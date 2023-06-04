We rely on our sight more than on any other sense to help us interpret the world around us. So when we spot something peculiar, we can get very disturbed very fast. But what's life without any peculiarity, confusion, and a dash of uneasiness?

There's a wicked Instagram account called 'Cursed Images' with the sole purpose of testing our limits. It shares random pictures, provides no context for them, and leaves us puzzled just because.

Why, you might ask, do you need to see a black cat in a room filled with mushrooms? Or a kid scared of an Obama mask? But why, I counter your question, do we go on roller coaster rides? There's a thrill in not knowing what awaits you. So continue scrolling and brace for the unexpected.

#1

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Henry Myers
Henry Myers
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Did… did they photoshop human eyes onto that?

#2

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Obviously it's horrible what happened to everyone in the WTC buildings, but for an American who had to see 9/11 on the news and then to have have a birthday on that day from then on out would always be shadowed by those terrible events that took place that day.

#3

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#4

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 minute ago

This was not a good day

#5

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I really thought those were rotten hamburgers until I saw the stems 🤣

#6

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Wait, how is this a yeti evidence file?

#7

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I love how annoyed she looks, like she’s been dealing with his fire head shenanigans for far too long.

#8

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Well, it is one way to never lose you luggage at the airport.

#9

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Shaan Jay
Shaan Jay
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I mean the boy does look like trump

#10

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#11

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#12

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I really want to know the story behind this!

#13

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

sally
sally
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Wow, whatever he just did was a mistake.

#14

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#15

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Potato Au Gratin
Potato Au Gratin
Community Member
28 minutes ago

LOL WHAT. Anyone care to take a slip down a nip?

#16

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Henry Myers
Henry Myers
Community Member
11 minutes ago

When ur at work doing ur best but it means nothing in the long run

#17

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#18

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
33 minutes ago

mans took it a little too seriously. this is impressive tho

#19

Rip Bozo

cursedimages.ar Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
33 minutes ago

she’s demanding the crown back

#20

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Potato Au Gratin
Potato Au Gratin
Community Member
31 minutes ago

No. This makes me want to throw up.

#21

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Shaan Jay
Shaan Jay
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Yep definitely cursed !

#22

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#23

Banan

cursedimages.ar Report

#24

Remember To Brush Your Teeth Kids

cursedimages.ar Report

Willow2
Willow2
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I need unsee juice, anyone?

#25

Rate My Haircut

cursedimages.ar Report

Henry Myers
Henry Myers
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Right idea, wrong execution

#26

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Henry Myers
Henry Myers
Community Member
11 minutes ago

This feels like a squid game challenge

#27

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
34 minutes ago

the true colors of the teletubbies:

#28

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#29

Lol My Dog Hungry

cursedimages.ar Report

GhostlySnail (she/her)
GhostlySnail (she/her)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I was planning to fall asleep tonight, guess that’s not happening.

#30

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

king raven
king raven
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Laa-laa's seen some sh!t

#31

Take A Seat

cursedimages.ar Report

adam yauch
adam yauch
Community Member
29 minutes ago

When I tell someone to "take a seat" this is the seat I mean

#32

Nah He Tweakin

cursedimages.ar Report

Noyfb noyfb
Noyfb noyfb
Community Member
1 minute ago

Just add two stick-on googly eyes and …

#33

Just A Scratch

cursedimages.ar Report

#34

Do You Accept?

cursedimages.ar Report

#35

Tyler, The Pancake

cursedimages.ar Report

Hadron Enforcer
Hadron Enforcer
Community Member
12 minutes ago

“Back in my day we didn’t have tables. Every morning we had to eat our pancakes off Sam’s head.”

#36

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Shaan Jay
Shaan Jay
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Imagine if Jesus was replaced by any other God's name, you know it would not be even circulating on the internet.

#37

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#38

Merry Xmas

cursedimages.ar Report

#39

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#40

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#41

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

Henry Myers
Henry Myers
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The more you look at it the worse it gets. Why is Santa in the window? Why is the Christmas tree on a broom? Why are only 3 of them wearing shoes? Why is the room almost completely empty?

#42

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

nocontext4.20 Report

#43

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

GhostlySnail (she/her)
GhostlySnail (she/her)
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited)

Sorry but no. Actually not sorry.

#44

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#45

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#46

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#47

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#48

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#49

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#50

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#51

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

rumple slunkskin
rumple slunkskin
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Taco bell often has this effect on people

#52

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#53

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#54

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#55

Lit Af

cursedimages.ar Report

#56

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

buscaelcontexto Report

Marleina Hershberg
Marleina Hershberg
Community Member
1 minute ago

King Triton when his daughters were very little....right, Ariel??? 😊💝

#57

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#58

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#59

Weird-Daily-Cursed-Images

cursedimages.ar Report

#60

A Miracle

cursedimages.ar Report

#61

Le Fishe