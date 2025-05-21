While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Brady Bell, CEO and a Realtor at Bellhaven Real Estate , who kindly agreed to share his tips on how to avoid bad landlords and score a quality rental.

In the list below, our Bored Panda team gathered instances of all of this and more in hopes that it makes you feel better about your own infuriating landlord . To find the array of landlord specials and beyond, all you have to do is scroll down!

Most people are unlucky when it comes to the landlord lottery, as surveys show that more than half of renters have disliked at least one landlord in their lifetime. The most common reasons for it include maintenance issues, poor communication, and a lack of respect or professionalism.

#1 My Dad Painted The Light Yellow. Looks Like The Paint Moulded?! Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Previous Owners Painted Around Their Furniture Instead Of Moving It Share icon

#3 We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo” Share icon

Brady Bell, CEO and a Realtor at Bellhaven Real Estate, has been a landlord and professional property manager for over 5 years, so he has pretty much seen everything in the landlord-tenant relationship spectrum and kindly agreed to tell us all about it. First, we were curious to know what red flags renters should watch for in a landlord. ADVERTISEMENT "Common red flags for renters to watch for in a landlord include poor or delayed communication, reluctance to put agreements in writing, properties that aren't properly maintained, and landlords who can't provide references from past tenants," he says. "One major red flag I've personally seen is landlords who constantly 'drop by' without proper notice because this is often illegal and always inappropriate."

#4 After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors Share icon I was stunned at the gorgeous details hiding under all that paint (I counted at least 5 layers!) Debating whether to commit myself to stripping the rest of the original door plates from our 1920s rental once the weather perks up - my house still smells like Citristrip.



#5 My Landlord Installed A Second Doorknob. You Can’t Open The Door Without Turning Both Of Them. There Wasn’t A Hole There Previously Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Reversing The Landlord Special - One Doorknob At A Time Share icon I was stunned at the gorgeous details hiding under all that paint (I counted at least 5 layers!) Debating whether to commit myself to stripping the rest of the original door plates from our 1920s rental once the weather perks up - my house still smells like citristrip.



On the other hand, a good landlord is responsive, transparent, and consistent, says Bell. "They have clear policies that they follow, keep detailed records, and respond to maintenance issues promptly. Some of the best ones even encourage you to request maintenance! The best landlords I've worked with (and try to be myself) treat their rental properties like a business, but their tenants like valued customers. They respect your privacy while still maintaining their property."

#7 I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When The Property Management Company Says The Place Has Been Professionally Cleaned Share icon

#9 Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to avoid a difficult landlord, Bell recommends getting as much information from them at the initial meeting as possible. "My top advice for finding a great landlord is to interview them just as much as they're interviewing you. Ask how long they've owned the property, how they handle maintenance issues, and what their typical response time is. Ask to speak with current or former tenants if possible."

#10 Free That Spider Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Redditor Asks Landlord To Fix A Hole In The Screen Share icon

#12 Geek Squad Mounted My TV To The Sewage Pipe Share icon

"When viewing a property, check how well-maintained common areas are because they're usually a good indicator of overall management quality. And trust your gut… if something feels off during the showing or application process, it probably won't get better once you're a tenant," Bell explains.

#13 My Landlord Installed Insanely Bright Parking Lot Lights That Shines Directly Into My Entire Apartment Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Landlord "Fixed" The Toilet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 The Landlord Special Share icon

In a previous interview, realtor, private landlord, and real estate investor Chelsey Gibbs also advised looking at online reviews from previous tenants on sites like ApartmentRatings and MyLandlordScore to see what kind of landlord you're coming into contact with. "Investigate the landlord's reputation through online reviews and tenant forums. Positive feedback from other tenants can be a good indicator of reliability."

#16 Owner Moved The Outlet To A More Convenient Location Share icon

#17 Landlord Installed A "Handrail" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Installed Them Cables Boss Share icon

If it happens that a renter ends up with a difficult renter, Bell recommends documenting everything just in case. "For dealing with difficult landlords, documentation is your best friend. Keep records of all communications, take photos of issues, and always communicate important matters in writing (email is fine)."

