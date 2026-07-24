They took to Reddit to share how they discovered their girlfriends had been cheating. Some of their stories are painfully predictable; others are downright shocking. You’ll find them all below.

And that story rarely unfolds the same way. Sometimes it’s a slow and quietly devastating unraveling, with little inconsistencies piling up until they can’t be ignored. Other times, it’s a gut punch that comes completely out of nowhere: no warning signs, no suspicion, just one moment that changes everything. Either way, it’s a painful experience far too many people have lived through—including the men whose stories are featured on this list.

Everyone knows a cheater . Or at least everyone knows someone who’s been cheated on. It’s practically a rite of passage nobody signs up for, yet somehow so many people end up with a story anyway.

#1 She accidentally sent me a voice memo talking about it. She meant to send it to her best friend.

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POV: You’re screen-casting your partner’s phone to the TV for movie night when a notification hijacks the screen. In larger-than-life letters, it reads: “New match on Tinder.” It’s a moment nobody in a committed relationship wants to have. And yet, this excruciating experience isn’t unique to just one man on this list. Rather, it’s a familiar scenario some of us may have seen play out online in various iterations. That’s because, as Daniel A. Cox writes, situations like these are almost “tailor-made for virality.” And this tracks: on TikTok alone, tales of cheating abound. If the website TikTok Hashtags is to be believed, there are over 1.1 million posts labeled #cheating, and these have over 25.7 billion views. Yes, that’s billion with a B. ADVERTISEMENT

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#2 He wouldn't flush our toilet. Needless to say my wife wasn't physically capable of leaving piles like that.

#3 Ex wife wanted to divorce for the dumbest reasons so I got suspicious and checked her purse. Found a little score sheet for mini golf with her name and a man's name. Then saw she was logged into her email on my laptop and found the rest of the evidence going 8 months back.

But perhaps the accuracy of these numbers isn’t all that important. Because if you, like Cosmopolitan writer Annabel Iwegbue, “live for justice being served” and the “sweet righteousness of no-good strangers being forced to face consequences,” you’ve likely come across this kind of content all on your own—it might even dominate your FYP. Because the algorithm knows you. ADVERTISEMENT This isn’t to say that all of these TikToks are real, however. In fact, as Iwegbue explains, often they’re “mere skits,” less ‘real-life confrontation’ and more ‘ad for AI “cheater finder”’ in disguise.

#4 I found out when my 4 y.o. son blurted out one day that he saw Mommy and Bobby (our next door neighbor) kissing. She tried to explain it away by saying that kids just say some crazy things sometimes, but I knew better. Little kids see and notice everything.

#5 Told me she was staying at our friends after a few too many drinks, her girlfriend tried to confirm the story. The partner, my mate, came over sat me down and told me she didn’t stay with them….

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But that doesn’t necessarily diminish the impact that Cox argues the deluge of cheating content online has—one where a concerning number of young people (age 18 to 29) believe infidelity has become “very” or “extremely” common. To be precise, citing a Survey Center on American Life poll, he says that “Nearly six in ten young women (57 percent) and 44 percent of young men believe that infidelity among people in committed relationships is extremely common or very common in American society.” But as Cox also rightly points out, feeling like infidelity is rampant is not the same as having evidence of this.

#6 I stopped by her apartment after a late sales meeting on my way back to my home. I walked up to the door and was going to ring the doorbell, but the door was slightly ajar and her little Yorkshire terrier that loved me ran out and climbed all over my ankles...I pushed the door open and saw her and a he on the living room floor on a blanket undressed. She saw me as I walked in, jumped up looking for something to cover up...my eyes were locked on the dude on the floor who hastily pulled the blanket over his garbage. I walked straight over to him, standing over him , staring at him.,.all the while, she's trying to pull me back towards the door.....my mouth wouldn't work...couldn't get out a sound.....just staring in utter disbelief. I turned and threw my hands up in disgust, walked out, drove back home and suffered alone for over a week. Never saw her again.

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#7 2 weeks after she broke up with me to work on herself and through some other issues she was officially with someone else, she became friends with him 2 months into our relationship.



Looking back she would always ask me questions about how long it would take me to move on if something happened, or if someone else came along that was better to just tell her, turns out it was projection the entire time. I should have noticed something.

#8 She forgot she shared her location while on travel. She was staying with family, but I saw she was at a beach hotel resort at night when she had just gotten there.



