive to the paying members at the clubhouse.

#42 I work as sign holder. My job is to hold and wave an advertisement sign.

#43 I used to work as a game warden. During hunting season, it was getting to the hunting areas before sunrise in the cold and often miserable weather and checking on waterfowl (and occasionally deer) hunters. Outside of hunting season, it was a lot of roaming around and I'd sometimes go weeks at a time without having to write any tickets or even give any warnings for anything. During non-hunting season, I was really not doing a whole lot, and really couldn't have been doing much more either.

#44 I work at the front desk of a university residence. It can be busy if a lot of people are signing in guests, but usually I have lots of time to just hang out or do homework.

#45 In college I worked in the computer labs. Asked for the ones with the least amount of use (most people liked the busy labs) and mostly got paid to play video games and do homework.

#46 I used to work at a warehouse where I was the second shift in the forklift department. We basically had a bunch of orders we had to get and stage on the dock for the morning shift to load. We also had a few orders every day to load ourselves. 8 hour shift. It took us maybe 2 to get all the orders staged. And throughout the day we would load a few trucks which took a few min at most. So the majority of the day we f****d around. Playing Yugioh, f*****g around on the forklifts, or going to talk to girls lol. S**t pay of course but a great job.

#47 Mainframe - this platform is designed to be stable. Just have enough storage for whatever system you work with and you will be home free. If anything does go wrong, it is most likely something the developers used by your employer that has done something wrong - the infrastructure doesn't act up or surprises.

#48 I design a very specific product. I have been doing it a very long time. I studied under some of the pioneers of the industry. They keep me around for my engineering knowledge. They have others to do the actual legwork.

#49 Working with elderly people, usually its lots of stuff to do the first 2 hours of the shift and the hour before last hour of the shift, the 5-6 hours inbetween are usually very calm, at least at the place i'm at.

#50 Security for corporate buildings. I get paid to be bored. The job is to sit/stand in a place and wait for a thing to happen. Things do not happen. But you can’t use any electronics/read/whatever. Just stare at the wall.

#51 Supervisor at a factory, it’s mostly automated with the exception of a few waste spots that need emptying occasionally, but that’s what the workers are for. We’re a little over staffed so even if I try to go out and like sweep or something one of the workers will come over and be all like no, no I can do this and take over. I do attendance and if nothing breaks then there isn’t anything for me to do really.

#52 Night shift pediatric PACU RN. I work 3 nights a week. My shift starts at 6pm. Most cases are done by the time I come in. I may take one case that's in the OR sometimes. But most of the time I could go all 3 nights without a patient. Even if an emergency pops up overnight is usually a quick discharge. I'll never work bedside again.

#53 Security specialist. I sit at a desk and once an hour security guards in my assigned region call or text to update us and let us know they're still working, I save their call time and any incident information to a computer folder that will likely never be read by anyone unless something really bad happens. If someone fails to call or text I have to reach out to them and that's about as much action as I get on the entire job. Usually everybody checks in about 20 minutes of the first hour and then I spend the other 40 hours doing literally nothing, a coworker uses one of the monitors in the room to play action movies and that's pretty much all we do- Take calls and watch Al Pacino films.

#54 I knew a guy whose job it was to sample coal quality. Once an hour, he had to take a scoop of coal off the conveyor belt and feed it into a machine for analysis. Then he'd read the paper until the next hour.

#55 Buddy of mine that’s a firefighter full time says he gets most of his gaming done on slow days. Claims to go 12+ hours on very slow days.

#56 Programmer. The industry has become flooded with people who aren’t naturally talented and only went to a bootcamps for a few months to get a 6 figure salary. Fair play, good on em.



But if you are naturally good at it and think that way, you can pretty easily find a job where you’re a top guy for doing 10-20 hours of work a week. I easily am one of the most productive people at my company and routinely am at the gym in the middle of the day or just f*****g around and playing video games/taking naps. I continue to get better and better reviews with every cycle.



It’s a great gig.

#57 Admin for an agriculture business our busiest times are feb and march and august and september, by busy im mean steady enough but the rest of the months are clock watching.



i go on reddit, social media and do some online surveys to fill in my days.

#58 Help desk and Networking team manager for a bank. We only do support for internal staff. As long as things are running we are good.



Plenty of daily tasks to do, but I can get them done in like 20 minutes. I'm on a major project right now but right now it's just a lot of moving data so I start it, and then just make sure it finishes without errors. Then I watch YouTube and chill.

#59 Storekeeper at a local government facility.



2-3 hours of “ work “ in the morning if all the trucks are on time.



Rest of the shift staring at walls or doing a few minutes of paperwork.

#60 IT Systems Architect.



They scroll through tech sites or go to trade shows to hear about what new tech is up and coming.



They make a presentation or two to convince the division heads that this new thing should be implemented. They attend some meetings where they dump everything off on a project manager then essentially vanish for a few months or a year.



If all goes well they swoop in and take the credit, if there's a failure to launch, they blame the project team, likely from their hotel room at the next trade show.

#61 Not me, but my friend just got a raise at his engineering job where he’s put in 25hrs in the Binding of Isaac in the past week. What’s that about!

#62 I work at a plastic Injection molding company, it's a small business with only 3 employees, some jobs require me to open the machine door and grab the part out, but most are automatic where I just have to watch to make sure the part doesn't stick. It's a great job, definitely mind numbing and a little stressful at times considering if I don't catch a part that sticks it can ruin a 30 thousand dollar mold but I highly recommend it if you can get into it.

