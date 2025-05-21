ADVERTISEMENT

Most people are unlucky when it comes to the landlord lottery, as surveys show that more than half of renters have disliked at least one landlord in their lifetime. The most common reasons for it include maintenance issues, poor communication, and a lack of respect or professionalism.

In the list below, our Bored Panda team gathered instances of all of this and more in hopes that it makes you feel better about your own infuriating landlord. To find the array of landlord specials and beyond, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Brady Bell, CEO and a Realtor at Bellhaven Real Estate, who kindly agreed to share his tips on how to avoid bad landlords and score a quality rental.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Dad Painted The Light Yellow. Looks Like The Paint Moulded?!

Yellowish damaged ceiling light fixture with textured ceiling, showing an example of infuriating landlord specials.

yasbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Previous Owners Painted Around Their Furniture Instead Of Moving It

    Living room with a patchy half-painted wall, gray sectional couch, colorful cushions, and a striped rug showcasing landlord specials.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo”

    Worn and peeling security keypad painted over, an example of infuriating landlord special frustrating renters.

    marblesbykeys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Brady Bell, CEO and a Realtor at Bellhaven Real Estate, has been a landlord and professional property manager for over 5 years, so he has pretty much seen everything in the landlord-tenant relationship spectrum and kindly agreed to tell us all about it.

    First, we were curious to know what red flags renters should watch for in a landlord.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Common red flags for renters to watch for in a landlord include poor or delayed communication, reluctance to put agreements in writing, properties that aren't properly maintained, and landlords who can't provide references from past tenants," he says.

    "One major red flag I've personally seen is landlords who constantly 'drop by' without proper notice because this is often illegal and always inappropriate."
    #4

    After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors

    Wooden door poorly installed with large gaps around the frame, an example of infuriating landlords and landlord specials frustrations.

    I was stunned at the gorgeous details hiding under all that paint (I counted at least 5 layers!) Debating whether to commit myself to stripping the rest of the original door plates from our 1920s rental once the weather perks up - my house still smells like Citristrip.

    oestzilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    My Landlord Installed A Second Doorknob. You Can’t Open The Door Without Turning Both Of Them. There Wasn’t A Hole There Previously

    Door with two mismatched locks and chipped paint, showing an infuriating landlord special that frustrates renters.

    chubbypaws Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Reversing The Landlord Special - One Doorknob At A Time

    Two old door knobs on white doors, one badly painted over and the other intact, showing frustrating landlord specials.

    I was stunned at the gorgeous details hiding under all that paint (I counted at least 5 layers!) Debating whether to commit myself to stripping the rest of the original door plates from our 1920s rental once the weather perks up - my house still smells like citristrip.

    No_Lion_1498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On the other hand, a good landlord is responsive, transparent, and consistent, says Bell.

    "They have clear policies that they follow, keep detailed records, and respond to maintenance issues promptly. Some of the best ones even encourage you to request maintenance! The best landlords I've worked with (and try to be myself) treat their rental properties like a business, but their tenants like valued customers. They respect your privacy while still maintaining their property."
    #7

    I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work

    Damaged bathroom grab bar being held by hand, revealing poor landlord special repair on wall and fixture installation.

    gardenpea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    When The Property Management Company Says The Place Has Been Professionally Cleaned

    Foot covered in dirt from walking on landlord special dirty tile floor showing infuriating landlord maintenance issues.

    faultybutfunctional Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs

    Worn and dirty stairs with poor maintenance, an example of infuriating landlords and their landlord specials frustrating renters.

    PigenMann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In order to avoid a difficult landlord, Bell recommends getting as much information from them at the initial meeting as possible.

    "My top advice for finding a great landlord is to interview them just as much as they're interviewing you. Ask how long they've owned the property, how they handle maintenance issues, and what their typical response time is. Ask to speak with current or former tenants if possible."
    #10

    Free That Spider

    White spider on a textured wall highlighting infuriating landlords and landlord specials that upset renters.

    litindecency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Redditor Asks Landlord To Fix A Hole In The Screen

    Dried, cracked patch of spilled paint stuck to a window screen, an example of infuriating landlord specials.

    yaleski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Geek Squad Mounted My TV To The Sewage Pipe

    Exposed wall pipe blocked by a TV mount bracket in an infuriating landlord special causing renter frustration.

