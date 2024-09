#1 Found This Camera In My Vacation Rental Share icon

In today’s world, owning a house feels more like a fantasy for most of us. With rising prices and unpredictable markets, buying a home seems like a far-off dream. That’s why renting is often the go-to choice for people. To put it in perspective, about 100 million people were living in rental homes in the U.S. in 2022 alone. In Europe, countries like Switzerland, Germany, and Austria had the highest percentages of people renting in 2023. So, renting isn’t just common, it’s become the reality for millions worldwide.

#2 No Worries

#3 Landlord Neglected To Tell Me They'd Be Taking The Stairs Off Of My Second-Floor Apartment

While renting offers flexibility, requires less upfront cost, and often seems like a practical option, it can quickly turn into a nightmare when you encounter challenges like dealing with a difficult landlord or unexpected maintenance issues. Imagine renting a place that seems perfect at first but later you realize something’s off. Every time you take a shower, the hot water turns ice cold after just 3 minutes. At first, you think it’s a fluke, but nope, it happens every single time. And even though you complain about it to the landlord, they do absolutely nothing about it.

#4 My Landlord Finally Decided To Pour The Concrete Yesterday... Without Notice Right Before I Go To Work Share icon The landlord just redid the sidewalk around the apartment complex 2 months ago. They decided to tear up the slabs infrastructure of my door (just my door) a week ago and it's been just dirt with a big drop-off since.



This morning I had to leave in a bit of a rush and stepped into wet concrete. No notice about it or anything. Made me finally retire the Hey Dudes. Now they're just the Bye Dudes.



#5 My Landlord Took Away The Bed And Mattress That Were Provided In The "Furnished" Rental And Replaced It With This Thing Which Is Really Hard To Sleep On

#6 Have Fungi Growing In My Apartment, Pretty Sure There’s Black Mold Hidden Too. What Are My Options? Share icon Renting an apartment and have had constant flooding during the storms. This was a problem last year too. Now it’s much worse. Fungi is growing in and around my apartment. The floor has had black spots creep through the fake wood flooring.



I called 311 and filed a complaint and they told me an inspector would reach out in two days time, but they didn’t. So after a week, I called the health inspector's office only to be rudely told that they don’t give out timelines for when they can come back and inspect/test the place.



Any others had this problem and the landlord would just shrug it off? What are my options as far as remediation or rehousing? Do I withhold rent until this is resolved?



I’m in serious need of advice as I have asthma and eczema and I can’t keep either in control now and I think it’s due to this issue.



It's no shock that one of the biggest sources of tension between landlords and renters is maintenance issues. In fact, a recent LendingTree survey of over 2,000 people found that 68% of the disputes were caused by things not getting fixed on time. Whether it's a leaky faucet or that dreaded broken heater, maintenance problems can make renting a nightmare. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Our Landlord Changed Our Fridge While I Was At Work. She Sent Me A Message Asking To Take My Food Out While I Was At Work, When I Got Home Everything Was Left Like This

#8 A Friend Just Sent This Picture To Me Saying: That Rent Advertisements In Berlin Are Like "Build-In Kitchen"

#9 How My Landlord Handled A Nest Of Spiders In The Closet Of The Apartment I Used To Rent

It’s a bit eye-opening to realize that nearly 3 in 5 renters said they had a landlord they didn’t like at some point. And a whopping 58% of renters admitted they’ve had at least one landlord they weren’t fond of. Additionally, about 1 in 4 renters said that they don’t see eye to eye with their current landlord.

#10 I Came Back From Thanksgiving To Find That My Landlord Had Revarnished/Painted The Stairs Up To My Apartment. They Are Still Wet, I Was Given No Notice, And There Is Only One Staircase

#11 The Ceiling Caved In After A Year Of Telling Our Landlord That The Ceiling Had Been Sagging

#12 If Karen Was Your Landlord

Interestingly, Gen X renters, aged 44 to 59, are the most likely to report having had an unpleasant experience with a landlord, with 61% saying they’ve dealt with one they didn’t like. In contrast, when it comes to Gen Z renters, aged 18 to 27, only 51% expressed dissatisfaction with their landlords. However, it’s worth noting that Gen Z might not have had as many encounters with landlords yet. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Got A Lease Renewal Notice For My Apartment. Hey, At Least There's A 3% Discount If I Sign Early

#14 Landlord Wanted A "Low Maintenance Yard"
He put these stones in the entire backyard. We are planning on moving into this house in a month, and have three small kids and two dogs. This is so not what we wanted, but we don't have a choice.

