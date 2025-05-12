In this economy, many of us need years and years and years to save up for a down payment for our first home (some might not even get there at all). So in the meantime, we rent. However, the market is full of overpriced shoeboxes and toxic landlords, swearing their crumbling walls are actually signs of "charming vintage character." To warn each other what to look out for, people are posting the nastiest practices and conditions they encounter online. The subreddit ' Trash Rentals ' (whose name we are paraphrasing a little to keep it safe for work) is one of the places that shines a light on just how bad things can get.

#1 This Came Up In My Facebook Memories From 5yrs Ago. Some Things Don’t Change Share icon

#2 Landlord Turned Off Electricity In Middle Of Winter Last Year. My Daughter Was 3 Months Old And Wife Was Sick. Tribunal Hit Her With An $11k Bill Share icon

#3 Living The Australian Dream Share icon

#4 Australian Property Price Growth By Political Party. One Party Has Contributed More To Unaffordable Housing Than The Other Share icon

#5 Wanted A 24% Increase In Rent Share icon

#6 Saw This On Facebook (Not My Post) Share icon

#7 Ffs Share icon

#8 “I Will Make Housing Cheaper” Says Man Who Has Never Once Voted To Make Housing Cheaper Share icon

#9 Are We Dealing With AI Agents Now? Share icon

#10 My Precious Share icon

#12 Didn't Think Pm's Would Admit To Stalking, But Here We Are Share icon

#13 I Bet They Keep Up Proper Maintenance Too! Share icon

#14 What The Absolute F**k Share icon

#15 Location Location Location Share icon

#16 Welcome To My Filthy Bedroom Share icon Apparently not clean enough. ‘you knew i was coming. all i can do is take a photo and show the landlord. it’s up to them if they decide to escalate it’.



#17 This Must Be A Joke. $190 A Week Plus Bills To Share A Bed Share icon

#18 Toilet In Walk-In-Wardrobe Or Wardrobe In Toilet? Share icon

#19 Qld Renters In West End Demand Fair Housing Share icon

#20 Woman Who Makes More Money Than Her Parents Ever Did Tries To Explain That She’s Not Rich Share icon

#21 Update: F**kass Landlord And Partner In Standoff Over Light Switches Share icon

#22 This Feels Like It Belongs Here Share icon

#23 I’m Back In Australia Now But This Is The Bull Crap I Had To Deal With In London. The Moronic Agent Said This Was A Great Bathroom… He Is Now Headless…i’m An Average Male Height By The Way Share icon

#24 $350 For The Privilege Of Being Able To Cook And Have A Shower At The Same Time Share icon

#25 Is This Something To Be Proud Of In A Housing Crisis? Share icon

#26 I Think Y'all Need To Do This For Results Share icon

#27 Property Manager Discovers AI Share icon

#28 Does This Qualify As A Kitchen Share icon

#29 I'll Just Leave This Here Share icon

#30 Voting Impacts The Young Far More Significantly Than The Old Share icon

#31 “Good Small Room” Share icon

#32 $300 For A Glorified Dressing Room And Tiled Floors Share icon

#33 $180 Billion. That’s How Much That Property Investors Will Get In Tax Handouts Over The Next Decade Share icon

#34 Ll A Few Days Before You Move In Share icon

#35 Room For Rent/But It’s A Full Time Daycare Share icon

#36 “A Comment From A Baby Boomer” Share icon

#37 $165 Rental Increase Share icon

#38 10,000 Bond Anyone? Share icon

#39 What Is This Place? Share icon

#40 Landlord Scum Share icon

#41 Oh Reeeeally? 😏😏😏 Share icon

#42 Poor Landlords Share icon

#43 Oblivious (The Comments Are All Batshit Insane) Share icon

#44 Absolutely Atrocious Share icon

#45 Liberal Party Mp Amelia Hamer Is Landlord Of The Year For 2025 Share icon

#46 Surely This Can't Be Legal Share icon

#47 “I Think I’d Prefer The House, Free Education And A Good Job Instead Of A Participation Award,” Sighed His Daughter Share icon