#19 They Refinished The Floors At Work Over One Of My Hairs. I Didn't Realize Until I Tried To Pick It Up Share icon

#20 Contractors Painted Around Cabinets Instead Just Moving Them At The Office… Now We Have This Share icon Cabinets were moved to another part of the office recently so this fun to look at.



Sidenote: Cabinets were big, but easy to move.



ADVERTISEMENT

#21 1100 Dollars To Replace A Door That Wouldn’t Close All The Way… For A Nice Door That Doesn’t Close All The Way Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advises knowing your local tenant rights, as they vary significantly by location. "If a landlord isn't responding to legitimate maintenance concerns, most states have legal remedies like repair-and-deduct options. For truly problematic situations, tenant unions or legal aid organizations can provide support without breaking the bank," he suggests.

#22 That Will Do Share icon

#23 Landlord “Repairs” Microwave Using My Power Bar Share icon Title explains it all, cherry on top is that he unplugged all my things (yes the power bar was in use!). Had my Christmas tree and lamps plugged.



ADVERTISEMENT

#24 “It’s Just A Stain” The Landlord Said. “The House Was Deep Cleaned” The Landlord Said… Share icon First pic was how it looked before I started in on it and third pic is after two rounds of Bar Keepers Friend. “Stained” and “deep cleaned”, yeah, sure…



Lastly, Gibbs notes that in any landlord-tenant relationship, the rental agreement is the most important document that ensures that no unpleasant or unexpected situations happen. "Ensure the lease is detailed and transparent, covering aspects like maintenance responsibilities, notice periods, and any additional fees. A thorough lease can prevent misunderstandings later."

#25 Told My Landlord I Found Cockroaches In My Apartment And Asked For Pest Control. He Sent Me A Link To A Tweet Share icon Meanwhile, my apartment has massive gaps between the floor and the wall and several holes to the outside.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Landlord Locked The Thermostat In The Middle Of Winter To 'Prevent' The Boiler Losing Pressure.. It Still Drops Pressure Leaving Us With Out Heating Or Hot Water Every Few Days Share icon

#27 My Landlord Holds Onto Checks 2-4 Weeks After I Write Them Share icon I don't like having checks outstanding and this guy keeps his tenants checks in his glove box "just in case he can get to the bank on time". On top of feeling anxiety about outstanding checks, I also worry about my check getting lost or stolen. I can't convince him to let me send him a Zelle payment.



#28 My Apartment Complex Cancelled My Work Order For The Stair Well Above My Apartment Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Lived In Our Apartment Over A Year, Pay $1250/Month And This Is Our Door Now Share icon The glue or seal gave out the other day, now when we open/close the door the flappy front of the door gets stuck to the door frame and is terrifying. WHAT IS WITH THIS QUALITY?! The inside is just cardboard slivers. I’m so confused and frustrated by whatever this door is.



ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My Apartment Management Tried To Access My Place Without Proper Notice. I Always Chain My Door Share icon

#31 Landlord Kicked In My Door When I Was Out Of Town. Did Not Notify Me About It And Left It Completely Unlocked With All My Stuff In The Room Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Most Dangerous Landlord Special I've Ever Seen. Bathroom Fans Are Known For Being A Fire Hazard, Painting Over Excessive Dust Is The Most Insane Share icon

#33 Oh No, Those Aren’t Tiles. My Dodgy Landlord Replaced Our Ceiling With Styrofoam Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 “My Guy Can Do It Cheaper”, Said My Landlord Share icon

#35 My Friend's Landlord's Paint Job On The Brick Exterior Of The House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My Friend Was Trapped In Her Apartment Bcz Of This Share icon Her apartment complex gave no warning either. She missed her classes and couldn’t leave her house at all.



#37 Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He'd Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What's Wrong With This Picture? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I Was Sliding My Window Closed And The Thing Jumped The Track, Fell Out And Shattered Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Snow Plows Just Dumped It In My Wife’s Spot Share icon I made a post here some weeks ago where our landlords only gave us 30 minutes to move our cars for clearing. Last week they had to plow again and they just left it all in my wife’s numbered parking spot that we pay for.



No, I don’t think they did it to be mean or anything, probably the car in the next spot was still there and they couldn’t get it towed so they just said “screw it”.



