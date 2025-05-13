Netizens on Threads recently shared how they believe their gut feeling has saved them from a dangerous situation . And even though their stories entailed different scenarios, they all experienced the same feeling, telling them to flee immediately. If you’re curious about what situations it got people safely out of, scroll down to find their stories on the list below.

Many of us are likely familiar with that pit-in-the-stomach kind of feeling when something seems wrong. When you’re walking alone on a dark street, for instance, and you see someone lurking, looking somewhat suspicious. In such situations, your gut feeling might be telling you to run, and do it fast, and quite often that’s not a bad idea.

#1 Once was off-roading with some friends out in Wyoming and it had gotten very dark. Friend who swore to know the land was driving us up a very steep hill and promised it was a hill back down on the other side. I had the strongest feeling I couldn’t ignore so I screamed until he stopped and walked to the peak and looked. He was about to drive us off a cliff. It was a quiet ride back.

#2 I was in a children’s choir in Toronto. The choirmaster scared me and I could not quite figure out why, other than the fact, I saw him slap a child clear across the face once. My mother thought I was overreacting, but let me leave the choir. The. the choirmaster called her and asked if he could speak to me alone. She understood the vibe at that point and refused to put me on the phone. She said she believed me and we never talked about it again.

#3 was maybe 13-14 yrs old,and I was about 20-30minutes walk from my new home( we had just arrived in Canada from E.Europe) when this man in this old style car stops by me-says my name then tells me -hey you want a ride back home?I know your mom-and names her name. I looked at this man and I had never seen him ever in my entire life.. he tried to convince me that he knew my parents and it was ok to get in. I was soooo creeped out,& said no thanks, then walked fast around the corner,then home.

I did end up seeing once his car downstairs our apartment ( we were second floor) but again that weird stomach drop feeling came up. And my parents never talked to me to say - hey a friend of ours saw you today and offered you a ride - so to this day I wonder if I was about to be trafficked that day..

#4 My husband and I were hiking in the middle of the woods. It was super quiet so our footsteps were the only noise really—no one else about, or so we thought. We rounded a corner in the vegetation and a man jumped out the plants at us. This man had been waiting for us, and he was then trying to engage us in conversation while putting himself between me and my husband.

We kept walking, but he did too. My husband is 6 feet tall but this man was a lot bigger and taller. Clothes were ripped, grimy face, but his hands were perfectly clean and he had shoes on that were obviously brand new and not scuffed at all. He got quite aggressive, criticising us for “believing in money and buying things” when we should all be living in the woods like the old times.

We managed to just walk away, but he did follow us a little while, and he screamed at us the whole time. Even when he was out of sight, we heard his screams.

We’ve never walked back to our car so quickly.

#5 I was at a mall with my family when I was about 9-10...my sister was about 6/7. We were perusing a shoe display outside a store when someone purposefully brushed against me. When I looked up, I saw this white, middle-aged, paunchy man staring at me with a half smile. As soon as I looked at him, it was like someone dumped ice-cold water over me, with an overwhelming sense of utter dread at the same time. The physical sensation was THAT strong. I grabbed my sister's hand & sprinted. She had no idea what was happening. I dragged her all over the entire mall, frantically looking for my mom. No matter what I did, how I dodged or tried to hide, I could NOT shake this dude. Same intense stare honed in on us, creepy half-smile. I FINALLY found my mom in a store. Near about knocked her over hugging her. I looked back to see the man enter the store, see my mom, turn around & leave.To this day, I'm stunned at how physical that ice-water sensation felt. It felt so real, as did the sensation of utter dread. I remember thinking even then that he seemed purposefully dressed to appear nondescript. Coliseum Mall in Hampton, VA, 1979-1981. I never told anybody.

#6 I was traveling with a group of other international missionaries to a red light district in Thailand. We were hanging at a hotel in Bangkok waiting for our flights home that day. I was approached in the lobby by 2 huge guys who already gave me the creeps- picture everybody loves Raymond(Raymond’s brother sized men.) They we’re from Ukraine and another nation in the Middle East. They kept asking questions to which I made up answers and they got suspicious even more with my awareness going up. I politely left the convo. I then continued to bump into them at breakfast, by the elevator(I got off on the wrong floor and took the stairs), by the pool, in the mini gym ect. I couldn’t loose them. I headed to the lobby to find more people but it was quiet. They found me. I started walking to the hotel convenience store down a long open hallway by a exit to the St. They followed.I was scared so started running, they ran after me. I had to hide behind the clerks counter till they left the area. I finally made it to the restaurant in the hotel and found my friends. I crawled under the table to sit in the middle of them at their booth so I felt safe. They found me again but left me alone. Adrenaline was pumping like crazy.

