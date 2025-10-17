ADVERTISEMENT

Internet culture can be weird. What do you mean we made a dog named Gabe famous for his singing, turned eating Tide Pods into a challenge, and found a Canadian boy who went on to become the biggest pop star in the world? But perhaps the best part of the Internet is how silly and meta it can be.

Isn't the world just a little bit brighter when we choose to have some whimsy in it? Bored Panda is inviting you to have some fun with these pictures from the Instagram page "Pics That Go Hard." They're weird and nonsensical, but utterly delightful. Don't try to understand it, Pandas. Just feel it and let the chuckles wash over you.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in reflective vest lying on road near pothole with caption about feeling cute and patching pothole later, weird internet pic.

hardimages.v2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man with mustache taking a selfie in front of a Grand Theft Auto V billboard, showing weird side of the internet humor.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man with uniquely styled facial hair posing outside a barber shop, showcasing unusual and weird side internet pics.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What's the one common denominator in all of these pictures? I'd say that it's whimsy. A person dunking a basketball in a Teletubby Poe costume? A log of wood chained to a fence because it rhymes with "dog"? Perhaps it veers more on the side of absurd and weird, but I'd say that it's whimsical as well. And I think that most of us could do with more whimsy in our lives, don't you agree, Pandas?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sure, "Pics That Go Hard" does whimsy in a nonsensical, absurd way. And whimsy, as most people understand it, is probably embodied by Waymond from the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. His version is way more wholesome, with all the googly eyes he puts on things and his gentle and supportive attitude.
    #4

    Person in a red costume dunking a basketball inside a gym, showcasing weird side of the internet humor.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man wearing safety glasses and helmet taking a selfie with a small dog inside a forklift from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Man holding a Tony Hawk's Project 8 PSP game case blending with his face, showcasing a weird side of the internet pic.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do y’all know his brother Mike? (joke never gets old)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There's this notion that once we grow up, we have to be serious. No more whimsy, no more silly memes, no more stupid childish things. But even mental health experts agree that most people need to remain in touch with their inner child. Even if it is through silly memes and pics that "go hard."

    Therapist and Licensed Medical Social Worker Erica Schwartzberg explains that most of us feel "a quiet grief" once we grow up. And that's why we need to keep the silliness alive. "We need low-stakes joy, creative messes, and adult 'playdates' that aren't just drinks or dinner — things like rollerskating, collage nights, walking with no destination, or laughing so hard you forget to check your phone," Schwartzberg says. "These aren't just cute distractions; they're nervous system nourishment."
    #7

    A weird side of the internet picture shows a chained log with a guard sign on a driveway, blending humor and oddity.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man lying in bed next to a motorcycle, showcasing a weird side of the internet with unusual sleeping arrangements.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person bending forward facing a tilted truck parked outdoors, strange scene from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, what can whimsy look like, exactly? "Happiness expert" and author Gretchen Rubin describes it as adding imagination and surprise into our daily lives. The experts at the Rocky Mountain Relational Therapy refer to it as "playfulness woven into the ordinary." Whimsy can be as simple as putting stickers on your work monitor, talking to your plant, or lighting a scented candle with intention.
    #10

    Car trapped behind a warped metal gate in a residential driveway, showing a weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Man examining an old wired telephone with confusion, illustrating a moment from the weird side of the internet photos.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Dog peeking over airplane seat back with a flight map visible in the background, showcasing a weird side of the internet moment

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bringing some whimsy into your everyday routine can help you feel better. It probably won't erase stress, grief, or anxiety, but it might help manage them. Small things like a goofy name on a calendar or going for a walk without a destination can help ground you in the moment and tether you to the here and now.
    #13

    Man wearing a beer can hat and a shirt that says Abraham Drinkin, holding a red cup, showing weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell me you're in your 20s without telling me you're in you're 20s.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Side mirror of snowy car with blurred Ice Age characters in cold scene, weird side of the internet humor.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A group of men in a gym watching a TV showing a cartoon cat lifting weights in a weird side of the internet pic.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The positive effect of whimsy can also be explained by neuroscience. Say you make a cup of coffee in a colorful, whimsical mug every morning, and you use the same one every morning. It becomes a sort of ritual, and rituals, according to researchers at Harvard, help us deal with anxiety. It gives us a sense of control, as if our brains are telling us: "You are safe, you are steady."
    #16

    Police officer sitting next to a dog wearing oversized tactical gear in a bizarre scene from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man wearing dinosaur shirt with kitten appearing to bite the dinosaur's mouth in weird side of the internet pic.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Muscular man intensely playing guitar while learning to play Mary Had A Little Lamb on the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Whimsical acts also bring novelty into our lives. Have you ever thought of swapping your boring white plates with custom ceramic ones? Perhaps ones decorates with cats, ducks, or flowers? When we encounter something new, our brain releases a dose of dopamine, and changing some of our ordinary everyday objects into more whimsical ones might give us a micro-dose of dopamine each time we use them.
    #19

