In this economy, many of us need years and years and years to save up for a down payment for our first home (some might not even get there at all). So in the meantime, we rent. However, the market is full of overpriced shoeboxes and toxic landlords, swearing their crumbling walls are actually signs of "charming vintage character." To warn each other what to look out for, people are posting the nastiest practices and conditions they encounter online. The subreddit 'Trash Rentals' (whose name we are paraphrasing a little to keep it safe for work) is one of the places that shines a light on just how bad things can get.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Came Up In My Facebook Memories From 5yrs Ago. Some Things Don’t Change

Tweet discussing common rental issues with bad landlords, including unfair cleaning charges and never finding a perfectly clean rental.

michael___wave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Landlord Turned Off Electricity In Middle Of Winter Last Year. My Daughter Was 3 Months Old And Wife Was Sick. Tribunal Hit Her With An $11k Bill

    Legal document showing landlord ordered to pay tenants $11,455 in a compensation case involving bad landlords and renting disputes.

    GodIsAWomaniser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Living The Australian Dream

    Small, poorly furnished rental room with concrete walls and floor, basic bed, fan, and red rug, illustrating bad landlords' neglect.

    Altruistic-Might1273 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Australian Property Price Growth By Political Party. One Party Has Contributed More To Unaffordable Housing Than The Other

    Graph showing Australia residential property price index trends by government party highlighting bad landlords causing renting nightmares.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Wanted A 24% Increase In Rent

    Damaged flooring, broken window screens, torn curtains, and exposed wiring showing bad landlords neglecting rental maintenance.

    Snoo-85674 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Saw This On Facebook (Not My Post)

    Deteriorated bathroom with peeling walls, old fixtures, and poor maintenance showing bad landlords in rental properties.

    OnsidianInks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope these people are reporting these places to their local tenants’ rights authority?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Ffs

    Large blue and grey tent set up on green grass, illustrating bad landlords who made renting a total nightmare.

    Lost_Heron_9825 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, I'm not near the beach but I own at least 2 tents, I could be raking it in!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    “I Will Make Housing Cheaper” Says Man Who Has Never Once Voted To Make Housing Cheaper

    Peter Dutton highlighted for actions affecting housing affordability, relevant to bad landlords and renting nightmares.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Are We Dealing With AI Agents Now?

    Young female property manager smiling confidently, representing professionals who handle bad landlords in rental property management.

    Aggravating-Pop-9888 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Precious

    Meme showing a man humorously refusing to return a tenant’s deposit, highlighting bad landlords in renting.

    noxpump Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Charming…

    Worn and neglected kitchen and bathroom in a rental property showing signs of bad landlords and poor maintenance.

    Bickdig69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Didn't Think Pm's Would Admit To Stalking, But Here We Are

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a bad landlord demanding tenant’s online profile for lease renewal review.

    RomireOnline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Bet They Keep Up Proper Maintenance Too!

    Mel and Dave Twitter post about tenants paying for vacations, mortgage, groceries, and vehicles, highlighting bad landlords.

    chesterismydog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    What The Absolute F**k

    Room for rent with three single beds, simple furnishings, and basic amenities reflecting bad landlords in rental nightmares.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Location Location Location

    Interior and exterior views of a metal building rental with a kitchen and a poorly marked bathroom, illustrating bad landlords.

    https://old.reddit.com/r/shitrentals/comments/1ctao9v/location_location_location/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Welcome To My Filthy Bedroom

    Small cluttered bedroom with basic furniture and poor maintenance showing issues of bad landlords in rental homes.

    Apparently not clean enough. ‘you knew i was coming. all i can do is take a photo and show the landlord. it’s up to them if they decide to escalate it’.

    Familiar_Benefit6649 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    This Must Be A Joke. $190 A Week Plus Bills To Share A Bed

    Spacious but cluttered shared room with queen bed and big cabinet, illustrating bad landlords and renting nightmares.

    Tiamat18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Toilet In Walk-In-Wardrobe Or Wardrobe In Toilet?

    Small bathroom with toilet placed awkwardly next to clothes in a cramped rental space showing bad landlords' poor design.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Qld Renters In West End Demand Fair Housing

    Sticker on sidewalk showing dragon attacking house with text slay your local landlord, relating to bad landlords in renting.

    Moezus__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman Who Makes More Money Than Her Parents Ever Did Tries To Explain That She’s Not Rich

    A young woman and her parents arguing in a kitchen, illustrating struggles with bad landlords and renting issues.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Update: F**kass Landlord And Partner In Standoff Over Light Switches

    Two people looking stressed and distracted inside a dimly lit room, illustrating bad landlords and renting issues.