    ImUnemployedLMAO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "When viewing a property, check how well-maintained common areas are because they're usually a good indicator of overall management quality. And trust your gut… if something feels off during the showing or application process, it probably won't get better once you're a tenant," Bell explains.
    #13

    My Landlord Installed Insanely Bright Parking Lot Lights That Shines Directly Into My Entire Apartment

    Dimly lit living room with cluttered furniture and large windows, showing an example of infuriating landlord rental conditions.

    zed_zen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Landlord "Fixed" The Toilet

    Toilet base surrounded by overflowing foam sealant in a rental bathroom, an example of infuriating landlord neglect.

    JrLegend83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    The Landlord Special

    Close-up of a landlord special patch job with poorly installed outlet cover blending into the textured wall surface.

    htownclyde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In a previous interview, realtor, private landlord, and real estate investor Chelsey Gibbs also advised looking at online reviews from previous tenants on sites like ApartmentRatings and MyLandlordScore to see what kind of landlord you're coming into contact with.

    "Investigate the landlord's reputation through online reviews and tenant forums. Positive feedback from other tenants can be a good indicator of reliability."
    #16

    Owner Moved The Outlet To A More Convenient Location

    Exposed electrical outlets with a loose cover in a basement showing infuriating landlord repairs and landlord specials.

    Ars-Torok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Landlord Installed A "Handrail"

    Improvised broken wooden handrail by stairs next to old stone house and weathered picket fence, landlord special fail.

    howardkinsd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Installed Them Cables Boss

    Exterior of a rental property with numerous tangled exposed cables hanging from multiple air conditioning units, showing landlord specials.

    dhudd32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If it happens that a renter ends up with a difficult renter, Bell recommends documenting everything just in case.

    "For dealing with difficult landlords, documentation is your best friend. Keep records of all communications, take photos of issues, and always communicate important matters in writing (email is fine)."
    #19

    They Refinished The Floors At Work Over One Of My Hairs. I Didn't Realize Until I Tried To Pick It Up

    A dirty floor with a single long hair looped, showing one of the infuriating landlord specials causing renter frustration.

    IsThis1okay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Contractors Painted Around Cabinets Instead Just Moving Them At The Office… Now We Have This

    Partially painted wall with uneven paint job and electrical outlets, showing infuriating landlord maintenance issues.

    Cabinets were moved to another part of the office recently so this fun to look at.

    Sidenote: Cabinets were big, but easy to move.

    TitusTesla117 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    1100 Dollars To Replace A Door That Wouldn’t Close All The Way… For A Nice Door That Doesn’t Close All The Way

    Door installed with large gap at bottom highlighted, showing a common infuriating landlord special in rental property.

    Legitimate-BurnerAcc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also advises knowing your local tenant rights, as they vary significantly by location.

    "If a landlord isn't responding to legitimate maintenance concerns, most states have legal remedies like repair-and-deduct options. For truly problematic situations, tenant unions or legal aid organizations can provide support without breaking the bank," he suggests.
    #22

    That Will Do

    Solar panels installed incorrectly on a tiled roof, illustrating infuriating landlords and their landlord specials causing renter frustration.

    growt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Landlord “Repairs” Microwave Using My Power Bar

    Kitchen with unsafe electrical setup and tangled cords highlighted, showing infuriating landlord negligence in rental property.

    Title explains it all, cherry on top is that he unplugged all my things (yes the power bar was in use!). Had my Christmas tree and lamps plugged.

    Tatugem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    “It’s Just A Stain” The Landlord Said. “The House Was Deep Cleaned” The Landlord Said…

    Before and after images of a bathtub showing the landlord special cleaning job that left renters frustrated.