Not a big deal as people go there to enjoy the view and have a drink. I asked her how her night was and she said she was still jet lagged and just stayed home and slept...



The sad part was she spent a ton of money getting in shape, and prettied up. I thought it was for me. Apparently she had been talking to this guy for a while before the trip. Just celebrated our 20th, and two kids. I was working full time so she didn't have to work while going back to school....



And now *she* gets to work full time and pay for her own place while going to school... Enjoy the independence Jenny. You get to see whoever you want to now.

Statistics to this effect come with their own set of problems. Not only are people likely to lie when it comes to their dishonesty, but any two people’s ideas of what exactly constitutes cheating may differ. And this may further differ by gender. For instance, Cox explains, while 88 percent of women said kissing someone else constituted cheating, less than three-quarters (73 percent) of men said the same. So for these kinds of reasons, even researchers can’t agree on the actual numbers when it comes to the prevalence of cheating: A YouGov survey, for instance, found that 50 percent of men and 58 percent of women have had someone cheat on them, but a 2023 Survey Center on American Life report found the numbers to be much lower by comparison. However, “Both measures,” Cox concedes, “may undercount the incidence of infidelity given that they only capture known occurrences.” What the known numbers do reassuringly suggest, according to Cox, is that despite our online obsession with catching cheaters, there’s little evidence that infidelity has increased dramatically in recent years.

#9 I went to college a state over and she slowly stopped wanting to do our regular meet ups, making excuses at first and eventually just not even bothering.



A few weeks later, a friend of hers, that we will call Trinity, that had confessed to having a crush on me a year earlier, text me out of nowhere and let me know the reason why my engagement was ending.



My ex-fiance has now been married 3 times.

#10 Told me to move out because she needed space. Next day was driving early in the morning on way to work, passed a friend’s car going the other direction and she was in passenger seat and dove to hide.

#11 She began hanging with a new group of friends, and would talk about them all the time, referring to them by their names. She talked about them so much, I had all their names memorized before meeting them.



The longer she hung out with them, she slowly became more distant. Eventually, I finally got to meet all her new friends, and as they introduced themselves, I remembered all the stories she told me about them. Except one.



There was one dude that was clearly deep in the friend group, but yet this was my first time ever hearing about him. After the night I said to her “so I remember you telling me stories about all those guys, but you’ve never talked about Adam before. Why’s that?” I could see her tense up and panic a bit as she quickly said “oh I don’t really like Adam, he’s annoying.” My next question was “are you sleeping with him?” Her reaction was all the answers I needed.



Sometimes you just gotta trust your gut.

But the thing about statistics is that while they can tell you how common something might be, this is only a small consolation when you’re in the devastating throes of uncovering a partner’s infidelity. It can’t tell you what the moment of finding out actually feels like—or help you recognize the signs if you’re standing in it yourself. That’s where these men’s stories come in. Because there’s something almost universal about hearing how someone else pieced it together. It can help make sense of your own experience, remind you that you’re not alone, or simply offer a glimpse into the many different ways these situations unfold. Now we’d like to hear from you: Which story did you find most surprising or gut-wrenching? Do you think there are reliable signs that someone is being unfaithful, or is it impossible to know until the truth comes out? Let us know in the comments.

#12 The classic one, accusing me of it. But also some of her behavior in hindsight makes more sense now: from her freaking out whenever I took 2 hours to respond to her texts, to then suddenly not needing my attention for several days, she'd respond to my message and I would start a conversation, and then she'd go dark for hours, only to come back for a message or 2 and then dark again.



Another time is when I helped her pick out a dress for her friends graduation and I kept saying how nice she looked in it and she should ask her friend to take several pictures to send me, and she told me she would. Then I kind of forgot about it until some time later and I reminded her and she said "what do u mean i sent u". Lots of things like that, that didnt bother me too much at the time but now makes much more sense.

#13 He reached out and told me because he got tired of her telling him she was going to leave me.

#14 Her kid blackmailed her about cheating on me. She finally told me. The whole house knew except me.

#15 Was in a relationship for 5 years. I was going to propose in two weeks from today. She cheated on me last Sunday with a girl. Nobody knew she was bi, not even herself apparently. She did it in my own bed. She called me the next morning to tell me. I offered to try and work through it she doesn’t want to. Her loss.



Officially 7 days post breakup today. All things considered I feel okay.