What's the best way to make safe walking and playing areas for the kids and dogs? What products can we buy to cover parts of this?

What’s the best way to make safe walking and playing areas for the kids and dogs? What products can we buy to cover parts of this?



#15 Landlord Is Converting The Common Areas (Parking And Laundry) Into Additional Units. Introducing The New "Open Air" Laundry Room
Powered by an extension cord and water just runs out into the grass.



A significant 53% of the respondents cited poor communication as a primary issue with their landlords. Whether it’s a lack of responsiveness to repair requests or unclear terms of the lease, tenants felt they were left in the dark. In fact, 31% of renters say that their landlord entered their home without getting their permission. That is an invasion of privacy that can feel incredibly unsettling. Imagine coming home after a long day, only to realize someone had been inside your space without your knowledge. When your landlord doesn’t give you a heads-up, it surely feels like a serious breach of trust. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Landlord Destroyed All My Yard Flowers
Once every spring these flowers bloom in my yard, I think they're invasive but they're pretty and I don't live close to a natural area so I let them live. I love looking at them, it breaks up the monotony of grass and leaves all around. My landlord said he was coming to power wash the sidewalks today and said nothing about yard work. I'm responsible for mowing, but since the grass hasn't even grown yet, I haven't touched it. However, he decided to mow the yard anyway - completely destroying all my flowers in the process.



#17 The Roof We've Been Telling Our Landlord About For Months Finally Gave Up
Some of you might say "Why didn't you fix it?", my landlord added in all the rental contracts in the building that you can't do anything without his permission, we've been telling him for months about the situation, but he is stingy as heck, so this is the end result of most issues with the building.



#18 Landlord Fixed The Block Wall Parking Bay

Dealing with difficult landlords is something many of us might face at some point, and while you can’t always avoid them, knowing how to handle these situations is important. To begin with, keeping thorough documentation is one of the most valuable tools renters have when faced with unresponsive or unprofessional landlords.

#19 My Landlord Decided To Set Up His Washing Machine In The Garage. That Spot Is Our Assigned Parking Space
He told my boyfriend straight up that he was doing it, and after we both took the day to calm down, we made it very clear we weren't going to park there anymore. So he's going to "fix" it so it drains into the neighbor's yard there.



#20 This Was My Landlord's Solution To The AC Unit Leaking Water And Soaking The Carpet. It Was Left On For At Least 24 Hours Before I Got There

#21 The Landlord Said That The Flea Infestation Was Handled Before We Moved In, It Wasn't

According to LendingTree senior economist Jacob Channel, “Renters should make sure they document all their interactions with their landlord. And they should be firm and assertive (but not overly aggressive) when asking a landlord to address a problem.” Channel also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a written record of any phone or in-person interactions with landlords, as it can help protect renters in case issues arise later. “Immediately follow up on a call or visit with an email summarizing your conversation and confirming that everyone is on the same page regarding fixes or other solutions,” he says.

#22 The Landlord Special

#23 "This Is Fine" - My Landlord

#24 My Landlord Is An Idiot. Picture Of When I Trimmed It vs. What He Wanted
I decided to move out the townhouse I'ved lived at for 3 years. The landlord started sending realtors out to look at the place, I assume they plan to sell it. One of the realtors complained the trees made it, "Hard to see the house and needed curb appeal". So, I trimmed the branches a little bit and thought it looked nice. Landlord disagreed and said it needs to be done more. This is the final product he is happy with. It makes me so sad.



Additionally, he advises renters to take photos and videos of any issues or damage in the rental property that need repairs. This visual evidence can be crucial if the landlord is slow to respond or denies responsibility.

#25 This Text Message From My Daughter's Landlord While We're Attending Her College Graduation
This landlord has been petty to my daughter and her roommates for the past 2 years, so when my daughter sent her this text message, she didn't disappoint.



#26 Landlord Nearly Electrocuted My Girlfriend

#27 My Landlord Said I Had Central AC

While it’s important to take practical measures like documenting issues, it’s even better if you can foster a positive relationship with your landlord from the start. Open communication, mutual respect, and understanding can go a long way in preventing misunderstandings and resolving problems more smoothly. What do you think about these landlords from hell? Have you ever had a bad experience with a landlord, or are you one of the lucky ones?