    RecordingAny9804 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    This Feels Like It Belongs Here

    Kitchen with purple cabinets and marble-patterned floor, showcasing a rental property with bad landlords causing issues.

    CallistoAU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I’m Back In Australia Now But This Is The Bull Crap I Had To Deal With In London. The Moronic Agent Said This Was A Great Bathroom… He Is Now Headless…i’m An Average Male Height By The Way

    Person stuck in bathtub with low ceiling in small bathroom, illustrating bad landlords causing renting nightmares.

    No_Yak_3436 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    $350 For The Privilege Of Being Able To Cook And Have A Shower At The Same Time

    Small self contained flat with basic kitchen appliances and shower, illustrating bad landlords and renting nightmares.

    InteractionOne7562 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Is This Something To Be Proud Of In A Housing Crisis?

    Modern rental house with leased sign outside, highlighting issues faced with bad landlords in rental properties.

    Own_Anteater1622 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Think Y'all Need To Do This For Results

    Cartoon landlord character explaining tipping rules for rent maintenance and holidays, highlighting bad landlord renting issues.

    Money-Implement-5914 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Property Manager Discovers AI

    Bright, modern rental bedroom and living room with clean decor, large windows, and stylish furnishings by bad landlords.

    AttemptMassive2157 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Does This Qualify As A Kitchen

    Microwave and kitchen appliances poorly placed on a small shelf in a corner of a rented room showing bad landlord setup.

    Tweakforce_LG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I'll Just Leave This Here

    Illustration showing a humorous guide on bad landlords and renting frustrations in four steps with simple drawings.

    Lurky_Mish_7879 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Voting Impacts The Young Far More Significantly Than The Old

    Elderly couple smiling with modern apartment building, illustrating bad landlords and nightmare renting experiences.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    “Good Small Room”

    Dilapidated rental room with stained floors, bare cinder block walls, and minimal furnishings showing bad landlords' neglect.

    swim_and_sleep Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    $300 For A Glorified Dressing Room And Tiled Floors

    Small rented bedroom with minimal furniture and a single bed highlighting bad landlords creating renting nightmares.

    iggygoblin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    $180 Billion. That’s How Much That Property Investors Will Get In Tax Handouts Over The Next Decade

    Four people standing outdoors holding a large check highlighting wealthy property investors in bad landlords renting issues.

    kingboo94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Ll A Few Days Before You Move In

    Homer Simpson attempting to paint over mold on a wall, illustrating bad landlords making renting a nightmare.

    kingboo94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Room For Rent/But It’s A Full Time Daycare

    Spacious bedroom in rental showing poor landlord management and issues making renting a total nightmare experience.

    Wonderful_Sherbet_12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    “A Comment From A Baby Boomer”

    Screenshot of a community comment discussing hardships with bad landlords and difficult rental situations.

    kingboo94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    $165 Rental Increase

    Email showing landlord rent increase notice with tenant concerns, illustrating bad landlords making renting a nightmare.

    crimesagainstmanatee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    10,000 Bond Anyone?

    Modern townhouse bathroom with glass shower and sink, highlighting bad landlords and renting challenges in Richlands QLD.

    Financial-Roll-2161 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    What Is This Place?

    Small, poorly maintained rental room with basic furnishings, illustrating bad landlords who made renting a nightmare.

    aerialnerd91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Landlord Scum

    Social media post expressing frustration with tenant disputes and landlord challenges in renting situations.

    percyflinders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Oh Reeeeally? 😏😏😏

    Man and two boys sitting in a living room, representing bad landlords and renters facing rental nightmares.

    Accomplished-Map3997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Poor Landlords

    Older man in suit representing bad landlords blaming the market for rent increases in a meme about renting frustrations.

    kingboo94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Oblivious (The Comments Are All Batshit Insane)

    Meme featuring Sesame Street characters discussing landlords and rent, highlighting bad landlords making renting a nightmare.

    anonymous-69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Absolutely Atrocious

    Mouldy, termite-damaged rental house with broken windows and major repairs needed, exemplifying bad landlords’ neglect.

    Braydayw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Liberal Party Mp Amelia Hamer Is Landlord Of The Year For 2025

    Photo of a woman on a landlord award poster, ironically linked to bad landlords who made renting a total nightmare.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Surely This Can't Be Legal

    Small single bedroom with brick wall, heater, and wardrobe, illustrating bad landlords who made renting a total nightmare.

