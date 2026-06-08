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There’s something special about old buildings, ancient ruins, historic streets, and quiet monuments that were standing long before most of us ever picked up a camera. They may look like everyday landmarks to locals, but through the right lens, they can suddenly feel like scenes from another time.

That is exactly what Wiki Loves Monuments celebrates. For 16 years now, this international photo contest has invited photographers from around the world to document cultural heritage sites, while also helping preserve them visually for anyone to see and use online. The 2025 edition received hundreds of thousands of submissions from nearly 4,000 participants, with local contests narrowing the entries before an international jury selected the final winners.

The best part is that Wiki Loves Monuments is not just about choosing beautiful photos. Every year, the contest adds a large number of freely licensed images to Wikimedia Commons, making cultural heritage more visible and accessible to people around the world.

Scroll down to see some of the winning photos, and make sure to vote for your favorites.

More info: wikimediafoundation.org | Instagram | Facebook