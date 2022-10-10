I am not even going to ask you whether you like cartoons or not. Because you do, everyone does. You may prefer classical Disney or anything from Cartoon Network, anime, or some of the modern masterpieces like Rick and Morty, but the fact remains: we all love cartoons. And if someone ever tries to tell you that cartoons are not for adults, they clearly have no idea what they are talking about. 

Over the decades, animators have created some cool realistic cartoon characters that we all grew to love. And I am not talking only about heroes and heroines. Animators put just as much heart into creating creepy characters so that we can’t help but admire them, however evil and scheming they might be. For instance, I am an absolute fan of Yzma, the sorceress from The Emperor's New Groove

When Halloween comes knocking on the door, scary cartoon characters are the best inspiration for costumes. Animated characters reimagined as real people can be both fun and scary because can you imagine meeting some of the evil or creepy cartoon characters in real life? 

If cartoon characters were real, which one do you think you would be? For this article, we collected a lot of the most terrifying characters. Some of them come from creepy cartoons, others from the sweetest animated stories possible, but all of them are dangerous and scary!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Judge Claude Frollo - "The Hunchback Of Notre Dame"

Judge Claude Frollo - "The Hunchback Of Notre Dame"

amazon.com Report

31points
Buy Now
POST
#2

The Horned King - "The Black Cauldron"

The Horned King - "The Black Cauldron"

amazon.com Report

30points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Scar - "The Lion King"

Scar - "The Lion King"

amazon.com Report

29points
Buy Now
POST
#4

Chernabog - "Fantasia"

Chernabog - "Fantasia"

amazon.com Report

29points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Maleficent - "Sleeping Beauty"

Maleficent - "Sleeping Beauty"

amazon.com Report

29points
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

After the Angelina Jolie version I quite like her :)

0
0points
reply
#6

Shan Yu - "Mulan"

Shan Yu - "Mulan"

amazon.com Report

28points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Lady Tremaine - "Cinderella"

Lady Tremaine - "Cinderella"

amazon.com Report

26points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Shere Khan - "The Jungle Book"

Shere Khan - "The Jungle Book"

amazon.com Report

24points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Dr. Facilier - "The Princess And The Frog"

Dr. Facilier - "The Princess And The Frog"

amazon.com Report

24points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Queen Of Hearts - "Alice In Wonderland"

Queen Of Hearts - "Alice In Wonderland"

amazon.com Report

22points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Ursula - "The Little Mermaid"

Ursula - "The Little Mermaid"

amazon.com Report

22points
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love her, sorry she amuses me so much :)

0
0points
reply
#12

Evil Queen - "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs"

Evil Queen - "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs"

amazon.com Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Ghostfreak - "Ben 10"

Ghostfreak - "Ben 10"

amazon.com Report

18points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Rasputin - "Anastasia"

Rasputin - "Anastasia"

amazon.com Report

18points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Sid - "Toy Story"

Sid - "Toy Story"

amazon.com Report

18points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Coraline’s Other Mother - "Coraline"

Coraline’s Other Mother - "Coraline"

amazon.com Report

17points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Hama - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

Hama - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

amazon.com Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Tweedledee And Tweedledum - "Alice In Wonderland"

Tweedledee And Tweedledum - "Alice In Wonderland"

amazon.com Report

13points
Buy Now
POST
#19

Hopper - "A Bug’s Life"

Hopper - "A Bug’s Life"

amazon.com Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Cruella De Vil - "101 Dalmations"

Cruella De Vil - "101 Dalmations"

amazon.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#21

The Coachman - "Pinocchio"

The Coachman - "Pinocchio"

amazon.com Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Bill Cipher - "Gravity Falls"

Bill Cipher - "Gravity Falls"

amazon.com Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#23

Elephant Hallucinations - "Dumbo"

Elephant Hallucinations - "Dumbo"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think everyone had nightmares from these ... bloody horrible things

0
0points
reply
#24

Randall - "Monster's Inc"

Randall - "Monster's Inc"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#25

Muriel's Possession - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

Muriel's Possession - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember this one, I think it bothered me more than the kids lol

0
0points
reply
#26

Yzma - "The Emperor's New Groove"

Yzma - "The Emperor's New Groove"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wrong Lever Kronk!!!