#7 I am a stageworker and was in the basement of a theatre where me and my team were guests. One of the local stageworkers wanted to show me the old drive of the machinery that makes all the transitions on stage. It was out of order, so he showed me how it worked etc... Then pull the trigger to activate it. And: it (SURPRISE!) still worked!!! The wheel spun around. First slow, then faster and faster. Be both were cunfused, then it made a loud noise, like something broke apart. Then a smash and a klaklaklaklaklakla. The wheel as fast as a rocket! One of the belts tore and flew around the small room in what we stood. It smashed the floor and several splinter flew towards us. He managed to push the emergency button, to stop the machine but I just wanted to leave. Luckily the door was behind my guide. I pushed him to the side and fled out of the room. Outside there were a few other collegues, who wanted to know whats up. Then we shut the door. From the inside we heared that dangerous noises become less scary. We waited a few minutes to watch the damage. I didn't want to make a step in this room again.

This was my scaryest experience EVER!! I've never felt this anxiety befor or after that. I thought I would die in there...

Hope you could follow my story. I'm a german :D

#8 We film at lost places A LOT, and I don't believe in ghosts, but there's one particular lost place where a lot of shit had happened.

- some wind made the tripod with the camera fall into a hole, the hole lead to the basement of the building which was full of water

- the person who was there with me tripped and fell

- I also tripped and fell on the same day about an hour later

- we heard a shot, or something huge fall down, it was very loud even though nobody was there but us.

I don't believe in ghosts, but it was quite scary at the time nontheless

The hand prints on the walls eveywhere, and graffities saying certain historical (dead) people never actually died didn't help either

#9 Once I had a feeling, that I shouldn't get on one bus and I should take the next one. Half an hour later, this first bus had bad car accident

#10 On my way home I saw a white van parked in the middle of a crossroad next to the busstop. I called my mum because I got a weird feeling. As soon as I got to the busstop the van immediately drove slowly to me and the driver asked if I knew where the next highway was. I hesitated to answer because you could literally see the highway from the busstop. As soon as he saw I was in a call, he drove right off without saying another word.

#11 I was walking home quite a ways from sports, and it was football night so a lot of men on the street, watching, drinking, whatever. It was all fine until the street before my house when, from the corner of my eye, I noticed a group of guys detach themselves from a crowd and start following me. My door was peobably 30m away at this point and there are no public places like shops nearby, so I was panicking and trying to think of what to do to not lead them to my house if I ran.

An older couple walked towards me and the group behind me and I watched the gentleman realise what was going on, make himself big, and speak up. The group fell back. I didn't slow down. I'm so grateful for that guy, I was truly terrified.

#12 In a dream, a friend of mine who passed away some time ago appeared in my dream one night and said "Something is wrong, you need to wake up". I woke TF up.

#13 opposite of “we should wait a minute,” my sister and i waited for a few minutes at the mall (bc of my gut feeling) before driving to a McDonald’s. when we got there, cop cars and ambulances everywhere. there was a fatal shooting a few minutes before we got there

#14 Was walking in the park with a gf of mine and this woman with a dog in a wagon was “aimlessly” walking behind us. I first took note of her bc of her dog and noticed that when we stopped to take in the view, she did as well. Finally I got that gut feeling and I told my friend to veer to the right and stop at the skate park and she did the same. We made it seem like we were gonna hang for a bit so she took her dog out of the wagon and then we started into a light jog back to the car….

SHE STARTED RUNNING AFTER US! She was also on the phone and there was a random man waiting near my car who was on the phone. We decided to stop a (thankfully) nice man on the trail to wait with us and walk us to our car. She came up to talk to us and told us she’s new in town and just didn’t want to get lost 🙄 ya sure thing 👌🏻

#15 Happen in Venice when I did my solo eurotrip. A very handsome italian guy walked next to me and ask wht's the time. Told him the time and then he starts to engage in a conversation and next thing I know he became my tour guide. You know that venice is like a maze right? He brought me to secluded area where there's not many tourists. He told me he fall in love with me and if he can kiss me at San Marco square. He said if lovers kissed there, they will remain together forever.

that was when I knew, I need to get out. But i don't know the place and I cant read map, let alone a freaking maze with water.