#28 Someone Tried To Break Into My Place And Ripped My Front Door Handle Off, My Landlord Is Leaving All My Texts On Read. I Now Have To Slip My Hand Into The Mailbox To Close My Door

#29 Upstairs Neighbor's Kid Routinely Floods Their Bathroom, Landlord Refuses To Fix The Damaged Ceiling. And He Even Threatened To Sue Us For Us Talking About It Publicly

#30 My Landlord's "Carpenter" Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today

#31 When Your Landlady Gives You Only 3.5 Hours A Week To Do Laundry

#32 It’s A Mushroom. There Are Baby Mushrooms Trying To Sprout Out Next To It. I Moved Into This Apartment 5 Days Ago, And This Happened Last Night Share icon No other signs of water damage. The most baffling part to me is that the ceiling around the mushroom is completely solid. This mushroom really just shoved its way through an entire wall.



I’m terrified that it’s a leaky sewer issue - since, unfortunately, mushrooms thrive in that kind of environment.



My landlord is giving me the runaround. He says he doesn’t have any handymen available to look at it. Asked me if I knew any. No, I don’t, I’m the renter. Not quite sure what to do next. I’ve put all my important belongings in my car and am staying with my brother for the next few days until this gets figured out. I recognize the imminent danger of this kind of damage. We need a mold remediation company, not a handyman. Ugh. I HATE RENTING.



#33 Landlord Threatens Tenants With Eviction If They Don't Keep Their Blinds Open

#34 Landlord Hired Roofers Who Left My House In Unbelievably Bad Condition

#35 The Landlord Special In A "Newly Renovated Unit". My Clothes Are Hanging On For Dear Life

#36 Found This In The Apartment I Just Moved Into. I Did Tour The Apartment And Scoped Out The Neighborhood (Day And Night) And Thought All Was Well
I guess I didn't really look hard enough but I didn't think I'd need to look for a bullet hole. I already signed a 10-month lease and paid all move-in fees. Landlord said it's been this way for years and refuses to fix it.



#37 When You Try Warning Your Landlords About The Leak In Your Kitchen
They hired a really bad roofing company to replace the roof due to multiple leaks in our place and black mold in the attic. It turns out they needed carpenters to complete the job, and they won't be back till 3 months later. One of the panels they had removed made the leak worse, and they tried to put a tarp over it to keep the rain out, but the leak was still there. They tried telling the landlords, but they said there was nothing they could do, now this.



#38 My Landlord Justified Their $200 Monthly Rent Increase By Promising Building Upgrades. May I Present The Power Washing Of My Sidewalks

#39 Landlords Be Like

#40 My Landlord Won't Fix Our Leaking Roof (It's Almost Been A Month), Or Oven, Or Install Smoke Detectors, And It Looks Like There's Mold In The Bathroom

#41 $1300 A Month

#42 The Landlord Fixed The Leaky Shower For An 89-Year-Old Tenant. They Didn't Want To Open The Wall, So They Added Some Random Pipes And A Garden Hose Valve

#43 The Landlord Refuses To Replace The Broken Tile. Our Rent Is $3,257 Per Month Share icon We just moved into an apartment and noted during inspection that this tile was broken and several others were cracked. The landlord told us to "make a list", which we did, presumably to be addressed after we moved in.



After weeks of searching, I located and purchased 6 matching tiles (pictured). I showed them to my landlord and asked when she could schedule her handyman. Her reply was, "That's a lot of work. Just fill the gap with some putty."



That's completely absurd given our rent. I'll replace them myself, but her response makes me want to break the tiles when we move out and keep the broken bits.



#44 Asked My Landlord To Fix My Utility Lines. She Cut Them All Off Now I Don't Have Wi-Fi Or Phones. She Doesn't Care Either. I'm In Canada And This Is My Very First Time Renting

#45 One Week Without A Washer, I'm Doing My Laundry Pilgrim-Style. Landlord Keeps Saying He'll Be Here Then Not Showing Up. I Don't Have A Car So Laundromats Are Not An Option

#46 My Landlord Opened My Crocs And This Is How He Returned Them To My Door
All of the packaging is gone & he claimed there was "no name on the box" so he opened them and threw everything they came in away. He was for sure going to just keep them because they had dirt on the inside and I know they didn't get sent like that, they come in plastic. He has another tenant besides my roommate and me and didn't text any of us to see if we were missing a package.



#47 Asked My Landlord To Fix My Sink Sprayer And She Had Someone Remove It Instead
I needed a new sprayer for my kitchen sink not a plug put in instead how the heck am I supposed to do most of my dishes?



