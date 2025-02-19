ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one thing people can never get enough of on the Internet, it's weird stuff. Perhaps it's the difference between real life and the Internet: the latter is often very silly, random, and outright weird. It's not surprising, then, that there are entire communities dedicated to weird pictures, and each of them has something more niche than the other.

On Facebook, there's a group where people can share the weirdest and most random images they come across. Pics of animals in silly positions, people wearing toilet seats as hats, and men playing chess with cats: if you're looking for your daily dose of random, we've got your fix right here, Pandas.

#1

A can of Coca-Cola with a purple garlic flavor label, showcasing a weird image.

Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #2

    Man on subway reading book and eating lettuce, capturing a weird image moment.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #3

    Woman in bed using sausages as handcuffs, showcasing a weird image in an amusing and unusual context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    The "Weird Images Worth Seeing In Various Contexts" group on Facebook might be modest in numbers, but not in its content. Currently, the community is comprised of 5.8k lovers of all things strange. What's more, there's an Instagram pagededicated to similar strange pictures, titled "Weird Images Worth Seeing" with almost 7.5k followers.

    The creator of the page is Hannes who also serves as an admin for the Facebook group. In 2022, when we covered the Instagram page, Bored Panda reached out to Hannes and he kindly agreed to give us more background about how the page came to be and what are the biggest challenges he faces with both the page and the group.
    #4

    Group of kids at a party, participating in a balloon-popping game, creating a lively and weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #5

    Weird balcony with multiple solar panels, creating a unique visual on an old apartment building facade.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #6

    Person giving metal hand gesture at a concert, capturing the lively atmosphere with weird images projected on a stage screen.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    Back then, Hannes told us that the idea for the page came to him during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling bored while the lockdown was happening, he saved up a lot of weird images. "I had built up such a huge collection of random weird images that I just needed to share it with the world," he explained.

    After sharing the images he stacked up on his phone for a while, Hannes decided to make "Weird Images Worth Seeing" into a community effort. I thought, 'Why not make a Facebook group attached to the page?' This way, everyone can share their own 'Weird Images Worth Seeing'. And it kinda worked," Hannes recalled.
    #7

    Zebras crossing a river, one facing a crocodile, showcasing a weird and unusual wildlife moment.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #8

    People riding horses inside a store, browsing clothing racks; a truly weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    Argie Smith
    Argie Smith
    Argie Smith
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Texas. It's all fun and games until the horse poops on the floor.

    #9

    White cat appearing to breathe fire while a surprised man looks on, showcasing weird images theme.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    If you think a community of 5.8k members is not worth checking out, you'd be wrong. This is actually the third iteration of the group. The original one had over 100k followers at some point. They would publish several posts per hour to keep the content quality and visibility high. But that didn't last because the new algorithm soon deemed the community to be too weird even for Facebook.
    #10

    Weird image of a small snail carrying an unusual object on its shell, perched on a person's fingertip.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #11

    Weird image of a cross-shaped Christmas tree with lights and presents beneath in a festive room.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #12

    A snake coiled inside a toilet bowl, illustrating weird images in surprising contexts.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    In 2022, Hannes told us how the group was hit with Facebook's strict algorithm and had to change the way it operates. "Our friend Mark Zuckerberg didn't really seem to like some of [our] posts," Hannes recalled. "The Facebook algorithm became very strict and things like a bare butt from 100 meters away eventually got us banned."

    #13

    Man in blue robe with horns and glass cups on his back; an example of weird images in unique contexts.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #14

    Digital speed sign incorrectly displays "85°F" instead of speed, creating a weird image amid greenery.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #15

    "Man playing chess with a cat, both focused on the game, showcasing weird images in an unusual context."

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    Yet the creators didn't wallow for long and created a second iteration of the group. Hannes and the moderators then tried to get into the algorithm's good graces by being more strict with what posts they approved. They soon got to 120k members, but, unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as Facebook still thought their content was too inappropriate.
    #16

    Truck image with optical illusion of dog appearing as a human head, making it a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #17

    A woman using a phone as a funnel for a drink in a crowded club; an example of weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #18

    Referee closely watches two wrestlers from Ukraine and China grappling on the mat, showcasing weird images in sports contexts.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    The admins would get hundreds of post requests every day, but three particular ones got flagged and they were banned again. Luckily, the third iteration of the group is still going strong for several years now. Back in 2022, Hannes said that he seldom can predict what images will be more popular, since the feed tends to be quite random.
    #19

    A couple on the floor photographing a dog in a hat; a weird image worth seeing in a domestic setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    Ba-Na-Na
    52 minutes ago

    #20

    A person holding a knife near their eye, creating a dramatic and weird effect worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #21

    Soccer player holding a rooster in a cage on a sports field, showcasing one of many weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #22

    Hand holding a chocolate bar with blue packaging and airplane design, showcasing weird images in a unique context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    Argie Smith
    32 minutes ago

    #23

    Computer mouse on a trap beside a door, showcasing weird images in a unique context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #24

    "Discarded mannequin legs amid roadside litter, showcasing weird images worth seeing in different contexts."