    First pic was how it looked before I started in on it and third pic is after two rounds of Bar Keepers Friend. “Stained” and “deep cleaned”, yeah, sure…

    Comprehensive_Low942 , Comprehensive_Low942 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Gibbs notes that in any landlord-tenant relationship, the rental agreement is the most important document that ensures that no unpleasant or unexpected situations happen.

    "Ensure the lease is detailed and transparent, covering aspects like maintenance responsibilities, notice periods, and any additional fees. A thorough lease can prevent misunderstandings later."
    #25

    Told My Landlord I Found Cockroaches In My Apartment And Asked For Pest Control. He Sent Me A Link To A Tweet

    Text message showing a homemade insect trap with unusual landlord special advice frustrating renters.

    Meanwhile, my apartment has massive gaps between the floor and the wall and several holes to the outside.

    nicoletown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Landlord Locked The Thermostat In The Middle Of Winter To 'Prevent' The Boiler Losing Pressure.. It Still Drops Pressure Leaving Us With Out Heating Or Hot Water Every Few Days

    Thermostat locked inside a plastic case, an example of infuriating landlord control in rental properties.

    Nebualaxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    My Landlord Holds Onto Checks 2-4 Weeks After I Write Them

    Text message exchange showing a landlord refusing electronic payments, frustrating renters dealing with landlord specials.

    I don't like having checks outstanding and this guy keeps his tenants checks in his glove box "just in case he can get to the bank on time". On top of feeling anxiety about outstanding checks, I also worry about my check getting lost or stolen. I can't convince him to let me send him a Zelle payment.

    Yosho2k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Apartment Complex Cancelled My Work Order For The Stair Well Above My Apartment

    Infuriating landlords ignoring dangerous stairwell damage with broken concrete pieces falling, risking renters' safety and well-being.

    AereonTucker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Lived In Our Apartment Over A Year, Pay $1250/Month And This Is Our Door Now

    Warped door with damaged edges showing a poor landlord special causing renter frustration in the apartment hallway.

    The glue or seal gave out the other day, now when we open/close the door the flappy front of the door gets stuck to the door frame and is terrifying. WHAT IS WITH THIS QUALITY?! The inside is just cardboard slivers. I’m so confused and frustrated by whatever this door is.

    Aspieilluminated Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My Apartment Management Tried To Access My Place Without Proper Notice. I Always Chain My Door

    Door with insecure chain lock and damaged door frame, showing infuriating landlord neglect in rental property.

    johnnyratface Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Landlord Kicked In My Door When I Was Out Of Town. Did Not Notify Me About It And Left It Completely Unlocked With All My Stuff In The Room

    Door blocked with uneven wooden planks showing a landlord special that frustrated renters and caused anger.

    sammagz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Most Dangerous Landlord Special I've Ever Seen. Bathroom Fans Are Known For Being A Fire Hazard, Painting Over Excessive Dust Is The Most Insane

    Deteriorated ceiling vent covered in dust and paint, showing poor landlord maintenance in a rental property.

    wonderlanddreamscape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Oh No, Those Aren’t Tiles. My Dodgy Landlord Replaced Our Ceiling With Styrofoam

    Worn ceiling tiles with uneven gaps and a bright light bulb, showcasing infuriating landlord specials in rental housing.

    Breaking-Faith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    “My Guy Can Do It Cheaper”, Said My Landlord

    Old dirty light switches and electrical outlet poorly installed with visible gap on wall, showing landlord specials flaws.

    561skim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    My Friend's Landlord's Paint Job On The Brick Exterior Of The House

    Two rusty white screws stuck in chipped and dirty paint, showing infuriating landlord maintenance issues.

    DasFloofen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    My Friend Was Trapped In Her Apartment Bcz Of This

    Newly poured uneven concrete outside a rental unit doorway, showcasing infuriating landlord construction work problems.

    Her apartment complex gave no warning either. She missed her classes and couldn’t leave her house at all.

    Status-Blueberry3690 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He'd Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What's Wrong With This Picture?