#48 The Landlord Who Showed Up A Bit Late

#49 Landlord Switched The Payment Platform To One That Charges A Fee On Top Of Rent. I Know $1 Isn't Much But The Concept Of Paying To Pay Rent Grates On Me

#50 Landlord Won’t Give My Router Back Share icon As the title suggests. My family and I moved out yesterday (March 15th) and we wanted to get our router which is connected to the main Wi-Fi router which was in HER room. She told us we could just come get it another time as she was not available, and supposedly she has a lot of boxes covering access to the WiFi router.

She now is refusing to give me my router, and is being hostile, which she never has been before. What can I do? I’m thinking of just saying I’ll get the police involved, but not sure if that would work. I just need my router back..



#51 Lazy Landlord As Usual. He Painted Over The Utensils

#52 Show Me You're A Renter In One Picture. I Found Out Last Week That My Cat, My Roommate, And I Have Been Under The Weather From A Spell Of Light Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
The landlord ordered us a new stove, and I uncovered this absolute gem of a fire hazard. When we first moved in 2 years ago, I asked to have all of the outlets upgraded to the 21st century. Must have missed the worst outlet of them all. Hooray renting. P.S. don't judge us for not cleaning behind the oven.



#53 How The Landlord Fixed My Closet In The $1800-A-Month Apartment I Rent
Every time my landlord comes to fix something, he just uses the Elmer's glue/duct tape equivalent. At this point, I don't even ask anymore unless it's an emergency.



#54 Landlord Refusing To Pay For Maintenance. We Have A Clogged Shower Drain And Have Already Tried To Fix The Problem, But We Are Not Able To Fix The Issue
I asked our landlord to send in a plumber and got this response, refusing to hire someone and advising me that it's my responsibility to pay a techn



#55 My Landlord Decided To Put A Cabinet Over The Toilet Flushing Button, So I Have To Jam My Hand Underneath The Wood To Flush Every Time Share icon

#56 The Landlord Refloored The Lobby In Front Of My Wife's Restaurant, And Now She Can't Open The Front Door Share icon

#57 Landlord Charges £8 A Wash. How Do I Cheat These Machines As They Look Old? There Are No Cameras In The Washroom Share icon

#58 My Landlord Took Twenty-Five Days To Fix My Washer, And Now He Installs A Coin Lock To Rub Salt In The Wound Share icon

#59 My Landlord Is Very Special Share icon

#60 My Buddy Is Renting From This Weird Guy. First, They Asked That He Would Not Cook Anything After 8 PM. Now, They're Onto This Nonsense Share icon

#61 Thank You, Landlord, Very Cool Share icon

#62 Landlords Be Like Share icon

#63 So My Landlord Refuses To Fix This Recurring Sewage Leak In The Basement, Which Is Right Beside The Furnace. What Can I Do Legally? Share icon

#64 New Landlord Asking For Rent After 2 Weeks Share icon Recently moved into a shared house on the 13th & paid the security deposit, 1st month’s rent & dog fee. Really doesn’t feel fair to pay another month's rent after 2.5 weeks. Wondering what I should reply.



#65 This Is The Condition Of The Two Pipes Connected To My Apartment Building's Water Heater. I Sent This Picture To My Landlord Who Said Her Handyman Told Her It Didn't Need Immediate Attention Share icon

#66 Landlord Canceled My Work Order Share icon It’s been like 78-80 degrees inside the apartment on warm days. I’ve been waiting for a few days, only to log in to the app to see they canceled the maintenance request the same day I placed the order. I have extreme eczema and the indoor heat is just making it so much worse right now. We are also getting “summer colds” right now from the lack of airflow. I’m over it. I placed another order hopefully they actually fix it.



#67 My Landlord Didn’t Pay The City Water Bill, Now My Complex Doesn’t Have Water Share icon

#68 Someone Thought It Would Be A Brilliant Idea To Spray This All Over My Front Door. Now The Landlord Is Telling Me I Have To Clean It Or Pay For Damages Share icon

#69 The Landlord Gave Permission To An Unstable Homeless Man To Live Underneath The Stairs Of Our House Without Telling Anyone Share icon We live in a multifamily home. The hideaway wasn’t immediately obvious. It’s right behind my downstairs neighbor's bedroom window, she is a young woman who lives alone. The past week she kept feeling like someone was watching her at night but thought she was going crazy. When she went looking for her cat that got out, she came across this and the story came out.



#70 Apparently, Our Landlord Decided To Cancel Our Lease And Is Only Giving Us 3 Months To Move Out And He Didn't Even Bother Telling Us In Person He Just Wrote It Here Share icon My full-time job literally just started last week too so I don't have time to move everything and go apartment hunting in Vienna again. What am I supposed to do now?