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #25

    Girl with a birthday cake, TV displaying news in the background, creating a weird context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #26

    A group watching a movie projected onto a cow, creating a weird image in an unusual setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #27

    Person in a pink dress with a toilet seat around their neck, holding a flower in mouth; a weird image in a casual setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    As you scroll through the pics from the "Weird Images Worth Seeing" group, you might notice a similar pattern. They're usually in mundane and everyday environments, but there's one element out of place that seems so nonsensical that it makes us laugh. It's what the Internet is best at: juxtaposing what's simple and familiar and giving it a bizarre, nonsense twist.
    #28

    Elderly woman standing outside with one shoe on and holding bags, showcasing a weird image in an urban context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #29

    Weird images showcasing a person appearing to sink into the floor and hanging from a ceiling next to a TV.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #30

    Overhead view of a person trimming bushes with a weirdly shaped wet patch on the ground.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    Which of the pics from the "Weird Images Worth Seeing In Various Contexts" community left the biggest impression on you, Pandas? Upvote your favorites so that they make it to the top and more folks can see them! And if you want to see more weird stuff, head over here for an article we did about the "Weird Images Worth Seeing" Instagram page a couple of years ago!
    #31

    Group photo with a young boy wearing a Prodigy band shirt, creating a weird image contrast with others.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #32

    Family riding an e-scooter on a street, multiple people sharing a single scooter.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #33

    A large, weirdly proportioned dog resembling a llama on a street with people nearby.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #34

    Weird image of a USB drive shaped like dentures, displaying playful and unusual design elements.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #35

    Sign on a shop door humorously offers free services, aligning with weird images worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #36

    Three people taking a selfie on the road beside two cars, capturing a weird moment in an unusual context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #37

    Man in a tuxedo holding a mixer with a tilted truck in the background, capturing a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #38

    Person on a train with a cat peeking out from a bag below, showcasing one of the weird images worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #39

    Weird shoes with toes peeking out from under, worn with gray jeans on a tiled floor.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #40

    Weird image of a short random asphalt road segment in a rural area, ending abruptly on gravel.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #41

    Person pondering with hand on chin, sitting in front of floral curtains; an example of weird images worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #42

    Cyclist on a road with a deer mid-air beside them in a bizarre scene, illustrating weird images worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #43

    Weird image of a plastic fork missing prongs next to a cup of noodles.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #44

    Bags of concrete in potholes on a cracked road, viewed from a car mirror, exemplifying weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #45

    Pre-cracked egg packaging, showcasing a novelty product; a humorous, weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #46

    A sunburned man and woman watch a beach puppet show, creating a weird and amusing scene with a crowd in the background.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #47

    A mannequin covered in toaster pastries, creating a weird image worth seeing for its unusual and creative design.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #48

    Weird image of nails painted to look like baked beans, holding a Heinz Beans nail polish bottle.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #49

    Cloud shaped like a dinosaur against a colorful sunset sky above a bridge, highlighting weird images worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #50

    Apartment building with a van parked on the balcony, showcasing a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #51

    Man with a chest tattoo displaying a unique phrase, exemplifying weird images in various contexts.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #52

    Weird image of a meat display arranged to resemble a skeleton, surrounded by sausages and greenery in a store setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #53

    Car mirror reflection of a black and white vehicle with "Not the PO-PO" text; a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #54

    Unusual pink stuffed toy with instructions, showcasing a unique design.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #55

    Man at a vending machine filled with dollar bills, holding a soda can, a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #56

    Man bowing to an oddly tilted truck on the street; weird images in an urban context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #57

    Weird image of a bus ad with misaligned windows creating a humorous face distortion effect.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #58

    "Weird image of a man hugging a character, with another man in the background, showcasing an unusual mix of context."