    Poorly applied foam insulation leaking between toilet and wall, an example of infuriating landlord special in rental property.

    JezzaX86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Was Sliding My Window Closed And The Thing Jumped The Track, Fell Out And Shattered

    Broken window frame lying on grass below a weathered ledge showing infuriating landlords and landlord specials.

    33Bees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Snow Plows Just Dumped It In My Wife’s Spot

    Partially shoveled snow blocking parking spots, showing an example of frustrating landlord specials causing renters' annoyance.

    I made a post here some weeks ago where our landlords only gave us 30 minutes to move our cars for clearing. Last week they had to plow again and they just left it all in my wife’s numbered parking spot that we pay for.

    No, I don’t think they did it to be mean or anything, probably the car in the next spot was still there and they couldn’t get it towed so they just said “screw it”.

    I’ll put the original post in the comments but I will say the last few times they’ve given us 2-3 hours warning

    trecani711 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Landlord’s Version Of New Flooring

    Partial plywood floor visible under lifted carpet laying next to work boots, showing landlord special flooring repair.

    Rented an apartment and the landlord was bragging about getting new “wood” flooring installed. Well he missed a huge spot in the living room and just covered it with a cut out square of carpet. We’re talking about a large area of roughly 8x8 ft. It amazes me how landlords are ok with being careless, but if I were to half rent, they’d be annoyed.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Just Moved Into Our New Apartment And Was Told The Roach Issue Was “Mild” (Zoom In)

    Close-up of dirty floor corners showing neglected maintenance and pest infestation in a landlord special rental unit.

    ElBebeMacho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Landlord Thought This Wall Looked Better Than The Vegetable Garden I've Been Tending For 3 Years, No He Did Not Give Me Notice

    Concrete block wall with uneven finishes and a small gap, showcasing infuriating landlords’ poor landlord specials.

    beetlebabble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Asked My Landlord If She Threw Away My Gel Container (Which Basically Didn’t Have Anything But Still Had Enough For Two Days)

    Text message exchange showing a tenant confronting landlord about throwing away personal belongings causing renter frustration.

    Cultural_Spray_756 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Minneapolis Mn, Landlord Painted Over Window In Kitchen, Is This A Safety Violation?

    Patchy wall repair in a rental property showing infuriating landlord maintenance and landlord specials frustrating renters.

    My landlord painted white over a ton of my apartment right before I moved in, and as a result I can’t open like half of the cabinet space nor can I open a window in the kitchen that I’m almost certain is supposed to be there for ventilation, especially since smoke/heat tends to build up in there very quickly because it’s small/congested. I’m wondering if anyone knows if this could be considered a safety violation or where I could look to find out - I’m pretty new to renting.

    mbpaddington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    They Gave The Shower The Landlord Special And It’s Already This Bad After 3 Weeks

    Peeling paint on a worn soap holder in a bathroom showing infuriating landlord neglect and landlord specials.

    katieb082 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    How I Found Out That My Landlord Sold The Building I Live In (Fire Inspection - Monday 19/9/24))

    Notice from landlord scheduling mandatory fire inspection after building was sold, typical landlord special frustrating renters.

    Context: I have been living in my apartment for 7 years. My landlord owns 2 buildings of 3 units each. Last week she told us that they needed someone to come in and take pictures to update insurance. I asked specifically if they were going to sell the building she said no. 3 days later woke up to this email.

    admiralackbarstepson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Apartment Complex Plowed All The Snow Behind My Girlfriend And I’s Cars

    Large snow pile blocking parking space in a snowy apartment complex, illustrating infuriating landlord issues and landlord specials.

    4mor2mon0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Property Manager Hit Me With This Gem. Looks Like I'm Out At Least A Grand

    Text message exchange showing frustrated renter asking landlord about security cameras, highlighting infuriating landlord behavior.

    I mean, come on. The week after I get a letter saying my rent is going up because of "increasing operating costs" no less.

