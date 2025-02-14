Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITAH For Kicking My Family Out After They Made My Son Cry For Being Gay?”
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For Kicking My Family Out After They Made My Son Cry For Being Gay?”

It’s 2025, and homosexuality has been widely accepted and deemed normal for many years now. Yet, you may still encounter people living with the same outdated views from decades past, which can sometimes be problematic. 

This father had to deal with his homophobic parents who shamed his gay son behind his back. The incident infuriated him so much when he found out that he had kicked out his mother and father from his home. 

However, the man felt guilty, thinking he had overreacted, so he asked the AITAH subreddit if his actions were indeed uncalled for. 

    Homophobia still exists in this day and age of a supposed progressive society

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A father shared an unpleasant experience concerning his gay teenage son

    Image credits: Annie Spratt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As it turned out, his clueless parents made some homophobic remarks

    Image credits: Phillip Goldsberry / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He threw his parents out of his home, causing massive family drama

    Image credits: Odd-Square-4505

    Many LGBTQ individuals unfortunately experience emotional abuse at a young age

    In today’s society, a global divide on homosexuality continues to persist. According to a Pew Research survey in 2020, there are still eight countries in the world where more than 50% of the population believes homosexuality should not be accepted. 

    With the continued existence of such views, members of the LGBTQ community unfortunately continue to suffer some form of abuse. According to a 2022 paper published in the Journal of American Medical Association Psychiatry, 83% of LGBTQ individuals have experienced at least one adverse experience as a child. 

    These experiences typically include emotional abuse and affect mental health, especially if it comes from a parent. As licensed psychotherapist and Gay Therapy Center founder Adam Blum told HuffPost, humans have a built-in need for safe attachment to their caregivers. 

    In the story’s case, the grandparents may have been oblivious about the son’s identity, but their homophobic remarks were hurtful, nonetheless. 

    Older people tend to hold more prejudiced views, likely due to misinformation and failing to outgrow outdated views. However, their families are under no obligation to educate them. As Washington, DC-based psychologist Dr. Brad Brenner advises, leave it to the professionals. 

    “Some people may need to outsource this, and many organizations and professionals can inform others about LGBTQ+ history, identities, and issues,” Dr. Brenner told HuffPost in the same interview. 

    As someone who may have gone through an episode of homophobia with a family member, Dr. Brenner says pragmatic communication is the next best step. He explains that it’s drawing a line in the sand and letting that relative know they are overstepping their boundaries and why. 

    “Remember, the goal here isn’t to change the other person but to safeguard your emotional well-being,” Dr. Brenner said. 

    The father was in the right by protecting his son, who had been deeply hurt by the grandparents’ words. However, a calm yet stern conversation could have avoided the tension. 

    Image credits: Janosch Lino / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Most commenters were on the author’s side

    But a few accused him of “not accepting his family’s feelings and beliefs”

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh look. Ridiculous YTA responses. Who would have thought? The first two, anyway. As for the third, that is not the interpretation I had - there was no implication that OP is closeted. That's the commenter's inference, possibly their projection.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love when the bigots try to turn the tables like the first YTA. “You’re not accepting of their beliefs.” Yes that is true because they are antiquated and outdated. People are gay. Get over it. Telling them to find someone of the opposite gender will NEVER change the fact that the person is gay.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olympiaincognito avatar
    Bandit is the name-o
    Bandit is the name-o
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a parent means being an advocate for your kids, and sometimes that could include protecting them from other family members. Good on OP. They came into his home, disrespected his son, and then we're immature when faced with their stupidity. Good riddance.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
