Landlord audacity reached a new level.



Just moved into a new rental and discovered this, evidence of mold and filth behind some of the furniture that remained in one of the carpeted rooms.



House has been recently purchased by new owners from an old lady who was sent to live in an aged care facility. We are the first tenants to move in.



When we moved in they asked if we wanted to use the furniture that remained and we said sure, why not, it looked crap but we figured it would be a pain to arrange them to collect it and maybe it would be handy.



Noticed the carpet was a bit old and gross so just to be extra safe I hired a carpet cleaner with my own money from bunnings and started cleaning, the water came out BLACK. Again and again. I went over a bunch of areas to try and remove stains/smells. It also reeks, this rank smell of dirty unclean carpet. I am not a particularly fussy person, but this was not very nice.



When I went to move the furniture to continue my carpet cleaning, there was dust, dead insects and filth everywhere under and behind this old furniture which also had mold on many sections. Strangely it also looks like someone had apparently been throwing bicarb soda all over the tops of the cupboards too? Maybe the previous Tennant?



So submitting some photos and videos of our concerns to the real estate we asked if we could remove the carpet ourselves and take it to the tip because it is rank, filthy stinky and based on the mould we found on the furniture, very likely contain mould. We thought this was a good quick easy fix because they don't have to pay for, or do anything.



So the landlord said they wanted to come look at the floorboards first, the first evening we waited 40 mins but no show due to a storm, okay fair enough stuff happens that's fine.



The second day my partner met the landlady during his work lunchbreak and she looked at the furniture and floorboards and went home to talk to her partner who works FIFO before they decide.



Later that day we get an email advising we can remove the carpet, but only under the condition that we varnish and restore the floorboards? Or replace the carpet fully by end of lease.



So we advised we unfortunatley are not in the position to be able do that, we just asked to remove the carpet as a quick fix at no cost to the owner so we could move in. So alternatively we requested they arrange professional carpet cleaning as an alternative option and they have refused.



They claim the house has already been "professionally cleaned"???



The carpet is in every room but the kitchen and bathroom so we have not been able to move in or stay the night currently.



This has wasted at least 4 days of our time that we had set aside for moving, this has been so stressful when I truly have tried to be accommodating and generous through this process, we had been excitedly planning to do up the garden and make it so nice.



How can they rent a property out without cleaning it properly? Then claim it has been professionally cleaned when obviously it has not. I am beyond frustrated.



Can I do anything? Do I have a leg to stand on here? Or do I have to suck it up and learn to love the stinky, mouldy carpet?