    Axxius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Landlord Charged Us A $50 Cleaning Fee For Two Cabinets We Missed Spending 10+ Hours Deep Cleaning Our Apartment

    Text message from landlord disputing cleaning charge with photos of mostly clean but slightly dirty kitchen cabinets, landlord specials.

    nxplr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Apartment Complex Heavily Raised Our Rent To Erect A Statue Of A Capitalist Pig

    Large metal rooster sculpture tipping its hat in front of a residential building, highlighting infuriating landlords' unusual features.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Our Apartment Complex Replaced Our Woodburning Fireplaces With Heatless Electric Ones “To Enhance Our Living Experience”

    Electric fireplace with blue and orange flames installed in tiled wall, a typical landlord special causing renter frustration.

    I know it’s for fire safety reasons, but we enjoyed using our fireplace, and look at this thing.

    guitarsensei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Landlord Repeatedly Requests Showings In The Morning When They Know My Husband Works Night Shifts

    Text conversation showing an infuriating landlord requesting a last-minute property showing disrupting tenants’ schedule.

    rosiepinkfox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Landlord Keeps Entering My Apartment Without Notice

    Text message exchange showing renter asking if someone entered while at work and landlord admitting to measuring window for a screen.

    dollarstoresethrogen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    $200 Charge By Landlord For Minor Flooring Damage, Is This Reasonable?

    Close-up of a laminate floor with installation flaws circled in red, showing infuriating landlord fixes and landlord specials.

    kal-climbing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Landlord Replaced The Lamp Switch And Outlet

    Electrical switch and power outlet installed incorrectly on wall, an example of infuriating landlord specials frustrating renters.

    Arnas04 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    For Your Amusement, The Landlord Special (Yes, That's A False Eyelash)

    Small metal staple poorly embedded in a white wall, an example of infuriating landlord neglect in rental properties.

    ShiraCheshire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Very Excited For My Tax Documents This Year. Check The Mail To Find The 3rd Time The Mailboxes Have Been Pried Open. The Locks Are Super Weak, Landlord Doesn't Address The Problem

    Metal mailboxes outside rental units with one door left open, showing infuriating landlord neglect and poor maintenance.

    cohonka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Landlord Refuses To Call A Plumber After A Month Of Trying To Repair Themself

    Bathtub filled with dirty water after a 20-minute shower, an example of infuriating landlord’s landlord specials causing renter frustration.

    jessabruja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Found Out That My Bathroom Was Leaking Water To My Room, Growing Mold Behind My Wardrobe. Landlord Started The Repair 2 Weeks Ago, But Everyday Find A New Excuse To Not Finish It

    Moldy wall with missing drywall section and dirty cloth on floor in a rental property showing infuriating landlord specials.

    nomaddf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A Roach Infestation Broke Our Dishwasher And Our Landlord Won’t Do Anything About It

    Circuit board inside an appliance showing dirt, dust, and rust, highlighting infuriating landlord neglect and poor maintenance.

    straightupgong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Fixed The Shower Curtain Boss

    Rope used as a shower curtain hanger inside a bathroom, an example of infuriating landlords and landlord specials.

    RyanTorant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    New Landlords Won’t Even Let Me Use Bathroom Past 10 Pm. Absolutely None Of This Was Communicated To Me Before Moving In, And Isn’t In The Lease Either

    Text message from landlord reminding tenant about quiet hours between 10:30 pm and 7 am to avoid noise disturbances.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Oh, I Didn't Need That Port Anyway

    Old wall outlet and cable covered in thick paint, showing a typical landlord special that annoys renters.

    BBandRage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Landlord Asking For $3,800 In Damages With No Proof

    Security deposit statement showing excessive landlord charges and fees infuriating renters over unfair landlord specials.

    RealLifeMutt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Water Faucet Broke, Landlord Said Unknown Time To Fix

    Makeshift faucet repair with plastic ties showing infuriating landlord specials causing renters’ frustration with plumbing issues.

    The normal water faucet broke and leaks water under the sink because it cracked the spray house works just fine though.

    shellofinsanity86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!