It's hard to invent something new in the art department. Sometimes it seems that there are no more new styles to create, no new techniques to discover. Yet, contemporary artists still manage to surprise us. Thanks to social media and the World Wide Web, it's easier than ever for artists to share their creations with the rest of the world.

The art project "Super Wrong Magazine" hosts a vast selection of works from artists and the creator of the page as well. How is it different from other art projects? All the images feature something unusual, something captivating but bizarre at the same time. Hence the "wrong" in its title.

More info: Superwrong Magazine

#1

superwrongmagazine

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, that is a good illustration of what is, vs what can be portrayed.

#2

superwrongmagazine

#3

superwrongmagazine

#4

superwrongmagazine

#5

superwrongmagazine

#6

superwrongmagazine

#7

superwrongmagazine

#8

superwrongmagazine

#9

superwrongmagazine

#10

superwrongmagazine

#11

superwrongmagazine

#12

superwrongmagazine

#13

superwrongmagazine

#14

superwrongmagazine

#15

superwrongmagazine

#16

superwrongmagazine

#17

superwrongmagazine

#18

superwrongmagazine

#19

superwrongmagazine

#20

superwrongmagazine

#21

superwrongmagazine

#22

superwrongmagazine

#23

superwrongmagazine

#24

superwrongmagazine

#25

superwrongmagazine

#26

superwrongmagazine

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone really likes red cabbage. Plus, I love when older people wear colourful happy clothing 🥰❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜🤎❤️‍🔥 instead of the far mor common "decent" greybeigeblackblue tristesse.

#27

#27
What if Wes Anderson made the Harry Potter series
superwrongmagazine

superwrongmagazine

#28

superwrongmagazine

#29

superwrongmagazine

#30

superwrongmagazine

#31

superwrongmagazine

#32

superwrongmagazine

#33

superwrongmagazine

#34

superwrongmagazine

#35

superwrongmagazine

#36

superwrongmagazine

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pretty big effort has gone into that. Hopefully, he'll find someone soon.

#37

superwrongmagazine

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Top one is me looking in the mirror, bottom is trying to take a selfie.

#38

superwrongmagazine

#39

superwrongmagazine

#40

superwrongmagazine

#41

superwrongmagazine

#42

superwrongmagazine

#43

superwrongmagazine

#44

superwrongmagazine

#45

superwrongmagazine

#46

superwrongmagazine

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Assuming they're nuns, they have developed very expensive habits.

#47

superwrongmagazine

#48

superwrongmagazine

#49

superwrongmagazine

#50

superwrongmagazine

#51

superwrongmagazine

#52

superwrongmagazine

#53

superwrongmagazine

#54

superwrongmagazine

#55

superwrongmagazine

#56

superwrongmagazine

#57

superwrongmagazine

#58

superwrongmagazine

#59

superwrongmagazine

#60

superwrongmagazine

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like the ultimate sleeping bag for me to survive the winter cold.

#61

superwrongmagazine

#62

superwrongmagazine

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a child, I used to think these guys actually had heads like that.

#63

superwrongmagazine

#64

superwrongmagazine

#65

superwrongmagazine

