Woman Finds An Unusual Way To Deal With Her Nightmare Neighbor, And It Actually Works

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When three college friends found a beautiful house off-campus, the “surprisingly affordable” rent seemed almost too good to be true. The catch, they thought, was the basement, which was rented out separately. But with a separate entrance and a sealed door between them and the other tenant, the three friends saw this as just a minor detail in what can only have been an exciting move.

Then along came their “demon neighbor,” a grown woman with, to put it mildly, a wildly unsavory array of habits that made living just upstairs from her anything but pleasant. The three housemates thought they could ride it out—even while they covered the woman’s utilities. But then she started smoking. Constantly.

Read on for the hilarious Reddit post detailing how this finally pushed one of the women upstairs past her breaking point, sparking a chillingly effective plan for revenge using the one piece of leverage she had.

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Three college friends were excited to be living together in a beautiful home off-campus

Image generated by Bored Panda using Gemini (not the actual photo)

But they were about to learn that while you can choose your friends, you can’t choose your neighbors

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The woman outlined each stage of her revenge in hilarious detail

Image generated by Bored Panda using Gemini (not the actual photo)

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Image generated by Bored Panda using Gemini (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YouMightKnowMeMate

A situation that reeks: why secondhand smoke is more than just a nuisance

Let’s face it. Nothing about this living arrangement was even close to ideal. Paying for someone else’s utilities while also being exposed to their screaming (those poor puppies) and questionable lifestyle choices is hardly anyone’s idea of “home sweet home.” If you find your neighbor “terrifying,” however, you might be willing to wait out the lease, like these housemates were.

But when the neighbor in question is constantly lighting up and the secondhand smoke is wafting up from the vents, seeping through, and stinking up all areas of your life—your residence, your belongings, your health—that’s a fair place to draw the line. In fact, it’s one of the most common and contentious sources of disputes in apartment buildings.

After all, according to the CDC, “There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.” You do not need to be a smoker yourself or have endured someone else’s smoke for a long time to see harmful health effects. Any exposure, even brief, can cause immediate harm. And the World Health Organization’s statistics support this, stating that each year, exposure to secondhand smoke is fatal for over 1.6 million people.

In other words, it’s not just a conflict where what one person sees as a personal habit, another experiences as something unpleasant. Rather, it’s a very real, unwanted health risk. So, short of fighting fire with fire—or ice, in this case—what can you do about a neighbor’s secondhand smoke? Because while the former is no doubt far more entertaining and arguably more satisfying, surely there must be some recourse for renters like OP?

What rights do renters actually have?

Legally speaking, as attorney Ann O’Connell explains, “Tenants don’t have a universal right to smoke in their rentals,” and in the US, there is no law, either state or federal, that grants people the “right to smoke” when and where they want. Rather, as Ilona Bray, J.D., puts it, “the location or circumstances in which they can smoke can be restricted by other laws or rules.”

These laws or rules depend largely on where you live. Federally, according to O’Connell, it is legal to smoke, and private landlords aren’t required to restrict it. The federal government does, however, restrict it in public housing. States and local governments, meanwhile, have the authority to regulate smoking in rental housing. To protect public health, they can pass laws that ban lighting up in rental properties—both multiunit properties and single-family homes. In some places, even buildings with only two units qualify as “multiunit,” and this is done precisely because smoke travels so easily across shared spaces.

So while the landlord’s claim—that they “lived in a state where you could technically call an apartment non-smoking even if it shared ventilation with a smoking apartment”—may have been accurate, it only answered a narrow, technical question about labeling. It said nothing about whether he had the power, or responsibility, to act. And as it turns out, he probably did.

This is because, as O’Connell further explains, even without a specific law on the books, landlords can restrict or ban smoking anywhere on a property. If such a policy is included in the lease, the landlord can generally terminate the tenancy or pursue eviction if a tenant repeatedly violates it. If it only forms part of the rental’s rules and regulations, the landlord might be able to terminate the tenancy or evict only when the rule has been repeatedly violated.

In this case, however, it would appear that no such clause existed—the landlord only mentioned that the woman had claimed she’d “quit for good.” Still, Bray puts it, “Even if the lease doesn’t specifically prohibit smoking, the landlord might have grounds to take action if the smoke is truly troublesome and interferes with your ability to enjoy your home.”

That’s because tenants generally have a right to “quiet enjoyment”—the legal principle that they should be able to use and enjoy their home without substantial interference. A neighbor whose habit is seeping into your home enough to disrupt daily life could be violating that right. And in some circumstances, persistent secondhand smoke may even raise questions about a property’s “warranty of habitability”—the landlord’s legal obligation to provide safe and livable housing.

Of course, none of this ever helped the exasperated woman in this story. By the time any of it might have mattered, she’d already found her own solution: cold, hard revenge. In hindsight, though, there may have been legal avenues worth exploring first. But like many renters caught in miserable living conditions, she reached her breaking point (and the thermostat) long before it could come to this. If this tale of fire and ice teaches us anything, it’s that knowing your rights early can save you from feeling like revenge is your only option. And, as OP says, if the rent looks too good to be true, it usually (sadly) is.

Some commenters shared their thoughts about the story, and the woman responded