So I play along. We hold hands and look like a couple. He told me to follow him to his uncle's glass factory tomorrow morning. They made the famous murano glass. I said ok.

When we get to San Marco, he demand for his kiss. I make sure we were around many tourists. When he was ready for his kiss I get up and said I changed my mind, I cant cheat on my boyfriend.

He said the boyfriend is not there and he wouldnt know. I said i felt guilty and quickly walk away to be among the tourists and run to catch one of the boats that about to depart.

I was so lucky that he didn't do anything to me at those secluded places. And that I catch the boat on time.

I was an idiot to be too polite to a stranger. But in my defence, he was so good looking. Aherherr!

#16 I was 9/10 and at a horse riding camp. One day I get a all-consuming sense of home sickness. Now I'd never had that before even though I used to often spend holidays with extended family in another part of the country away from my parents. Generally I didn't get homesick. But that day...

The leadership of the camp talked me down, encouraged me to stay and said I'd feel better with some rest.

The very next day a horse bolted with me into open country, I fell off and snapped my femur in 2.

#17 The Raptors Championship Parade in Toronto.

My ex and I went downtown to celebrate with hundreds of thousands of other fans. We were all packed like sardines. I remember having an eerie feeling looking around thinking, (don’t come for how my brain works lol) if some crazy lunatic wanted to hurt a bunch of people, this would be the time with more than half the city crammed into a tiny space.

Not even 5 minutes later, gun shots were fired and a stampede broke out, leaving people trampled.

#18 Born in Colombia and lived there when it was one of the most dangerous countries in the world. When I was about 8 years old, we were at a family member’s house for a party and my mom suddenly had an unnverving feeling that we needed to get out as soon as possible, we left in record time and 5 minutes after we left 3 armed men broke in, tied everyone up and held them hostage while them and the house.

#19 Bangkok. Got into it at a temple re: scammy pricing (tried to make us pay more $$ for something we already paid for). My (black) husband starts to raise his voice slightly, we are both attorneys and normally can talk through an issue like this. In this case, he’s quickly surrounded by Bangkok police. We realize due process might not be a thing. As they’re reviewing footage at the ticket booth, we both decide to book it and basically keep running for a mile.Thank goodness we were fit at the time!

#20 Me and my boyfriend decided to book a hotel pretty late one night while in a town over from ours. We got checked in and when we tried to go in the door was locked from the inside, all lights were off, and immediately a weird smell hit me. It wasn’t a death smell but more like drugs and body odor (idk if that makes sense but it does in my head 😂). So we shut the door quick af and go back to the desk and tell them what’s up. They call someone and we can hear them confirm that the room was suppose to be vacant and what not. So they give us key to another room, this time my boyfriend pulls out his gun and kinda scopes the room like checking the bathroom and what not. It’s all good and we sit on the edge of the bed in silence for like 2 minutes, I look at him and say you wanna just go home? He said yes so quick! Idk what happened but it just didn’t feel right.

#21 I was on vacation in New Orleans and my friend and I woke up looked at each other and said, “do you want to leave?”

We both woke up with a sick feeling and felt an overwhelming need to cut the vacation short by a day. We quickly packed up and the sick feeling didn’t go away until about an hour on the road. It was the weirdest thing.

#22 In 2009 Amber Dubois went missing. In 2010 Chelsea King went missing. A few days before King goes missing I'm a junior in high school. I'm at school late for dance team practice on a Monday. I'm walking home at about 930p about to turn off the main street down a side street that was always very dark, not well lit. At that moment a white van with no windows comes around the yield corner to go down that same dark road. But instead of driving off it comes to an obvious fast unplanned stop about 100 feet ahead of me down the pitch black side street where there were no houses or people. Everything in me went off. I knew I shouldn't go that way. Instead I stopped and started crossing the street diagonally back towards the main street to stand in the headlights of the busy traffic. I pulled out my phone that was dead (only reason I was paying attention) and pretended to call someone. The van idled but then took off like a bat out of hell, fully peeling out. That Thursday King went missing. I still regret not looking at the license plate and reporting it. I thought I was just being paranoid but to this day I've never had a fall of my gut feeling like that moment...

#23 Really random but one time wifey and I were in goodwill in Altoona for a few minutes and then all of a sudden the amount of people in the store like, tripled, it was just like a bus full of people had come in but we hadn't seen any of them come in even tho we were still in the front ish, the line was as long as the store, and every aisle had 3+ people in it, but also, like the vibe was so aggro it felt like right before a moshpit starts, just like it was gonna be a riot if one aisle popped off.