0
0points
reply
#27

Clayton - "Tarzan"

Clayton - "Tarzan"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#28

Percival C. Mcleach - "The Rescuers Down Under"

Percival C. Mcleach - "The Rescuers Down Under"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#29

Lyle Tiberius Rourke - "Atlantis: The Lost Empire"

Lyle Tiberius Rourke - "Atlantis: The Lost Empire"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#30

Madam Mim - "The Sword In The Stone"

Madam Mim - "The Sword In The Stone"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#31

Bartok - "Anastasia"

Bartok - "Anastasia"

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

But he was sooooooo cute <3

0
0points
reply
#32

Lich - "Adventure Time"

Lich - "Adventure Time"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Hexxus - "Ferngully"

Hexxus - "Ferngully"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Sharptooth - "The Land Before Time"

Sharptooth - "The Land Before Time"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Koh The Face Stealer - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

Koh The Face Stealer - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Mommy Fortuna - "The Last Unicorn"

Mommy Fortuna - "The Last Unicorn"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#37

Him - "The Powerpuff Girls"

Him - "The Powerpuff Girls"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

His Infernal Majesty is male, I always thought he was female, I think he is possibly the first trans character my kids experienced ( i'm not sure which appropriate gender to call him as he's not a transsexual as such, but he dresses as a female ) .

0
0points
reply
#38

Magic Man - "Adventure Time"

Magic Man - "Adventure Time"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#39

The California Raisins - "The California Raisins Show"

The California Raisins - "The California Raisins Show"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Wallace - "Wallace And Gromit"

Wallace - "Wallace And Gromit"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#41

The Man With The Yellow Hat - "Curious George"

The Man With The Yellow Hat - "Curious George"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#42

Heffalumps & Woozles - "Winnie The Pooh"

Heffalumps & Woozles - "Winnie The Pooh"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#43

Oogie Boogie - "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Oogie Boogie - "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#44

King Ramses - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

King Ramses - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#45

Bugle Monster - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

Bugle Monster - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Fred - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

Fred - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#47

Katz - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

Katz - "Courage The Cowardly Dog"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#48

The Grinch - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

The Grinch - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#49

Mewtwo - "Pokemon"

Mewtwo - "Pokemon"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#50

Ren And Stimpy - "The Ren & Stimpy Show"

Ren And Stimpy - "The Ren & Stimpy Show"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Te Ka - "Moana"

Te Ka - "Moana"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Magica De Spell - "Ducktales"

Magica De Spell - "Ducktales"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#53

Paddywhack - "Ducktales"

Paddywhack - "Ducktales"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#54

Baron De Ghost - "The Fantastic Adventures Of Unico"

Baron De Ghost - "The Fantastic Adventures Of Unico"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#55

Frieza - "Dragon Ball Z"

Frieza - "Dragon Ball Z"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#56

Sosuke Aizen - "Bleach"

Sosuke Aizen - "Bleach"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#57

Aku - "Samurai Jack"

Aku - "Samurai Jack"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#58

Vilgax - "Ben 10"

Vilgax - "Ben 10"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#59

Cell - "Dragon Ball Z"

Cell - "Dragon Ball Z"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#60

Vlad Plasmius - "Danny Phantom"

Vlad Plasmius - "Danny Phantom"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#61

Fire Lord Ozai - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

Fire Lord Ozai - "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#62

Shredder - "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Shredder - "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#63

Plankton - "SpongeBob SquarePants"

Plankton - "SpongeBob SquarePants"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#64

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz - "Phineas And Ferb"

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz - "Phineas And Ferb"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
Marek Čtrnáct
Marek Čtrnáct
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Really? He's much more dangerous to himself than anyone else.

0
0points
reply
#65

Jeffery Fecalman - "Family Guy"

Jeffery Fecalman - "Family Guy"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#66

Slade - "Teen Titans"

Slade - "Teen Titans"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#67

Kid Buu - "Dragon Ball Z"

Kid Buu - "Dragon Ball Z"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#68

Madara - "Naruto"

Madara - "Naruto"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#69

Mojo Jojo - "Powerpuff Girls"

Mojo Jojo - "Powerpuff Girls"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#70

Malachite - "Steven Universe"

Malachite - "Steven Universe"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#71

Hidan - "Naruto"

Hidan - "Naruto"

amazon.com Report

0points
POST
#72

Ryuk - "Death Note"

Ryuk - "Death Note"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#73

The Joker - "Batman: Death In The Family"

The Joker - "Batman: Death In The Family"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#74

Skeletor - "He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe"

Skeletor - "He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#75

Sideshow Bob - "Simpsons"

Sideshow Bob - "Simpsons"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#76

Mr. Burns - "The Simpsons"

Mr. Burns - "The Simpsons"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#77

The Ice King - "Adventure Time"

The Ice King - "Adventure Time"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Lady Medusa - "Soul Eater"

Lady Medusa - "Soul Eater"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#79

Megavolt - "Darkwing Duck"

Megavolt - "Darkwing Duck"

imdb.com Report

0points
POST
#80

Harley Quinn - "Harley Quinn"

Harley Quinn - "Harley Quinn"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#81

Apocalypse - "X-Men: Evolution"

Apocalypse - "X-Men: Evolution"

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#82

Amon - "Legend Of Korra"

Amon - "Legend Of Korra"