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #59

    Weird image of a person shaving their leg in a public train, with another person nearby listening to music.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #60

    A giant head statue is positioned at the top of a dimly lit stairway, creating a weird image.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #61

    Teacher standing on a table, drawing on a high chalkboard while students watch, creating a weird image in a classroom setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #62

    A beige cap on sand with "Women want fish, men fear me" text, showcasing weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #63

    Bodybuilder posing in a bathroom mirror with a woman snapping the photo, capturing a weird image.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #64

    A tall woman in a green bikini beside a seated family on a sofa in a surreal indoor setting. Weird images for various contexts.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #65

    Weird image of a toilet at the bottom of a staircase, featuring blue and white checkered tiles.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #66

    Man with glasses lying on a patterned pillow, showcasing unusual chest hair texture; weird images theme.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #67

    A person in jeans holding a realistic horse costume in an unusual pose, showcasing weird images in a humorous context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #68

    "Close-up of a face with a surreal eye perspective, showcasing weird images in an unexpected context."

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #69

    Person in a colorful costume with a hood, creating a weird image worth seeing in a humorous context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #70

    Train platform with people beside a vending machine; a car oddly driving on the tracks, showcasing weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #71

    Person in red shirt sitting on a bollard in a public square, creating a weird image with others walking around.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #72

    A hand with an unusual toe-like appearance on a wooden surface, showcasing weird image characteristics.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #73

    A weird image of a large fish impaled on a snow-covered red car's front bumper.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #74

    Weird images: a pastry resembling a face, and a scene mimicking a movie featuring the pastry wrapped as an alien in a bicycle basket.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #75

    Skier in blue gear holding a sheep while skiing downhill on snow; a truly weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #76

    DJ equipment on a table submerged in water, with a speaker and laptop, showcasing a weird image in a unique context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #77

    Person jumps while releasing a bowling ball at a bowling alley, illustrating a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #78

    A red motorcycle mounted on a living room wall above a sofa, where a man and a cat are seated; a weird image in a home setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #79

    A cat's reflection blends with a tree, creating a weird image worth seeing through a window.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #80

    A man appears oddly seated at a podium with two legs in sneakers visible, accompanied by musicians on stage.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #81

    A weird burger piled high with stacks of pickle slices against a blue background.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #82

    Close-up of a turtle inside its shell, reflecting on a glass surface, showcasing one of the weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #83

    Red truck interior with a large brown couch replacing the front seats, showcasing a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #84

    Pizza box with grease marks resembling a face, showcasing a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III

    #85

    Weird image of a damaged Renault car with an open back door, secured with straps, driving on a highway near a truck.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #86

    Weird image of a toilet with a no-diving sign on the wall above it.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #87

    Weird image of a car with a large excavator bucket inside, appearing through the passenger door on a city street.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #88

    Weird image of a tire next to a nail clipper and scattered nail clippings on the floor.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #89

    Black SUV parked in front of house with a Christmas tree poking through the roof, showcasing a weird image in the scene.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #90

    Weird image of a packed shipping container filled with cars, bicycles, and assorted items.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #91

    "Measuring a smartphone pool game with a ruler, capturing a weird image scenario."

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #92

    Storefront with a large green alien decoration and sign reading "Unnecessary Necessities," showcasing weird images.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #93

    Weird image of a green mask partially buried in the sand on a beach with ocean waves in the background.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #94

    Weird image of a person on utility pole near Krispy Kreme and Seattle police car on the street below.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #95

    People in a crowded room with a goat in the center during a music event, creating weird images worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #96

    A tree with a large section carved out by a woodpecker, surrounded by wood chips, showcasing a weird image worth seeing.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #97

    Weird image of a bike crushed under a large, ornate fallen street lamp on a cobblestone path.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #98

    Crowded room of people at computer screens in a bizarre, unconventional setting.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #99

    Weird image of flamingos crowded in a public restroom, standing in front of mirrors and sinks.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #100

    Statue of a figure with octopus tentacles, a weird image blending religious iconography and sea creature motifs.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #101

    Raccoon amusingly holding a barbell in a gym setting, showcasing weird images in unexpected contexts.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #102

    Weird image of a corner wall with a restroom sign above a wet stain on the side, creating an unusual visual effect.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #103

    A distorted road sign featuring a stylized dragon silhouette; an example of weird images in an urban context.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #104

    A person jumping in front of a window with another person lying below, in a peculiar room setup; weird images concept.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #105

    Chairs partially tucked under a floral tablecloth on a ledge, creating a weird visual illusion.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

    #106

    Weird image of an upside-down car in a repair shop, showcasing a chaotic scene in the paint prep area.

    Weird images worth seeing in various contexts III Report