#48 Are You Looking For A Home With No Kitchen Or Bathroom? Share icon

#49 What Is Everyone’s Thoughts On Agency Posts Like This? Share icon

#50 Walked Into A Share House Today… Share icon

#51 “Just Buy A Fixer Upper And Save Up!”. Fixers Uppers On The Market: Share icon

#52 As Per Image Share icon

#53 Apparently 30% Rent Increases Are A Thing Now? Share icon

#54 As A Renter Myself I’m Disgusted And Disappointed By These People. Being A Renter Is Infinitely Harder Share icon

#55 Perth Share icon

#56 I'm Gunna Be Sick Share icon

#57 Just Buy Ready Made Meals Share icon

#58 Nothing Says “I’m Just Like You” Like Inheriting $20 Million And Secretly Owning Two Properties While Pretending To Be A Humble Renter. Amelia Hamer’s Campaign Is Less Politics, More Performance Art. Elite Cosplay At Its Finest. Who Knew Deception Could Smile This Wide? Share icon

#59 What In The Late Stage Capitalism Is This? Share icon

#60 Not Sure It Works Like This Share icon

#61 Mildly Infuriating Share icon I’ve been living in my current Sydney rental for about 6 months now. I set up an auto payment when I moved in and have been paying every 2 weeks and have had no issues.

Why are they telling me rent needs to be paid upfront now? I don’t have to send all 6 months worth for rent payment receipts since I’ve moved in have I?

God I fucking despise rental agencies. Truly the worst people in the f*cking world.



#62 This Should Be Illegal Share icon

#63 Did I Mess Up? Share icon

#64 This Is What $750 Will Get You In Newcastle Share icon

#65 Leaving A Shit Rental? Leave A Note For The Next People Share icon

#66 Agent Wants Me To Make My Bed 😂 Share icon

#67 Browsing Real Estate & I Find This. The Bath Is In The Outdoor Area???? Why????? Share icon

#68 Facts Share icon

#69 "No Pets Allowed" Share icon

#70 Owners Selling House 2 Weeks After We Moved In. The Drone Shot Went Well Share icon

#71 No Rental Crisis To See Here /S Share icon

#72 Rea Reality vs. Actual Reality Share icon

#73 My F**kass Landlord Coming Into The Rental (Illegally) To Tape Switches Share icon

#74 I Cannot Comprehend This Shit. Absolute Parasite Share icon

#75 Vic Landlords Social Media Posts Celebrating The Greens Losing The Seat Of Griffith Share icon

#76 Stay Classy Ray White Share icon

#77 How About A Tent Inside A Shed? Share icon

#78 Vacant Residential Land Tax Rolling Out In Vic From Jan 1 🙌🏻 Share icon

#79 I Love Being A Renter :( Share icon

#80 What If I Just Get To Pick And Choose Which Laws I Follow? 🤔 Share icon

#81 If It's Obvious A House Doesn't Meet Minimum Rental Standards When It's Listed, People Should Hold Up Signs Like These On Inspection Day Share icon

#82 Aus Property Showing A Complete Lack Of Humanity As To Be And Focus On The Money As To Be Expected Share icon

#83 If Only There Was Some Kind Of Well Known Way She Could Offset This Loss Share icon

#84 $215 A Week For A Room That Only Fits A Bed And You Have To Walk Down The Street To Get The Toilet/Kitchen Share icon

#85 Thought Exercise: Could I Afford To Rent The House I Own? Looked For 2 Bed, 1 Car Space, Pets Considered Rentals In My Area And Surrounding Suburbs, $500pw Share icon

#86 They Are Calling This An ‘Ensuite’, Gor When You Want To Watch Your Partner Shower From The Bed For $300pw Share icon

#87 Very Big Room With No Privacy Share icon

#88 Money Printer Didn't Print As Much Money As Expected Recently :( Share icon