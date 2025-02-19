120 “Weird Images Worth Seeing In Various Contexts”
If there's one thing people can never get enough of on the Internet, it's weird stuff. Perhaps it's the difference between real life and the Internet: the latter is often very silly, random, and outright weird. It's not surprising, then, that there are entire communities dedicated to weird pictures, and each of them has something more niche than the other.
On Facebook, there's a group where people can share the weirdest and most random images they come across. Pics of animals in silly positions, people wearing toilet seats as hats, and men playing chess with cats: if you're looking for your daily dose of random, we've got your fix right here, Pandas.
The "Weird Images Worth Seeing In Various Contexts" group on Facebook might be modest in numbers, but not in its content. Currently, the community is comprised of 5.8k lovers of all things strange. What's more, there's an Instagram pagededicated to similar strange pictures, titled "Weird Images Worth Seeing" with almost 7.5k followers.
The creator of the page is Hannes who also serves as an admin for the Facebook group. In 2022, when we covered the Instagram page, Bored Panda reached out to Hannes and he kindly agreed to give us more background about how the page came to be and what are the biggest challenges he faces with both the page and the group.
Back then, Hannes told us that the idea for the page came to him during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling bored while the lockdown was happening, he saved up a lot of weird images. "I had built up such a huge collection of random weird images that I just needed to share it with the world," he explained.
After sharing the images he stacked up on his phone for a while, Hannes decided to make "Weird Images Worth Seeing" into a community effort. I thought, 'Why not make a Facebook group attached to the page?' This way, everyone can share their own 'Weird Images Worth Seeing'. And it kinda worked," Hannes recalled.
If you think a community of 5.8k members is not worth checking out, you'd be wrong. This is actually the third iteration of the group. The original one had over 100k followers at some point. They would publish several posts per hour to keep the content quality and visibility high. But that didn't last because the new algorithm soon deemed the community to be too weird even for Facebook.
In 2022, Hannes told us how the group was hit with Facebook's strict algorithm and had to change the way it operates. "Our friend Mark Zuckerberg didn't really seem to like some of [our] posts," Hannes recalled. "The Facebook algorithm became very strict and things like a bare butt from 100 meters away eventually got us banned."
Yet the creators didn't wallow for long and created a second iteration of the group. Hannes and the moderators then tried to get into the algorithm's good graces by being more strict with what posts they approved. They soon got to 120k members, but, unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as Facebook still thought their content was too inappropriate.
The admins would get hundreds of post requests every day, but three particular ones got flagged and they were banned again. Luckily, the third iteration of the group is still going strong for several years now. Back in 2022, Hannes said that he seldom can predict what images will be more popular, since the feed tends to be quite random.
"The core principle of our content is that it has to be worth seeing, and the weirder it is, the better," Hannes explained back then. "There isn't really one category of images that stands out in popularity, [the submissions] just need a powerful aura, I guess."
The history of weird, cursed images on the Internet is quite old. Some date it back to Tumblr, when, in 2015, a picture of a man standing in a room of tomatoes in boxes was posted on cursedimages.tumblr.com.
"It's the perfect cursed image to me because there's nothing inherently unsettling about any part of it," the blogger explained back then. "It's a totally mundane moment transformed into something else by the camera and the new context I've given it."
As you scroll through the pics from the "Weird Images Worth Seeing" group, you might notice a similar pattern. They're usually in mundane and everyday environments, but there's one element out of place that seems so nonsensical that it makes us laugh. It's what the Internet is best at: juxtaposing what's simple and familiar and giving it a bizarre, nonsense twist.
