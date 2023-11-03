ADVERTISEMENT

Inanimate objects can't move by themselves. Someone or something has to move them. That's how they can end up in places they don't belong. Sometimes randomly, sometimes with intent, but the result can be both funny and unsettling. Like a tambourine next to the shower gel in the bathroom. Or cutting a pizza with a CD. Some can unsettle us, others elicit quite a chuckle out of us.

The Facebook page Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be dedicates its content exactly to that. Their follower count has doubled since the last time we covered it – they now have over 43k. So check out the newest selection of random things in weird places we've picked out for you, dear pandas!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

respect to the seam Oo i would have expected that the couch falls down and the pillow remains in the tree.. but nope :D

#7

#8

thatguv avatar
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Person in the porta-potty: “Wellllll Shít!”

#9

nikkid avatar
Nikki D
Nikki D
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least someone knows how to properly eat a chicken wing! Yummy

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It ain’t stupid if it works… and also if you get a free mouse

#15

#16

#17

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And so your vehicle was taken away by Optimus Prime himself.

#18

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is a well-established fact that Doom can run on anything imaginable :D

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

don't wanna be a party p*oper, but people with dementia tend to put odd things into the fridge and other weird places

#27

mikkelchristiansen avatar
Stygtand
Stygtand
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Downforce from the weight of that thing, instead of the airflow.

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally! A way of making playing chess actually interesting and fun

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

Random-Things-Weird-Places