    RubyGordonSlut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    “I Think I’d Prefer The House, Free Education And A Good Job Instead Of A Participation Award,” Sighed His Daughter

    Older man sitting on a couch holding a phone, illustrating bad landlords causing renting frustration and tenant challenges.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Are You Looking For A Home With No Kitchen Or Bathroom?

    Run-down basement laundry area with shower, washing machine, and wooden dresser, illustrating bad landlords' poor rental conditions.

    Plenty_Anywhere_1487 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    What Is Everyone’s Thoughts On Agency Posts Like This?

    Woman holding a gift bag in a cozy living room, highlighting bad landlords who made renting a total nightmare.

    Fantastic-Back1395 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Walked Into A Share House Today…

    Ceiling collapsed in a rental property with exposed wooden beams and broken plaster, showing bad landlords neglecting repairs.

    Total_Fisherman_9840 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    “Just Buy A Fixer Upper And Save Up!”. Fixers Uppers On The Market:

    Burnt and filthy rental property showing severe damage and hoarding, illustrating bad landlords and nightmare renting conditions.

    LilChooky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    As Per Image

    A charming house surrounded by blooming trees and bushes, illustrating issues faced with bad landlords in renting.

    kingboo94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Apparently 30% Rent Increases Are A Thing Now?

    Rent increase notice from managing agency showing a rent hike and direct debit amendment for rental tenants.

    isemonger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    As A Renter Myself I’m Disgusted And Disappointed By These People. Being A Renter Is Infinitely Harder

    Woman in blue blouse with arms crossed outdoors, symbolizing challenges faced by bad landlords in renting properties.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Perth

    Shed offered for rent at $600 a week with no electricity or toilet by bad landlords making renting a nightmare

    Gallifrey101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    I'm Gunna Be Sick

    Floor plans comparing rental options highlighting coliving advantages related to bad landlords who made renting a nightmare.

    Rentalranter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Just Buy Ready Made Meals

    Rental listing with high weekly rent, limited amenities, and strict tenant requirements illustrating bad landlords and renting struggles.

    dappermongrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Nothing Says “I’m Just Like You” Like Inheriting $20 Million And Secretly Owning Two Properties While Pretending To Be A Humble Renter. Amelia Hamer’s Campaign Is Less Politics, More Performance Art. Elite Cosplay At Its Finest. Who Knew Deception Could Smile This Wide?

    Political campaign poster of a Liberal candidate displayed outside a suburban home with surrounding plants and brick wall.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    What In The Late Stage Capitalism Is This?

    Person holding tenant of the month certificate outside a rental property, highlighting landlord and tenant relations.

    NeitherMedicine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Not Sure It Works Like This

    Rental listing with strict no overnight stays rule highlighted, illustrating bad landlords making renting a total nightmare.

    Elvecinogallo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Mildly Infuriating

    Email text showing a landlord demanding rent receipts, illustrating bad landlords who made renting a total nightmare.

    I’ve been living in my current Sydney rental for about 6 months now. I set up an auto payment when I moved in and have been paying every 2 weeks and have had no issues.
    Why are they telling me rent needs to be paid upfront now? I don’t have to send all 6 months worth for rent payment receipts since I’ve moved in have I?
    God I fucking despise rental agencies. Truly the worst people in the f*cking world.

    Equivalent_Bad_8207 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    This Should Be Illegal

    Living room and one bedroom flat in Perth showing furnishings, illustrating bad landlords and renting nightmares.

    ava_pink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Did I Mess Up?

    Screenshot of a landlord's text message about rental bond inspection causing frustration among tenants with bad landlords.

    walkinonmarz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    This Is What $750 Will Get You In Newcastle

    Kitchens and empty rooms in poorly maintained rental property showing bad landlord neglect and damage.

    DistrictMelodic8004 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Leaving A Shit Rental? Leave A Note For The Next People

    Handwritten list on whiteboard detailing issues with bad landlords and rental problems including mold, pests, and unresponsive repairs.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Agent Wants Me To Make My Bed 😂

    Screenshot of a general inspection email listing cleaning requirements, highlighting bad landlords making renting a nightmare.

    KrisSim88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Browsing Real Estate & I Find This. The Bath Is In The Outdoor Area???? Why?????