#24 This past winter I was walking my golden on a rural path near our home. For context, he's more of a mama's boys than a guard dog, only barks to tell us about the empty water bowl or because we forgot to kiss him goodnight, so I'm the protector.

We were heading back home, still on the pitch black path, when I felt like someone was watching me. I tried to keep my cool and walked faster, when my dog stopped in front of me and let go a low, deep, menacing bark I've never heard before. We ran home

#25 Went back to a Tinder date’s place (regrettably) after dinner in 2021 and i had a terrible feeling from the jump. It was straight up a cabin on a lake in the woods. Turned on my location immediately, then had my best friend call me with an “emergency” while he was in the bathroom. He followed me out and when I reached the main road, I blocked him on everything.

#26 Stopped for gas on I-20 between Atlanta and Birmingham. Broad daylight. Was watched, called to and basically circled while my rental car had a slow starter. Never so thankful to hear an engine finally click over and I could get the hell out of there.

#27 When i was at work with only male coworkers and one of them made an extremely sexual, inappropriate “joke” towards me and all of my other male coworkers laughed and leered behind him like hyenas. I’ve never had the hairs on the back of my neck stand up like that. Luckily I was getting ready to leave and I did, as fast as I could.

#28 Not really a „leave now“ situation but just felt something was off. I was 17 when I took a bus from one friends place to another, which was a 30 minute ride. It was winter and already dark and the bus was going a road by the forest. There was a bus stop and the one other passenger, that was with me, got off. The bus driver then turned off the engine. I went to the front and asked him when we would continue the ride, when he said „it’s a rule, with less then 2 people on the bus we need to wait for more passengers to join before we can continue the ride.“ It obviously didn’t make sense but the only thing I said was, that there are around 30 people at the birthday party waiting for me to arrive in exactly 12 minutes. He sighted and said „okay then, I’ll make an exception“ and started the engine again. Back then I was just annoyed and thought how rude this guy was. It was years later that I realized that this was REALLY wrong and off.

#29 One time we were in Budapest with my friend and we asked a guy for a location for a bar. He offered us that his friend is in taxi business and take us there for free. So we stupidly went with that and we ended up in front of a strip club. Two gorillas came through the door and took us inside. This was that moment we one-mindly thought we needed to fck off. Luckily we didn’t have cash and they released us only to visit a cash machine that was next to a door to that club. We ran so fast from there

#30 Went to meet a girl from a dating app, the doorman said they had never seen the person before and that a man actually lived in that apartment. I questioned the girl and then her account disappeared

#31 My boyfriend and I were parking beside a very rural lake once and we both had a very strange feeling. We began to leave and realized a man dressed in all black had been crouching behind a bush and was now walking in this very odd slow but purposeful pace towards us. We jumped into the car and left as quickly as we could with him still following us as we drove away.

Later that day there was a reported armed robbery in the area by a man with the same discription.

#32 I was once filming deer with a friend in Dartmoor when someone started shooting at them illegally. I was only a few feet away from where a tree was hit. My friend jumped on me and we crawled out of there. Scariest moment of my life.

#33 I was in a side street in the city centre with my parents when I suddenly got a really powerful feeling that something bad was going to happen. I got us to leave straight away. Turns out later that day a homeless man was murdered on the same little road we had been walking on

#34 Was in the woods at school being rebellious and smoking with my friends at around 10pm. Heard some fire squeal from the road about half a mile away, followed by a horrifying scream 3-4 seconds later. We legged it back to the dormitory afterwards. We were later told it was a fox screaming, but it didn’t explain the timing.

#35 I was walking on a trail behind my apartment (like I did every morning) and my dog started circling me. It was the weirdest thing, he’s literally never done it again. Then I heard someone say “hello” but didn’t see anyone—not a lot of people even use the trail. I said hello back, still looking around me. I never saw anyone else…I got the hell out of there.

#36 i was living in a loft building that you’d have to walk up 4 flights of stairs and dark hallways to get to my door. i noticed a male following me that i didn’t recognize, only me, a roommate and another tenant lived on the lofts. he followed me and acted as if he was going to continue past me. i’m fumbling for my keys - he comes back around and starts talking at me. i can’t remember what but at this point you could tell he wasn’t in his right mind. my roommate opened the door and he took off.