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#16 I bought a ring camera for the front door for security reasons and she was so vehemently against putting it up to the point that it was strange. That got me thinking why, and as a result I went through her phone and there it was….

#17 The dudes she was cheating on me with approached me in a pool hall. I’d known them for years, but they wanted to know why I was talking trash about them. Apparently she wanted to ensure that we never ran into each other and talked. It had the opposite effect. It almost sounded like their feelings were hurt, one of them literally said to me, “Dude. I thought we were friends.”, that was right after the other one said, “So, I’m assuming that your ex told you that we’ve all been seeing each other for about six months now.” We had split two weeks prior. That was about 20 years ago and I still have trust and intimacy issues to this day.

#18 I was maybe 19 or 20, but basically after we’d broken up she had a new boyfriend a couple weeks afterwards. She changed her relationship status on Facebook to “in a relationship with XYZ” and added in anniversary date, which was dated like a month before we broke up lmao



EDIT: WOW this blew up lmao. For anyone who cares about what happened afterwards, I called her up because we were actually on good terms after we broke up. I asked about it and she falls silent and stumbles through some explanation about how that’s just the date she first met him lol obviously bs, but all good. Any strong sentimental feelings towards her were basically gone by that point so it didn’t sting as much as it could’ve, but now 12-13 years later I just find it funny. The audacity smh lol.

#19 She fell asleep with her phone unlocked, as I wanted to plug it in she got a text from a dude I've never seen before, asking if she's alone tonight. (We were dating for 2+ Years).



Started reading their texts (it was a hidden conversation) and turns out that she was sleeping with him (and some other guys) every once in a while throughout our whole relationship.



Can't say it was a happy wake up for her.

#20 Throwaway account.



Saw texts of a planned (but failed) meetup. Worked through it but then some time later saw their location (shared at their request and we both used it because we traveled a lot) driving to that person’s address. Watching them make that drive was soul crushing. Just waiting for it to not actually happen and every additional minute and turn making it more and more true.



Nothing like watching several years of your life in a slow motion crash/explosion and there’s nothing you can do.



It’s been about a year and a half and I’m still not right about it. Taking it day by day.

#21 Well the DNA test showing there was a 0% chance I was the father of her baby was a pretty big clue.

#22 My ex went out of the country to study. She told me she had to go to the hospital to remove an "ovarian cyst". Her parents flew over to offer moral support.

Years later, I found out the operation was actually an abortion after she hooked up with her ex who was stationed nearby.

#23 No clues. Standard I was deployed and found out from friends back home.



Happened twice. Not proud of this, but it took me a significant amount of time to trust any woman again after that.

#24 She was talking to me differently after one weekend.



She was always kind of introvert and not very social. And I kind of encouraged her to join clubs on campus for her hobbies. I even found a club for her to join and told her the date and made her go and meet new people and make friends.



She went. I didn't hear from her for 2 days.



A couple weeks went by and she was weird the whole time.



Then a guy from class told me my GF had hooked up with 2 guys that weekend.



I find out later on that she was dating one of those guys. Then I found out later later on, she dumped that guy and is dating the second one.



I don't want to know the details but she probably got tag teamed that night.

#25 Horror story. She came in from a night out. I was awake. Gave her a kiss and I tasted him…..yeah…..

#26 She was friends with a coworker, and had dinner with him once while I was on a business trip. It was not a secret, I was totally OK with it, I've never been a jealous type of person. We had a call while she was allegedly in a pub with him, but there was zero background noise, completely silent. At that moment, I realized that there was a 99 % chance that she had been lying to me.



I was thinking about confronting her, but I barely had any evidence, I knew I couldn't trust her, and she was really good with words (manipulating people). So I went unethical, and hacked her laptop. That's how 99 % went to 100 %.

#27 My (very nearly ex) wife was supposed to be home from work around 1am. Called her at 4am when she still wasn't home, and she claimed she was hanging out in the parking lot of her job with her boss. In winter. In the middle of the night. In the rain.



Anyways, I asked to see her time card. She had clocked out at 11 that night. 5 missing hours alone with her boss.



To this day she hasn't admitted it. And I'm sure she never will. But cmon.

#28 My wife was having an online/texting affair. I went to check our bank balance; which is on her phone. She was asleep, so I went into her phone (not unusual). She had fallen asleep mid conversation and didn't close it out and hide it. I read it while she slept, right in front of her.