    Outdoor tiled patio with a bathtub against the wall, open door to interior, illustrating bad landlords renting issues.

    decaying_dots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Facts

    Scene from The Simpsons showing a millennial facing rental challenges with bad landlords in an apartment setting.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    "No Pets Allowed"

    Dimly lit kitchen with basic wooden table and chairs, old appliances, and a black cat sitting on top of the refrigerator, illustrating bad landlords.

    darrenfx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Owners Selling House 2 Weeks After We Moved In. The Drone Shot Went Well

    Aerial view of a residential property with poorly maintained yard highlighted, illustrating bad landlords in renting situations.

    mopandbucketset Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    No Rental Crisis To See Here /S

    Rental price history showing rented properties with weekly rates, highlighting challenges with bad landlords in renting experiences.

    Delicious-Diet-8422 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Rea Reality vs. Actual Reality

    Comparison of a well-maintained pool and a neglected, empty pool showing bad landlords in rental properties.

    LeDestrier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My F**kass Landlord Coming Into The Rental (Illegally) To Tape Switches

    Interior of rental room showing closed doors, black refrigerator, and minimal decoration in a space reflecting bad landlords' poor upkeep.

    RecordingAny9804 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Cannot Comprehend This Shit. Absolute Parasite

    Post about property renovations and rent increase, highlighting challenges faced by bad landlords in managing rental properties.

    YoungFrostyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Vic Landlords Social Media Posts Celebrating The Greens Losing The Seat Of Griffith

    Screenshot of a news article discussing landlords in Victoria and issues related to renters and rent freeze policies.

    A_r0sebyanothername Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Stay Classy Ray White

    Tenant shares detailed complaint about bad landlords pushing eviction despite backyard cleanup and unclear reasons in rental dispute.

    RomireOnline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    How About A Tent Inside A Shed?

    Outdoor shelter with a tent enclosing a bed, illustrating bad landlords creating difficult renting situations.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Vacant Residential Land Tax Rolling Out In Vic From Jan 1 🙌🏻

    Text-based image with information about notifying the State Revenue Office regarding vacant land tax for unoccupied homes.

    charlie228 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I Love Being A Renter :(

    Graph showing Australia capital city asking rents for houses and units rising sharply from 2020 to 2024, reflecting bad landlords and renting challenges.

    MannerNo7000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    What If I Just Get To Pick And Choose Which Laws I Follow? 🤔

    Facebook post from a landlord about losing to tenants in VCAT, illustrating bad landlords who made renting a nightmare.

    Bluemistake2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    If It's Obvious A House Doesn't Meet Minimum Rental Standards When It's Listed, People Should Hold Up Signs Like These On Inspection Day

    Man wearing sunglasses holding cardboard sign saying theres no bathroom, highlighting bad landlords making renting a nightmare

    n0ughtzer0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Aus Property Showing A Complete Lack Of Humanity As To Be And Focus On The Money As To Be Expected

    Reddit discussion about a tenant testing ceiling for asbestos without landlord permission in a bad landlord renting nightmare scenario.

    Sudden_Hovercraft682 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    If Only There Was Some Kind Of Well Known Way She Could Offset This Loss

    Screenshot of a landlord showing a rental property loss of over eight thousand dollars, highlighting bad landlords in renting.

    anonymous-69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    $215 A Week For A Room That Only Fits A Bed And You Have To Walk Down The Street To Get The Toilet/Kitchen

    Small furnished bedroom with colorful walls and patterned bedspread in a rental room highlighting bad landlords issues.

    Stroby89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Thought Exercise: Could I Afford To Rent The House I Own? Looked For 2 Bed, 1 Car Space, Pets Considered Rentals In My Area And Surrounding Suburbs, $500pw

    Search results showing zero 2 bedroom properties for rent in Joondalup, illustrating bad landlords in rental market.

    quokkafarts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    They Are Calling This An ‘Ensuite’, Gor When You Want To Watch Your Partner Shower From The Bed For $300pw

    Small rental bedroom with bed, sink, tiled floor, air conditioning, and sliding door, illustrating bad landlords' poor housing.

    genericki_idiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #87

    Very Big Room With No Privacy

    Spartan room for rent with only a double mattress, in a minimally furnished empty space, illustrating bad landlords renting conditions.

    Ozthakur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Money Printer Didn't Print As Much Money As Expected Recently :(

    Post from Landlords Victoria discussing financial struggles and repairs, illustrating bad landlords and renting nightmares.

    anonymous-69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    So A Mother Of 2 Kids Going Through A Divorce And This Landlord Wants To Evict Them As They Think They Can't Afford The Rent And Expect The Rent Payments To Fall Behind Without Evidence

    Landlord asking for eviction advice on tenants facing divorce and rent payment issues in a challenging rental situation.

    twisties224 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!