#71 Is This Legal? My Landlord Posted This In The Hallway That Connects All Of Our Units Share icon He can’t deny us AC?! And our lease said nothing about that. Where can I report him? He’s usually never here and we have long-time tenants. But he’s being very unreasonable.



The note says: "The AC is my personal property only and is NOT a part of your rent! Kindly get your own fan! Thank you."



#72 Landlord Trying To Mooch Off My Wi-Fi Share icon I don’t even know how to respond to this text from my landlord today. It is absolutely not my responsibility to keep your cameras running and not reassuring that my home is very secure either.



#73 After Inquiring About My Cat… This Landlord Is Pretty Strange, But Hope I Get The Place Share icon

#74 My Apartment Complex: “Your Rent Is Increasing This Year. We Have To Keep Up With The Current Market Rates And Account For The Amenities We Provide” Share icon Meanwhile, my apartment microwave’s manufacturing date.



#75 The Fire Extinguisher In My Apartment And I Are About To Go Grab Some Drinks Share icon

#76 Landlords Are Out Of Control Share icon

#77 A Glorious Story In Two Parts Share icon

#78 I Haven't Had A Working Dryer Since I Moved Here In April. He Never Answered The Last Text Or My Phone Call Share icon

#79 My Landlord's Tile Job Share icon

#80 Landlord Hired An Unlicensed Dude To Install A New Power Outlet With My Light Switch. This Is Going To Mildly Infuriate Me Every Time I Look At It Share icon

#81 Just Moved Into This Apartment 3 Weeks Ago, And The Pool Looked Like The Hot Tub Then, What Should I Do About This? This Is Unacceptable Share icon

#82 After Weeks Of Red Tape Trying To Step Up The Gas Account, The Landlord Texts Us This Share icon We've been trying to move the gas in my name for weeks now. They keep saying they'll send us an account in the mail in 2 - 3 weeks over and over. Then the landlord's office texts us this. The use of the emoji sent me into a rage. "Go freeze to death. Thanks!".



#83 My Landlord Is Keeping All Of My Deposit Over One Broken Tile That His Maintenance Guy Broke Moving A Dishwasher Share icon So I moved into an apartment and immediately had problems. Paid out of pocket to have someone come fix the doors because you could see sunlight around three corners. Went through three refrigerators because the ones he put in kept breaking and lost all my groceries all three times. Went through two dishwashers because they were hooked up wrong and leaked water. Had mold cut out of the ceiling and they left the moldy ceiling all over my cupboard tops. Several plumbing issues, bugs and he had people come install a storm door, they did it wrong and installed it incorrectly and then I had them on camera stealing my doorbell camera. Took three weeks to get it back and they broke the doorbell wires when they tore it from the wall. My lease ended and I left. I paid people to come in and deep clean and shampoo carpets.



My landlord said there was "extensive damage" and that he would be keeping all of my deposit. I asked for proof of damages because he refused to walk through with me and this is the only picture I sent.



#84 Landlord Says I Can’t Put Holes In The Wall But Then Texturizes Every Wall In The House Making Things Like Command Strips Entirely Unusable Share icon Every wall in the house is like this. Command strips fall off immediately. Needless to say, there are holes in the walls.



#85 Wi-Fi At My Student Accommodation. Landlord Claims It’s Fine Share icon

#86 Is This A Joke? $3,650 Per Month Studio Apartment In Mission Valley… Outdated Appliances, No In-Unit Washer/Dryer Share icon

#87 The Landlord Wants To Park An RV In Our Backyard, And Is Ignoring No As An Answer. In The First Text He Says "Update" Like We've Discussed This Before. We Have Not Share icon

#88 Can They Legally Do This? Share icon The landlord is threatening to raise my rent because I use fans at night while sleeping. In my defense, it’s extremely hot in the room I’m renting and they refuse to turn the AC up…



#89 Landlord’s Outrageous Requests Share icon My landlord sent this last night at 8 PM. Is this even allowed? I am getting back into town Thursday after being gone for months, and I am essentially moving back in with how much I have. Not to mention there’s no time specified and I have a virtual interview that day. I am fuming, especially since they didn’t even clean it well before we moved in & now expect us to clean for them?