I read all I could handle, closed it out and woke her up. Asked if she could check the balance for me. Her eyes got wide, like almost in a panic; she grabbed her phone back without trying to be too obvious. She looked so relieved when she saw the bank app.

She ran a few errands with the kids, I confronted her when she got back.

#29 Found the texts. Wasn’t snooping actually, I was looking for a specific photo of our daughter she uploaded to our home computer.





lesson for the rest of you…she changed the name of the guy in her phone to ‘unavailable’ so had he called while I was there, she could say ‘I don’t pick up unknown phone numbers’





yea, that hurt.

#30 She told me out of guilt but waited until I was back from my family vacation so she didn’t “ruin it”.

#31 Seen a message notification pop up on her phone, was the same guy she swore she’d stopped talking to after I previously voiced how I was uncomfortable with their friendship.



She then admitted to that and a bunch of other guys she had been seeing.



This was less than 24 hours after I’d quit my job to move in with her and a day before we were set to fly out to her brother’s wedding.

#32 First time, I saw that he had written some flirty messages on a whiteboard on her dorm room door signed "love Alex." When i asked who he was, she said he was just a friend. After a couple weeks, she posted pictures of the two of them alone in her room lying on her bed. She broke up with me 2 weeks later and changed her relationship status from in a relationship with me, to in a relationship with him with the anniversary being move in week. She ended up cheating on him a year later with the guy she has been married to for 10 years.



Second time, I was in the hospital for 3 weeks and she never came to see me. At the end of my stay, she finally came by and was really cold/ didnt give me a kiss goodbye. We always kissed goodbye. 2 weeks after I got out of the hospital she was hanging out with him and I asked why they were together at 2am. She broke up with me for asking and has been dating him since.



Third time, after dating for 5 years and living together for 4, she told me she needed space and wanted to move out. I knew it was pretty much over, but she kept me around until he asked her out. 6 months after moving out she broke up with me and uploaded a years worth of pictures with him, including pictures of the two of them when we were on a trip together.



3 different women, 3 different relationships and although i had my suspicions, I didnt actually know until it was over. I guess, in hindsight, I noticed their personalities shift and how they interacted with me. Shorter temper, demanding things, the way they responded in text, being vague about what they were doing on the day to day.

#33 It happened 3 times. All when i was in college during the late 90's.



1.) FIRST one got pregnant while i was away for college. People can't get pregnant alone, so that one is a no brainer.



2.) Went home to our apartment. She was in the shower with a dude. Probably the most angry i've been in my life. I moved out immediately.



3.) She borrowed my cell phone and came back home with a different one. This was prior to smartphones. And the other guy had the same nokia phone i had, in the same color.

#34 It's almost cliché, but my GF at the time and a good friend were supposed to pick me up at night to go out. They were running pretty late (almost 2h) with very minimal communication and I just had a gut feeling that something wasn't right. So I got down to the parking lot early and waited in a darker area to not be immediately obvious instead of waiting for them to call me when they got there, like I usually do.



They arrived and wasted no time. Straight to shoving their tongues down each other's throats. I walked up and had to knock on the car window for them to even notice me. I wish I could say that I made some big scene or something but I was so numb I just told her to not bother contacting me again.



That was devastating back then, but in case someone here needs to hear this: It got better. It took some time, but I met an amazing, incredibly patient woman who helped me get over the trust issues I developed from that and we're getting married next month.

#35 One night around 3am something around me started making noise like a phone alarm. I was going through the living room trying to find what it was. Turned out it was from her purse, which she left there and went to sleep. It was a whole other (dumb) phone, which I had no idea about. I'm not a person to check phones, but in this case I think it was justified.



Thankfully we weren't living together so I woke her up and kicked her out of my house immediately. 2 years wasted.

#36 Facebook. I was browsing and saw a tiny profile picture of a guy and a girl and the girl looked like my gf. I clicked and it was the profile of a guy with him and my gf sitting on his lap.



They ended up getting married later.

#37 We had an on/off relationship from 14-19, the times we weren't bf/gf we were usually still hooking up and flirting with each other. Were bf/gf for about 6 months at 15. And then bf/gf again from 17-19. This story happened at the tail end of our relationship, when we were both 19 (I was 3 weeks older than her).



She started getting calls and texts from a guy who I knew liked her and was a threat, pretty much every time we were hanging out.



I told her to shut it down and she would have some excuse like, oh he's asking about (random community project) or something and never shut him down.



