54 Pics From The Weird Side Of The Internet (New Pics)
Internet culture can be weird. What do you mean we made a dog named Gabe famous for his singing, turned eating Tide Pods into a challenge, and found a Canadian boy who went on to become the biggest pop star in the world? But perhaps the best part of the Internet is how silly and meta it can be.
Isn't the world just a little bit brighter when we choose to have some whimsy in it? Bored Panda is inviting you to have some fun with these pictures from the Instagram page "Pics That Go Hard." They're weird and nonsensical, but utterly delightful. Don't try to understand it, Pandas. Just feel it and let the chuckles wash over you.
More info: Instagram
What's the one common denominator in all of these pictures? I'd say that it's whimsy. A person dunking a basketball in a Teletubby Poe costume? A log of wood chained to a fence because it rhymes with "dog"? Perhaps it veers more on the side of absurd and weird, but I'd say that it's whimsical as well. And I think that most of us could do with more whimsy in our lives, don't you agree, Pandas?
Sure, "Pics That Go Hard" does whimsy in a nonsensical, absurd way. And whimsy, as most people understand it, is probably embodied by Waymond from the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. His version is way more wholesome, with all the googly eyes he puts on things and his gentle and supportive attitude.
There's this notion that once we grow up, we have to be serious. No more whimsy, no more silly memes, no more stupid childish things. But even mental health experts agree that most people need to remain in touch with their inner child. Even if it is through silly memes and pics that "go hard."
Therapist and Licensed Medical Social Worker Erica Schwartzberg explains that most of us feel "a quiet grief" once we grow up. And that's why we need to keep the silliness alive. "We need low-stakes joy, creative messes, and adult 'playdates' that aren't just drinks or dinner — things like rollerskating, collage nights, walking with no destination, or laughing so hard you forget to check your phone," Schwartzberg says. "These aren't just cute distractions; they're nervous system nourishment."
So, what can whimsy look like, exactly? "Happiness expert" and author Gretchen Rubin describes it as adding imagination and surprise into our daily lives. The experts at the Rocky Mountain Relational Therapy refer to it as "playfulness woven into the ordinary." Whimsy can be as simple as putting stickers on your work monitor, talking to your plant, or lighting a scented candle with intention.
Bringing some whimsy into your everyday routine can help you feel better. It probably won't erase stress, grief, or anxiety, but it might help manage them. Small things like a goofy name on a calendar or going for a walk without a destination can help ground you in the moment and tether you to the here and now.
Tell me you're in your 20s without telling me you're in you're 20s.
The positive effect of whimsy can also be explained by neuroscience. Say you make a cup of coffee in a colorful, whimsical mug every morning, and you use the same one every morning. It becomes a sort of ritual, and rituals, according to researchers at Harvard, help us deal with anxiety. It gives us a sense of control, as if our brains are telling us: "You are safe, you are steady."
Whimsical acts also bring novelty into our lives. Have you ever thought of swapping your boring white plates with custom ceramic ones? Perhaps ones decorates with cats, ducks, or flowers? When we encounter something new, our brain releases a dose of dopamine, and changing some of our ordinary everyday objects into more whimsical ones might give us a micro-dose of dopamine each time we use them.
Grandma getting sick of your behavior and pulled out the wacky stick
On the other hand, by creating whimsical rituals, you're also creating a routine. The predictability of a routine can be calming. The brain's anxiety control center, the amygdala, calms down when we have and stick to an established routine. Research also shows that consistent morning routines lower cortisol (the stress hormone) levels. So, maybe it's time to incorporate stirring your coffee three times clock-wise every morning?
Playfulness also gets quite a bad rap. Contrary to popular belief, it's not childish and shouldn't be abandoned once we grow up. As Dr. Stuart Brown, the founder of The National Institute for Play, explains, we were made to play. When we let our guard down and play or act in playful ways, it's us telling our nervous system that we're safe. Don't be afraid to name your plants, talk to your pets, or add a colorful detail to your outfit. It's not attention-seeking or quirky – it's you quite literally doing self-care.
What are some ways you add whimsy to your everyday lives, Pandas? Let us know your whimsical everyday routines in the comments! And if you're looking for more absurd, nonsensical, and undoubtedly hilarious pictures, be sure to check out previous features on the "Pics That Go Hard" Instagram page here and here!
This would have been funnier if the kid was taking selfies.
"If you can keep your head when all about you / Are losing theirs and blaming it on you"