    Older woman holding an oversized sword indoors, a weird side of the internet photo showing unusual objects and scenes.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rosebroady8 avatar
    Livingwithcfs
    Livingwithcfs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandma getting sick of your behavior and pulled out the wacky stick

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Man riding a donkey while playing pool using his foot to hold the cue stick on the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Monkey wearing jeans lying on the ground cuddling with a dog and a rooster in a weird side of the internet pic.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On the other hand, by creating whimsical rituals, you're also creating a routine. The predictability of a routine can be calming. The brain's anxiety control center, the amygdala, calms down when we have and stick to an established routine. Research also shows that consistent morning routines lower cortisol (the stress hormone) levels. So, maybe it's time to incorporate stirring your coffee three times clock-wise every morning?
    #22

    Pool balls broken and cracked along a cut line on a billiards table, showcasing weird and unusual objects from the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Samsung 36-inch TV showing a burnt-in image of Arthur Morgan from a video game on the screen.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Computer lab setup with multiple monitors all displaying different SpongeBob-themed wallpapers, showing the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Playfulness also gets quite a bad rap. Contrary to popular belief, it's not childish and shouldn't be abandoned once we grow up. As Dr. Stuart Brown, the founder of The National Institute for Play, explains, we were made to play. When we let our guard down and play or act in playful ways, it's us telling our nervous system that we're safe. Don't be afraid to name your plants, talk to your pets, or add a colorful detail to your outfit. It's not attention-seeking or quirky – it's you quite literally doing self-care.
    #25

    Car with barber shop wrap showing a hairstylist cutting a customer's hair, illustrating the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Steering wheel inside car with a thick red liquid resembling blood dripping from the top on a busy road.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Manga-style muscular character with tattoos in a barber shop window featuring a customer getting a haircut.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What are some ways you add whimsy to your everyday lives, Pandas? Let us know your whimsical everyday routines in the comments! And if you're looking for more absurd, nonsensical, and undoubtedly hilarious pictures, be sure to check out previous features on the "Pics That Go Hard" Instagram page here and here!
    #28

    Silhouette of person holding a large fish above their head at night with blurry colorful lights in the background.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Student surrounded by multiple calculators, writing notes in a classroom setting showing the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Man kneeling by water wearing socks with sandals and ripped jeans, showcasing a weird side of the internet moment.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leahc avatar
    Leah C
    Leah C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love you enough to marry you but not enough to crease my shoes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Hand holding an apple appearing large in front of doctors in white coats, showing a weird side of the internet moment.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Man in Shrek costume sitting on the ground near SUV while two police officers stand nearby in a weird side of the internet pic.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Boy wearing a blue shirt balancing on two fingers while floating above the floor in a weird side of the internet pic.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Skateboarder performing a wall trick above surprised people near a fireplace in a weird side of the internet photo.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Two children playing basketball with a WNBA hoop, with blur effect showing unusual motion from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two people dressed in dark costumes standing on a street near a Burger King sign at night, weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Person balancing awkwardly on two office chair bases outside at night, showcasing weird side of the internet humor.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Surreal image of a UFO combined with an airplane wing and flight engines flying above clouds from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Two toilet paper holders labeled expert mode with duct tape roll and easy mode with regular toilet paper roll on a wall.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Action figure holding an oversized paper roll in a quirky scene from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Elderly man with white beard and sunglasses wearing orange jacket on bus sitting next to children, weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Ice sculpture of a humanoid figure with multiple chainsaws in a snowy forest, showcasing weird side internet creativity.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Young man sitting oddly on edge of pool with water level matching his torso in weird side of the internet pic

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Man dressed as Jesus carrying a cross made of yellow Estrella Galicia beer crates at a crowded outdoor event.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Child taking a photo of woman posing with car wheel in a humorous scene from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Boy sleeping on the floor in front of an old TV, illustrating a scene from the weird side of the internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Child smiling and holding an UNO card while playing the weird side of the internet card game outdoors.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Crowded subway car with diverse passengers standing and sitting, highlighting weird side of the internet moments in photos.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If you can keep your head when all about you / Are losing theirs and blaming it on you"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Person doing a dab pose in front of a mirror with phone flash, one of the weird side of the internet pics.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Man wearing a one-piece outfit with a large cat face print standing at a table in a crowded indoor event, weird side of internet.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Man sleeping awkwardly on a broken bench in a simple room, showcasing the weird side of the internet photos.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Three people taking photos of a stuffed toy among shoes on floor, showing a weird side of the internet scene.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Person with Joker face paint taking a mirror selfie wearing a beige shirt, showcasing a weird side of the internet photo.

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Long medieval sword placed next to a plate of snacks and a can of energy drink on a white table from the weird side of the internet

    hardimages.v2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!