#63 I was Site Supervisor as a military contractor for a USAF F-16 flight simulator operation. My mid shift crew prepped it every night for pilot training during the day. My day shift and swing shift and I were on hand to jump in and repair anything that might go wrong during pilot training. Most days our simulator worked fine requiring no maintenance or repair at all. So, my crew and I just sat around all day shift and swing shift twiddling our thumbs (for the most part) and getting paid for it.

#64 I store and process nuclear waste. On a typical 12 hour shift, I'll work in close proximity to "the s**t", either raw or processed, between 3 and 5 hours. The rest of the time is spent on training, maintaining qualifications, routine items, and waiting around for something to do. This is mostly for dose management, since my employer limits my annual radiation exposure to a fraction of the OSHA recommended allowance.

#65 I work night shift at a water plant. Some nights I'll have about 2 hours worth of work on a 12 hour shift. I do have to stay awake and alert, checking on all the different parts of the plant, but a lot of the time it's just watching Netflix or reading.

#66 I met a woman whose job was to sleep. Literally.



A local office building got a break in their insurance rates if they had somebody on-site 24/7, even outside of working hours. So they set up a private room that she could use as a bedroom - she would arrive in the evening as the maintenance crew was just leaving, and she would set up to sleep. Then she would hand the building back over to the office workers the next morning.



In between she was ostensibly there to be a point of contact for first responders if an emergency happened to the building, but no emergency ever happened.

#67 I work in retail pharmacy. After the cues get finished, at least in my store, we just lounge around and get paid for it. I make it a goal to finish the cues in a couple hours so I have the rest of my 8 hr shift to chill.

#68 I'm level 4 support tech for a K-12 educational pubpisher. I'm really busy during back to school season and a little busy at the start of the 2nd semester. Otherwise, it's pretty slow.



I mostly handle cases that are escalated to development to fix. Most of what I do is easy because I've been there for over 2 decades. I work from home, so I watch a lot of TV and movies and play games on my PC.

#69 Outside sales for a welding company that also refurbishes fracturing pumps for oil & gas. Most of my job is driving and meeting customers at their company's location and reminding them what we offer. Generating estimates and teardown reports is very easy. "Hardest" part is self-motivating to talk to people I don't really know and pretend to be interested. I normally keep to myself when not at work or engaged with my wife/kids.

#70 I worked at a nickel plant for a while. In operations, they were generally staffed at like 400% of what they needed and we sat around a lot.



But then, just a handful of shifts a year, *everyone* was working every single minute of the shift and we generated so much value that it justified keeping everyone on the entire rest of the year.



I don't know why they couldn't spread that out better, but I guess there must have been some justification.

#71 I work for customer support for a tech company and my shift is at a later half of the day and I generally get 10-12 calls that on average last maybe 4 - 6 minutes. Basically during 8 hours I'm free for 6:30-7:00 hours. I watch YouTube, play video games, read a book, talk to my friends, eat, whatever I can do in the vicinity of my pc.

#72 Pm for ground up construction. It's all hands on deck in the beginning but once everything is humming along, the day to day is handled by the super.

#73 HR for a government agency. I do little to no work most times. My daily duties consist of checking an email inbox and forwarding questions to the appropriate people. I average about 3 emails per day. About once a year, my team gets hit with a project where we are pretty tied up for a few weeks then it passes until the next year. Most of the year, we aren't doing much. Pay isn't the best, but benefits, work/life balance, and people balance it all out.

#74 I do spotwelding in a factory, while I'm moving most of the night, most of what I'm doing is fairly light work and I'm sitting down the entire time, then there's time when the production line is down for one reason or another and I just kind of sit and wait. The most I have to do is once in a while I have to move some pallets around to get more materials. I literally tell people half my job is doing sweet, sweet FA.

#75 Out bound call center market research. Some months can be super busy but some months I’m just scrolling on my phone listening to answering machines for 6 hours.

#76 I am a supervisor in biotech. All I do is sit on my laptop in teams meetings about meetings.

#77 I ran a smoke / vape shop that wasn't really busy. I got paid very fairly and got as many hours as I wanted. Overtime was under the table. It eventually made me depressed to be constantly isolated and I had quit smoking and vaping so I wasn't interested in the job. It also led to Vitamin D Deficiency.

#78 While I was finishing university I did night auditing. It allowed me to study while working. Great job to have. It’s basically a graveyard shift front desk hotel agent, with additional work that is honestly quite serious. You’re responsible for making sure the hotel or business has done the proper accounting, and to roll over to the next day. I would have been happy to do night auditing from second year all the way to fourth year as a job. Then you could go to bars if you have Friday and Saturday off and just be in the absolute f*****g zone (not actually).



Where it would come back to hurt you is when you’re 24-27 and your sleep schedule is messed up at work. Crucial corporate years but prob still worth it and doable.

#79 I work in office services. Mail processing, print, and basic hospitality functions for a law firm. I'm the manager so there's a bit more work for me but I do maybe 4 hours of work a day. My team could go all week with almost nothing to do. But when something needs done it gets done now.

#80 I work prt time at a 24 hour gas station at night. I do my work (repostion, cleaning, putting bread in the oven for the morning...) in at most 3 hours, and I spend the rest of the time looking at the empty highway or using my phone. Sometimes it's boring as hell, but the salary is better than any other work that I have searched



BTW, I'm not from the US.

#81 When I was in university I had a sales rep job for the lottery company. I had to visit 8 stores a day on average over 8 hours. Each store actually took 15 to 20 minutes to visit and do what i had to do there. I was usually done my day by 11 am. Great summer.