One day I asked to see her phone (things were bad at this point) and I saw she called the guy at 9 PM and then received a call from him at 2 AM on what was supposed to be a 'girls night' for her and her friends.



A few days after that we got into an argument and she went and spent the night at his house. When I broke up with her she kept saying she didn't do anything and just slept on his couch.



Actually catching someone red handed cheating is nearly impossible, especially when all of her friends covered for her. But the pieces were all there, and she still behaved in a way that you shouldn't if you are in a committed relationship.



Almost a decade later I ran into one of her friends at the grocery store and was like, you know I'm over this person, but I still want to have some definitive closure. Did they cheat on me? She laughed and said, 'yep, basically from the time you knew something was up until the end of your relationship.' In a weird way, it felt good knowing I wasn't just being paranoid and jealous.

#38 Horror story. With a girl for 13 years and for 8 of those she had an emotional and physical affair with her boss who was old enough to be her dad. Won’t go into the nitty gritty but here are the obvious signs:



1. Number 1 and literally number one. Biggest red flag, protection of phone, changing of pins, any rapid face downs of the phone. If you think it’s a coincidence, test it. I once got up to get water and she was rapidly typing, phone immediately face down. Came and laid back on couch, she went back to typing, I sprung up 10s later and startled her and the phone was immediately dropped facedown.



2. Women that are cheating subconsciously talk about the affair partner continuously. In my case I heard about her bosses daughters (her age) and the dramas in his family, the dramas at the board level in the company they worked in, what tv shows he watches or doesn’t watch etc etc. Coincidentally her boss had the same name as my dad and would always refer to her boss as ‘my [name]’ and my father as ‘your [name]’.



3. Home life was pretty dire and she would fly off the handle with the world’s shortest temper over any small inconvenience. Never violent physically.



4. Travelling for work where her presence really didn’t add any value to the company or her career. I.e. travelling for conferences that really had nothing to do with what she did for the company.



5. New underwear (on the sexier/skimpier side) that she never wore for me.



6. No intimacy



In all though i blame myself for becoming complacent in lots of things and an average partner. Ironically being cheated on so badly was actually a massive catalyst for hugely positive change in my life. It made me look at who i was and who I wanted to be. I got fit, found new hobbies, looked after myself mentally including getting some therapy and broke my co-dependency traits.



Finally, it is a generalisation but broken people attract broken people. They say ‘show me her childhood, and I’ll show you her future’. If she was raised in a fractured family, unless she has done the work - you’re already setting yourself up for future heart ache.



My two cents from a bloke that went through hell and came out the other side thankful for the journey to the hurt locker. I’m now retired at 35 and sailing around the world with a beautiful woman and my dog.

#39 I would say if enough people are saying the same thing about your partner, it’s probably true. I was told how flirty and suggestive she would be whenever I wasn’t in earshot.



One day I turned up to a party late and she quickly got off another guy’s lap, he had no idea she was in a relationship. I found out even more about her after we broke up.

#40 Screen-casting phone onto TV.



"New match on Tinder".

#41 For me it wasn’t one big thing, it was a bunch of small ones stacking up. She suddenly cared way more about the gym and her appearance right around the time she got “closer” with a coworker. Started working late more, but her stories about work didn’t line up when I casually asked coworkers about stuff. The final straw was finding a hotel confirmation email she forgot to delete. Sometimes your gut knows before your brain catches up.

#42 I went to play fruit ninja on her iPad. When I opened it the first app was Facebook messenger. Went to swipe it away because 1. I dont believe in snooping, and 2. Fruit ninja was it back then and I had to get on it. But the conversation that was up was smack in my face and revealed everything haha hindsight being 20/20 I should have known, but it was my first relationship so I was oblivious to it all.

#43 She was getting distant and snappy with me. Stopped following our old routines and suddenly started spending more time with her "friends". Turned out she was with someone else for months.

#44 Phone behavior changed. Went from never knowing where she had left it to always having it in her hand. If she ever set it down somewhere, she circled back immediately to grab it.

#45 One night I checked snap map to find she was a place she hadn't mentioned wanting to go to. Not that I needed to know everywhere she went or anything. She'd usually tell me if she wanted to go to interesting places. So - place turned out to be an old friend's restaurant. He'd been abroad and had hit her up, when he returned. They ended up kissing, and from the chlamydia I got, I assume they also did other stuff. Anyway she told me. I felt horrible. She felt horrible. The relationship happened at the beginning of corona lockdowns and lasted some months. I haven't really tried relationships since then.

