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Woman Is In Shock When Her Husband Decides To Transition As He Was Supposed To Help To Hide She’s Lesbian
Close-up of a shocked woman's mouth with hands framing her face, symbolizing the emotional impact of a partner's transition.
Family, Relationships

Woman Is In Shock When Her Husband Decides To Transition As He Was Supposed To Help To Hide She’s Lesbian

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Many people are forced to conceal their true selves out of fear of their parents. While it may be a workable setup for a good number of years, it will only be a matter of time before this person says enough is enough and stands up for themselves. 

A woman was in this situation when she had to marry a childhood friend to hide her romantic orientation from her strict religious parents. However, things took a chaotic turn, leading to the dissolution of the marriage. 

Fed up with living a lie, she finally decided to come clean, even with the risk of cutting precious family ties. 

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    Many people live a lie out of fear of being disowned by their families

    Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    A woman was forced to get married because her strict, religious parents could not accept her for her romantic orientation and preference

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    Image credits: Ali Esfehaniyan / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    But after her spouse came out as transgender, things became much more complicated

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    Image credits: Fa Barboza / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She now wants a divorce, but fears more backlash from her family

    Image credits: FatTadpoles

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    Overcontrolling parents can negatively affect their child’s emotional well-being

    For the most part, strict parents only want the best for their children. But whether that is true or not, their controlling ways are believed to have negative effects on their kids’ emotional well-being. 

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    This is according to a study by the American Psychological Association, specifically revealing that people who grew up with overbearing parents are less able to deal with the challenges of going through adulthood. 

    “Children who cannot regulate their emotions and behavior effectively are more likely to act out in the classroom, to have a harder time making friends and to struggle in school,” says Dr. Nicole Perry, a Human Ecology professor at the University of Texas at Austin and lead author of the study. 

    In the study, Dr. Perry observed that children who experienced helicopter parenting were defiant, apathetic, or frustrated in response to instructions. 

    Adult children are no longer under the guidance of their parents. And according to licensed professional counselor and psychotherapist Andrea Mathews, this also means they have the choice of how much they are going to tolerate. 

    “Remember that your life belongs to you and it is your responsibility to take good care of that life,” Mathews wrote. “Boundaries are not unkind—they are just more authentic than the old unhealthy patterns.”

    It’s a good thing that the author finally decided what was best for her, even with the risk of being disowned by her parents. Ultimately, it is her life to lead, and she deserves happiness and peace. 

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    Many commenters thought she was in the wrong, while a few sided with her

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    The author shared an update, essentially saying she was tired of living a lie

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    Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She already has plans moving forward, assuming things get chaotic with her parents

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    Image credits: FatTadpoles

    A few readers changed their tune about the author, as they expressed delight with how the story turned out

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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