#37 One night walking home I absentmindedly decided to cross to the other side of road , seconds later a bus crashed on to the pavement where I had just been walking someone was watching out for me that night

#38 I and some friends were headed to an event in a small car via a country road. There was no traffic and I was driving around 60mph. As we approached the crest of a hill, I got a huge gut feeling I should slow down, and did.

We crested the hill to find a full grown horse galloping at us in our lane!

I was barely able to avoid the collision but did, thanks to my gut feeling.

#39 I was climbing in the Pyrenees in the early 90’s with a good friend. We had planned the trip for months and had some ambitious goals that would certainly have put us in the ‘danger zone’. En route we had a series of unfortunate events (car breakdown, several injuries, near misses on roads etc.) and it all just started to feel ‘weird’. The first night at high altitude we both woke around midnight, looked at each other and without words made the decision to bail.

We packed up and drove home over 2 straight days. We are still climbing today and both agree that we avoided some sort of catastrophe

#40 300 ft into the open field of snow and ice on the side hill of a ridge in the Rockies.

Had a feeling, told my crew to get back into the trees right quick. Moments later the avalanche came down through that open area and left it 10-15 feet higher than it was.

Heli pilot said he watched it after hearing me on the radio and it was close close close.

#41 When I was a teenager I got a weird vibe from a man at the bus stop. He followed me on the bus and sat right behind me and started to get close enough that I could feel his breath on the back of my neck. I ended up getting off at a busy stop and stayed around people until he left. My intuition was screaming at me to get away from him.

#42 Woodstock 99 and it was the right decision. We left the morning before it all went to hell.

#43 OMG! This was about 15 years ago. My ex and I were very savvy world travelers, or so we thought. Between the two of us we had been as far away as the southern tip of India and is far north as St Petersburg and as far west as New Zealand. In this case, we were in Bucharest, and were already well aware of the pickpockets and other conmen, but we were jet lagged and in hindsight, too sure of ourselves. We had not noticed the 20-year-old blonde guy until he was already walking next to us...

#44 Got into a friend’s car and he turned on Mumford & Sons

#45 A car bomb in the next street!

#46 Stopping roadside in the mountains to take a leak and halfway thru watching two small bears run out of the shade of the pine tree I’m watering.

#47 high school party, everybody way too drunk, some guys from a different school got in a shouting match and one of them went to his truck and started taking his shotgun out. He never fired it but I didn’t stick around to find out.

#48 It was early spring and I was exploring a new trail in Grand Teton National Park. That morning felt off as I headed out. The trail went from open meadow to dense forest where it was difficult to see five feet off the trail on both sides. It had rained the day before and the trail was slightly muddy. As soon as I reached this section, I saw my first grizzly bear track. As I continued, it was a literal bear highway with tracks cross-crossing the trail every ten feet.

#49 I was 12 or 13 yo and was walking back home from the busstop after school. Suddenly, a car rode towards me from behind and the driver asked if I needed a ride, while showing his ID. I said no thanks and pointed tot where I lived. The man drove of in the samen direction where he came from! I sprinted home. I was scared for weeks bcs I told him where I lived.

#50 I was driving in my car to my girlfriend’s house when I got a feeling of something bad was gonna happen. I went a different way to her house, it took like 10 extra minutes but I later found out there was a bad wreck on the same road around the same time I would’ve been driving there. I get gut feelings like that all the time, but for more minor things

#51 Went to NOLA for the 1st time. Was told stay close to the river and you’ll be good/safe. Got a little lost, more and more away from the river. Went down a dark street, starting seeing figures coming out of the dark towards the car. Slammed it in reverse and hit the gas. Scared the crap out of me.

#52 attic bedroom of a b&b somewhere in the UK. it was a school trip. we three girls walked in, felt the bad ominous energy, looked at one another, left without a word, and requested a room change (and got it immediately)

#53 I was at a pool party and you could literally hear gunshots. I knew in my gut that’s exactly what the sound was, so me and my best friend were trying to safely leave. Then the DJ said “that’s fireworks” & I was pissed because a lot of people believed him but I knew for a fact it wasn’t & we left. Turns out someone got shot in the parking lot & there was more shooting after we left. Glad I trusted my gut.

#54 i was riding in the woods with my guardian dog, when i got a strange feeling. moments later, i was stopped in the middle of nowhere by 4 men. satan, my dog was further on the trail. they tried to catch my horse and get me off the saddle, when he appeared and made them think about their decisions. thank god i have him, otherwhise i can’t even imagine what they would have done to me.

