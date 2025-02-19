ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one thing people can never get enough of on the Internet, it's weird stuff. Perhaps it's the difference between real life and the Internet: the latter is often very silly, random, and outright weird. It's not surprising, then, that there are entire communities dedicated to weird pictures, and each of them has something more niche than the other.

On Facebook, there's a group where people can share the weirdest and most random images they come across. Pics of animals in silly positions, people wearing toilet seats as hats, and men playing chess with cats: if you're looking for your daily dose of random, we've got your fix right here, Pandas.

More info: Instagram | Facebook