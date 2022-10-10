I am not even going to ask you whether you like cartoons or not. Because you do, everyone does. You may prefer classical Disney or anything from Cartoon Network, anime, or some of the modern masterpieces like Rick and Morty, but the fact remains: we all love cartoons. And if someone ever tries to tell you that cartoons are not for adults, they clearly have no idea what they are talking about.

Over the decades, animators have created some cool realistic cartoon characters that we all grew to love. And I am not talking only about heroes and heroines. Animators put just as much heart into creating creepy characters so that we can’t help but admire them, however evil and scheming they might be. For instance, I am an absolute fan of Yzma, the sorceress from The Emperor's New Groove.

When Halloween comes knocking on the door, scary cartoon characters are the best inspiration for costumes. Animated characters reimagined as real people can be both fun and scary because can you imagine meeting some of the evil or creepy cartoon characters in real life?

If cartoon characters were real, which one do you think you would be? For this article, we collected a lot of the most terrifying characters. Some of them come from creepy cartoons, others from the sweetest animated stories possible, but all of them are dangerous and scary!