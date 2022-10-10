Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With
I am not even going to ask you whether you like cartoons or not. Because you do, everyone does. You may prefer classical Disney or anything from Cartoon Network, anime, or some of the modern masterpieces like Rick and Morty, but the fact remains: we all love cartoons. And if someone ever tries to tell you that cartoons are not for adults, they clearly have no idea what they are talking about.
Over the decades, animators have created some cool realistic cartoon characters that we all grew to love. And I am not talking only about heroes and heroines. Animators put just as much heart into creating creepy characters so that we can’t help but admire them, however evil and scheming they might be. For instance, I am an absolute fan of Yzma, the sorceress from The Emperor's New Groove.
When Halloween comes knocking on the door, scary cartoon characters are the best inspiration for costumes. Animated characters reimagined as real people can be both fun and scary because can you imagine meeting some of the evil or creepy cartoon characters in real life?
If cartoon characters were real, which one do you think you would be? For this article, we collected a lot of the most terrifying characters. Some of them come from creepy cartoons, others from the sweetest animated stories possible, but all of them are dangerous and scary!
Judge Claude Frollo - "The Hunchback Of Notre Dame"
The Horned King - "The Black Cauldron"
Scar - "The Lion King"
Chernabog - "Fantasia"
Maleficent - "Sleeping Beauty"
Shan Yu - "Mulan"
Lady Tremaine - "Cinderella"
Shere Khan - "The Jungle Book"
Dr. Facilier - "The Princess And The Frog"
Queen Of Hearts - "Alice In Wonderland"
Ursula - "The Little Mermaid"
Evil Queen - "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs"
Ghostfreak - "Ben 10"
Rasputin - "Anastasia"
Sid - "Toy Story"
Coraline’s Other Mother - "Coraline"
Hama - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"
Tweedledee And Tweedledum - "Alice In Wonderland"
Hopper - "A Bug’s Life"
Cruella De Vil - "101 Dalmations"
The Coachman - "Pinocchio"
Bill Cipher - "Gravity Falls"
Elephant Hallucinations - "Dumbo"
I think everyone had nightmares from these ... bloody horrible things
Randall - "Monster's Inc"
Muriel's Possession - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"
I remember this one, I think it bothered me more than the kids lol
Yzma - "The Emperor's New Groove"
Clayton - "Tarzan"
Percival C. Mcleach - "The Rescuers Down Under"
Lyle Tiberius Rourke - "Atlantis: The Lost Empire"
Madam Mim - "The Sword In The Stone"
Bartok - "Anastasia"
Lich - "Adventure Time"
Hexxus - "Ferngully"
Sharptooth - "The Land Before Time"
Koh The Face Stealer - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"
Mommy Fortuna - "The Last Unicorn"
Him - "The Powerpuff Girls"
His Infernal Majesty is male, I always thought he was female, I think he is possibly the first trans character my kids experienced ( i'm not sure which appropriate gender to call him as he's not a transsexual as such, but he dresses as a female ) .
Magic Man - "Adventure Time"
The California Raisins - "The California Raisins Show"
Wallace - "Wallace And Gromit"
The Man With The Yellow Hat - "Curious George"
Heffalumps & Woozles - "Winnie The Pooh"
Oogie Boogie - "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
King Ramses - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"
Bugle Monster - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"
Fred - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"
Katz - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"
The Grinch - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
Mewtwo - "Pokemon"
Ren And Stimpy - "The Ren & Stimpy Show"
Te Ka - "Moana"
Magica De Spell - "Ducktales"
Paddywhack - "Ducktales"
Baron De Ghost - "The Fantastic Adventures Of Unico"
Frieza - "Dragon Ball Z"
Sosuke Aizen - "Bleach"
Aku - "Samurai Jack"
Vilgax - "Ben 10"
Cell - "Dragon Ball Z"
Vlad Plasmius - "Danny Phantom"
Fire Lord Ozai - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"
Shredder - "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
Plankton - "SpongeBob SquarePants"
Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz - "Phineas And Ferb"
Really? He's much more dangerous to himself than anyone else.