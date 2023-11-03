ADVERTISEMENT

Inanimate objects can't move by themselves. Someone or something has to move them. That's how they can end up in places they don't belong. Sometimes randomly, sometimes with intent, but the result can be both funny and unsettling. Like a tambourine next to the shower gel in the bathroom. Or cutting a pizza with a CD. Some can unsettle us, others elicit quite a chuckle out of us.

The Facebook page Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be dedicates its content exactly to that. Their follower count has doubled since the last time we covered it – they now have over 43k. So check out the newest selection of random things in weird places we've picked out for you, dear pandas!