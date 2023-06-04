We rely on our sight more than on any other sense to help us interpret the world around us. So when we spot something peculiar, we can get very disturbed very fast. But what's life without any peculiarity, confusion, and a dash of uneasiness?

There's a wicked Instagram account called 'Cursed Images' with the sole purpose of testing our limits. It shares random pictures, provides no context for them, and leaves us puzzled just because.

Why, you might ask, do you need to see a black cat in a room filled with mushrooms? Or a kid scared of an Obama mask? But why, I counter your question, do we go on roller coaster rides? There's a thrill in not knowing what awaits you. So continue scrolling and brace for the unexpected.