I’ll put the original post in the comments but I will say the last few times they’ve given us 2-3 hours warning



#40 Landlord’s Version Of New Flooring Share icon Rented an apartment and the landlord was bragging about getting new “wood” flooring installed. Well he missed a huge spot in the living room and just covered it with a cut out square of carpet. We’re talking about a large area of roughly 8x8 ft. It amazes me how landlords are ok with being careless, but if I were to half rent, they’d be annoyed.



ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Just Moved Into Our New Apartment And Was Told The Roach Issue Was “Mild” (Zoom In) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Landlord Thought This Wall Looked Better Than The Vegetable Garden I've Been Tending For 3 Years, No He Did Not Give Me Notice Share icon

#43 I Asked My Landlord If She Threw Away My Gel Container (Which Basically Didn’t Have Anything But Still Had Enough For Two Days) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Minneapolis Mn, Landlord Painted Over Window In Kitchen, Is This A Safety Violation? Share icon My landlord painted white over a ton of my apartment right before I moved in, and as a result I can’t open like half of the cabinet space nor can I open a window in the kitchen that I’m almost certain is supposed to be there for ventilation, especially since smoke/heat tends to build up in there very quickly because it’s small/congested. I’m wondering if anyone knows if this could be considered a safety violation or where I could look to find out - I’m pretty new to renting.



#45 They Gave The Shower The Landlord Special And It’s Already This Bad After 3 Weeks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 How I Found Out That My Landlord Sold The Building I Live In (Fire Inspection - Monday 19/9/24)) Share icon Context: I have been living in my apartment for 7 years. My landlord owns 2 buildings of 3 units each. Last week she told us that they needed someone to come in and take pictures to update insurance. I asked specifically if they were going to sell the building she said no. 3 days later woke up to this email.



#47 Apartment Complex Plowed All The Snow Behind My Girlfriend And I’s Cars Share icon

#48 Property Manager Hit Me With This Gem. Looks Like I'm Out At Least A Grand Share icon I mean, come on. The week after I get a letter saying my rent is going up because of "increasing operating costs" no less.



ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Landlord Charged Us A $50 Cleaning Fee For Two Cabinets We Missed Spending 10+ Hours Deep Cleaning Our Apartment Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Apartment Complex Heavily Raised Our Rent To Erect A Statue Of A Capitalist Pig Share icon

#51 Our Apartment Complex Replaced Our Woodburning Fireplaces With Heatless Electric Ones “To Enhance Our Living Experience” Share icon I know it’s for fire safety reasons, but we enjoyed using our fireplace, and look at this thing.



#52 Landlord Repeatedly Requests Showings In The Morning When They Know My Husband Works Night Shifts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Landlord Keeps Entering My Apartment Without Notice Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 $200 Charge By Landlord For Minor Flooring Damage, Is This Reasonable? Share icon

#55 Landlord Replaced The Lamp Switch And Outlet Share icon

#56 For Your Amusement, The Landlord Special (Yes, That's A False Eyelash) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Very Excited For My Tax Documents This Year. Check The Mail To Find The 3rd Time The Mailboxes Have Been Pried Open. The Locks Are Super Weak, Landlord Doesn't Address The Problem Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Landlord Refuses To Call A Plumber After A Month Of Trying To Repair Themself Share icon

#59 Found Out That My Bathroom Was Leaking Water To My Room, Growing Mold Behind My Wardrobe. Landlord Started The Repair 2 Weeks Ago, But Everyday Find A New Excuse To Not Finish It Share icon

#60 A Roach Infestation Broke Our Dishwasher And Our Landlord Won’t Do Anything About It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Fixed The Shower Curtain Boss Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 New Landlords Won’t Even Let Me Use Bathroom Past 10 Pm. Absolutely None Of This Was Communicated To Me Before Moving In, And Isn’t In The Lease Either Share icon

#63 Oh, I Didn't Need That Port Anyway Share icon

#64 Landlord Asking For $3,800 In Damages With No Proof Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Water Faucet Broke, Landlord Said Unknown Time To Fix Share icon The normal water faucet broke and leaks water under the sink because it cracked the spray house works just fine though.