#46 One of the many guys she cheated on me with had a girl of his own and she did what girls do best, found her on Facebook and saw her relationship status with me and then shared said info with me. I sat on the info she told me for 24 hours before making any irrational decisions because at the time I didn’t think it was true and she was some random stranger. It opened a can of worms that im still in therapy for almost 1.5 years later.

#47 She asked to be signed in to my google account so we could share app purchases/ subscriptions. I was paranoid at the time so I blocked any syncs, gps, etc that would share ‘all’ of my activity with Google. She didn’t. 22GBs later I had text messages, screenshots, videos, Google voice commands/ memos all tied to gps location.



It would be fair to mention, I eventually married this woman and stayed much longer than I should have. But I left the second I found and sorted this backup. It taught me JSON and now I develop for a living.

#48 Found out by noticing patterns. I was part of the "trust is the foundation of a strong relationship crowd", bought in that my ex needed some social time. Noticed the time was always later once a week. Patiently waited for her phone to be open, took proof before she tried gaslighting out of it. Caught her and confronted.



Of course it's not healthy to check on your partner and spy to one extreme. But also blind trust is almost as destructive. Reddit always likes to defend privacy and trust, however there's a middle ground where you check when something feels off. It's not the end of the world even if I was wrong, but being right I saved myself years of wasted time.

#49 ~Got a new job in the city

~Worked late just to avoid traffic

~joined a mysteriously vague run club in said city

~cautious of letting me use her phone.

#50 One of her best friends asked if she could meet with me and told me everything. This happened a few days after she had broken up with me, but finding out the truth brought some much needed closure. After I found out she wrote me a seven page letter, gaslighting me and blaming me for everything. Her cheating on me was one of the best things that could have happened to me. It was a cut and dry ending, and after nearly four years she had broken my confidence and self worth to the point I never would have left on my own.



It eventually led to me meeting my now wife who is the greatest person I have ever met. Took a lot of therapy/EMDR to get back parts of myself that she had beaten down, but I’m happier than ever because of it. Did the same thing to the poor dude she left me for on grander scale, ended up with most of his possessions and they weren’t even married. She’ll have a Netflix documentary about her someday lol.

#51 Her own friend circle traded me in for her,not that intuition hadn't stated,but in a weird sense i told myself that shows whos character was genuine or not.

#52 Her mom told me.

#53 Her best friend (who was an “ex” from middle school lol) told me, with screenshots and everything. Wild.

#54 Started off with removing all the photos of us on social media. I didn’t noticed that at first, but, it clicked after the dust had settled.



Then it went to sleeping in separate rooms because my “snoring” was keeping her up at night.



Next, she suddenly got “sick” before a planned trip with my family and she couldn’t make it because she didn’t feel well enough to go. A week after I returned from the planned trip, my brother passed away.



The following week after my brother passed away, while grieving in the separate room, I overheard her arguing with someone on the phone in the room she was sleeping in. I put my ear to the door to listen to the conversation (call it eves-dropping, but, I don’t regret it) and was able to understand the context of the conversation. She was arguing with her new man about a woman that he was entertaining on social media.



I confronted her right then and there. She tried to downplay the conversation and say that she was helping her parents with an argument they were having. I told her I heard everything and I at least deserve an explanation. After she knew she was caught (I had to give her pieces of the conversation I overheard for her to admit she was caught), she told me she met an inmate on TikTok and they’ve been dating for months prior to me catching her.



I left her. Never talked to her again. I’m building a case for a restraining order on her. She’s reaching out in different spam-bot style numbers.



I’ll treat her like a stranger that I never want to know if I were to run into her in public. FTB!

#55 In my case she became friends with my boss. She suddenly was interested in poly. I considered it and initially thought it might be interesting. I tried and it didn’t work. I told her how uncomfortable I was and she said she wouldn’t do anything but she put a lot of pressure on me to change my mind. She also texted him non stop. Meanwhile I go into work with this guy being my direct supervisor. He would always be friendly with me and pull me onto a meeting room to “comfort” me while not letting go the idea of being with my GF. He was married and his wife didn’t know btw. I finally found pics of them together on her phone when she asked me to help free up stuff on her phone. I broke up with her then and there. Should have gotten a lawyer and made mint. Was too much of an emotional wreck to do anything but leave both my career and live in gf.