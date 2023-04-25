Some people tend to get annoyed when things are not in their designated places. Socks lying around on the floor, for instance, or discs misplaced in boxes they don’t belong to. But these are common everyday examples that—although not right—are not that shocking. At least not as shocking as seeing two meatballs in an ice cream cone is, that’s for sure.

This is only one example of ‘Things in places it shouldn’t be’, as shared by the Facebook page named exactly that. Started in 2020, it has already garnered 22k followers who get to enjoy their daily dose of randomness in the form of unexpected pictures. We have put some of the most bizarre ones on this list for you today, so you can browse the odd thing-place combinations yourself. Scroll down to find them and enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#2

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

18points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one watches the videos anyway

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#4

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

16points
POST
JG
JG
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha zero ph**ks given.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#6

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
Torza
Torza
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is.... truly awful

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's too big for his boots?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just be sure not to play B Flat into your tire

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The babies stood no chance...

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#11

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#12

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#13

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

14points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Where's the bathroom?" "Oh, it's just up the jairs."

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#14

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#15

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

12points
POST
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean chickens are known to cross the road.... Why they do, varies person to person, but for whatever reason, they, too, deserve to have safety measures available.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
I love my golden retriever
I love my golden retriever
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just looking at that banana between the toes is making my sensory disorder go haywire aghhhhh!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have a ponytail and like to wear your cap backwards.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#19

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Can I borrow a pencil?” “Sure, just check my wiener.”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do you... how did you... why did you... huh??

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
Lana Lana Banana
Lana Lana Banana
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm confused... what's happening here?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
#23

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nooo you're ruining all that perfectly good hair. Wigs, yk what i mean

0
0points
reply
#24

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok, but on the other hand...Its only 62 cents!!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#26

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's the link if you want to watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntlG5XgYg4k

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really being neighbourly.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Finished cutting the tomatoes, boss."

0
0points
reply
#29

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
#30

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#31

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about Mountain Don’t?

2
2points
reply
#32

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

10points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ideal seat to enjoy Chicken In A Biscuit

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He needed more space for his free candy.

6
6points
reply
#34

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you rinse them with water, they come out of their pods and you get the nice and electrical center.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#37

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#38

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still better than anchovies

0
0points
reply
#39

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this. It does actually work - sort of... The tyre tread kind of rotates around the wheel

0
0points
reply
#40

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

8points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grilled cheeses belong everywhere.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

8points
POST
#42

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#43

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um what's out of place here?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

8points
POST
#45

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
#46

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#47

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully they don’t use the same oven

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a dog not a seagull *sqwark, sqwa... Woof, woof woof*

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#50

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was just beta testing this whole time???

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s why they’re called cone-ifers.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought they meant pickled ram's meat at first, but then I looked closer :D

0
0points
reply
#53

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
#54

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
#55

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

7points
POST
#56

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

6points
POST
#57

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

6points
POST
#58

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

6points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That Kitty's worth way more

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#59

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report

6points
POST
#60

Random-Weird-Pictures-By-Things-In-Places

Things In Places It Shouldn’t Be Report