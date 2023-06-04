This Instagram Account Collects ‘Cursed’ Images, And Here Are 101 Of The Worst Ones
We rely on our sight more than on any other sense to help us interpret the world around us. So when we spot something peculiar, we can get very disturbed very fast. But what's life without any peculiarity, confusion, and a dash of uneasiness?
There's a wicked Instagram account called 'Cursed Images' with the sole purpose of testing our limits. It shares random pictures, provides no context for them, and leaves us puzzled just because.
Why, you might ask, do you need to see a black cat in a room filled with mushrooms? Or a kid scared of an Obama mask? But why, I counter your question, do we go on roller coaster rides? There's a thrill in not knowing what awaits you. So continue scrolling and brace for the unexpected.
This post may include affiliate links.
When ur at work doing ur best but it means nothing in the long run
I was planning to fall asleep tonight, guess that’s not happening.
When I tell someone to "take a seat" this is the seat I mean
“Back in my day we didn’t have tables. Every morning we had to eat our pancakes off Sam’s head.”
The more you look at it the worse it gets. Why is Santa in the window? Why is the Christmas tree on a broom? Why are only 3 of them wearing shoes? Why is the room almost completely empty?
King Triton when his daughters were very little....right, Ariel??? 😊💝