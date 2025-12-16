A/C went out LAST JUNE. There was a switch in owners right around this same time. The landlord technically stayed the same. Previous owners were informed, who informed the landlord. He sent HVAC out for a quote and never followed up despite my begging for mercy at that point. I had to wait everyday in the sweltering heat, just hoping someone would show up, as I was never “allowed” the landlord’s number and had to communicate through the previous owners.



Flash forward to a couple of weeks ago, and it is still not fixed. And getting extremely hot out. Last week, there was even a weather alert for the heat wave. I sent a very angry maintenance request as it seems they’ve completely forgotten about me, and the small portable replacement A/C the previous owners gave me was just not cutting it. I even mentioned contacting BBB. Lo and behold, I get an almost immediate response (very AI sounding as well) that is profusely apologizing, but insisting they never received notice of the A/C going out. Which is impossible- I didn’t call HVAC myself!! Also, my two previous maintenance requests, which were about a different matter, and more polite and formal, were never investigated, then unjustly marked as done. So I was also very done with them.



It took a week, but they finally got someone out here who worked on it, but apparently messed it up. So now we have to wait for another technician. I’m starting my cycle, so I’m extra emotional and have a horrible attitude. I’m mostly writing this here to vent my anger so I don’t strangle anybody. Thank you for reading if you got this far. (Also new to this sub, so not sure if the flair is appropriate, sorry if it’s not)