#90 Is This Legal? Share icon I have been renting a room in a townhouse the owner/landlord does not reside here, but she has extremely weird rules that I was not presented until the day came for me to move in. I am not well versed in my rights as a tenant and I want to know if these rules are actually enforceable and if she can demand money like this from me. Also when I toured and saw the listing online it was listed as a traditional apartment there was nothing indicating it was a "room share". I am also a grown woman and I feel like it’s extremely inappropriate for her to tell me I can’t have guests over it has never been anything overnight and I’m pretty sure some of the men the neighbors see are DoorDash guys. I really feel like she is trying to take advantage of me I’ve been very passive with her in the past, and I’m not sure what to do I am looking for a new place, but I really can’t just give her $300.



#91 My Deadbolt Broke, And This Is What My Landlord's Goon Installed. You Have To Turn Both At Once To Open It Now Share icon

#92 $1,700 A Month To Do All Of Your Cooking On A Hot Plate. Oh, Also, No Pets Are Allowed, And Utilities Are Not Included In Rent. Landlords Need To Get Real Share icon

#93 $1600 A Month Share icon

#94 My Landlord Schedules Maintenance With No Notice And Expects Me To Miss Work Share icon

#95 This Guy Owned 42 Houses And Called Himself A Small Landlord Share icon In an area that had one of the most deadly wildfires in ages, we have an extreme housing shortage. I get some companies have 1000 houses but how is one dude owning 42 houses being a small landlord!? Delusional.



#96 Inquired About Renting A Place With My Friend And The Landlord Responded With This Share icon

#97 Landlord Apparently Doesn’t Like The Color Of The Curtains Share icon Spoiler alert: there are no restrictions stipulated in the lease.



#98 Landlord Says This Is A Normal Inside Temperature And Everything Is Working Fine Share icon I live in a very hot area and my landlord claims this temperature is normal for the area. Clearly the the cooling isn't working. A bad swamp cooler, but he claims it's working as well as it can.



#99 We Haven’t Had A Kitchen In Months And We’re Finally Ready To Move Things Back In. Our Cabinets Are Smaller And Our Plates Don’t Fit Anymore Share icon We had a pretty bad leak under our kitchen floor. Took forever for our landlord to get someone to fix the flooring after the leak was fixed. They decided we needed to remodel the kitchen and our new cabinets are smaller than the ones we had previously. I'm not quite sure how to work this one.



#100 Is There A Specific Explanation Why They Chose This Kind Of Color, Can Someone Explain Why? We Got This House For 4K Only And It Has 1 Bedroom Share icon

#101 Landlord Is Charging Me $8000 To Replace Floors Share icon I’m looking to transfer to a different unit (due to noisy neighbors) and my property manager did a walk-through and claim because of these scratches, and the flooring being discontinued, they have to replace the whole floor. They decided that the estimate was going to be around $8,000. My apartment is 885 square feet. I have been here for a little over two years. I think this floor is laminate but I’m not sure. It has a glossy look. The scratches came about when I first moved in and moved my couch. The point is I want to know if my property manager is trying to scam me or does the pricing sounds accurate.



#102 My Mate Moved Into A New Apartment And This Is His Staircase Share icon

#103 The Landlord Who Holds The Power Over The Sprinkler System Share icon

#104 Landlord Is Allowing Someone To Use The Parking That I Have Exclusive Rights To Share icon

#105 Black Mold In My Closet Due To A Washing Machine Pipe Leak That My Landlord Forgot To Fix Share icon I have already talked to my local resident tenancy board and will be moving out by the end of March (due to roommate complications, and I don’t want him on the streets). The floorboards around this closet have also risen, and workers are coming tomorrow to tear up all the flooring in my house.



#106 Is This Legal? I Signed The Lease On March 15 Of This Year For $1250 A Month. Not A Huge Increase, But I'm Struggling Since I Took On A Lot Of Dental Debt A Few Months Ago Share icon

#107 Our Deposit Received From The Landlord. Even If We Contested The Stuff He Shouldn't Charge For, It Would Just Zero Out. I'm Sure We're "Lucky" He Isn't Charging Us The Overage Share icon

#108 This Was Hung Up In The Kitchen Of A Flat I Lived In For Two Weeks Before I Managed To Escape The Landlords Share icon

#109 Trying To Find A Place To Rent In Ontario Is The Worst. This Landlord Is Asking For $20,000 Upfront Share icon

#110 My Landlord Put This Porta-Potty In Front Of My House While They Remodeled Their Home Next Door. I Was Told It Couldn’t Be Helped Share icon When they switched it out, my whole house stank. I’m moving out next week.



#111 Has My Landlord Lost It, Or Am I Missing Something? Almost $2,000 A Year For Window Air Conditioners On Top Of The Electric Bill? Share icon