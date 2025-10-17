ADVERTISEMENT

Internet culture can be weird. What do you mean we made a dog named Gabe famous for his singing, turned eating Tide Pods into a challenge, and found a Canadian boy who went on to become the biggest pop star in the world? But perhaps the best part of the Internet is how silly and meta it can be.

Isn't the world just a little bit brighter when we choose to have some whimsy in it? Bored Panda is inviting you to have some fun with these pictures from the Instagram page "Pics That Go Hard." They're weird and nonsensical, but utterly delightful. Don't try to understand it, Pandas. Just feel it and let the chuckles wash over you.

More info: Instagram