“AITAH For Kicking My Family Out After They Made My Son Cry For Being Gay?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2025, and homosexuality has been widely accepted and deemed normal for many years now. Yet, you may still encounter people living with the same outdated views from decades past, which can sometimes be problematic.

This father had to deal with his homophobic parents who shamed his gay son behind his back. The incident infuriated him so much when he found out that he had kicked out his mother and father from his home.

However, the man felt guilty, thinking he had overreacted, so he asked the AITAH subreddit if his actions were indeed uncalled for.

RELATED:

Homophobia still exists in this day and age of a supposed progressive society

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A father shared an unpleasant experience concerning his gay teenage son

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Annie Spratt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

As it turned out, his clueless parents made some homophobic remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Phillip Goldsberry / unsplash (not the actual photo)

He threw his parents out of his home, causing massive family drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Odd-Square-4505

Many LGBTQ individuals unfortunately experience emotional abuse at a young age

In today’s society, a global divide on homosexuality continues to persist. According to a Pew Research survey in 2020, there are still eight countries in the world where more than 50% of the population believes homosexuality should not be accepted.

With the continued existence of such views, members of the LGBTQ community unfortunately continue to suffer some form of abuse. According to a 2022 paper published in the Journal of American Medical Association Psychiatry, 83% of LGBTQ individuals have experienced at least one adverse experience as a child.

These experiences typically include emotional abuse and affect mental health, especially if it comes from a parent. As licensed psychotherapist and Gay Therapy Center founder Adam Blum told HuffPost, humans have a built-in need for safe attachment to their caregivers.

In the story’s case, the grandparents may have been oblivious about the son’s identity, but their homophobic remarks were hurtful, nonetheless.

Older people tend to hold more prejudiced views, likely due to misinformation and failing to outgrow outdated views. However, their families are under no obligation to educate them. As Washington, DC-based psychologist Dr. Brad Brenner advises, leave it to the professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people may need to outsource this, and many organizations and professionals can inform others about LGBTQ+ history, identities, and issues,” Dr. Brenner told HuffPost in the same interview.

As someone who may have gone through an episode of homophobia with a family member, Dr. Brenner says pragmatic communication is the next best step. He explains that it’s drawing a line in the sand and letting that relative know they are overstepping their boundaries and why.

“Remember, the goal here isn’t to change the other person but to safeguard your emotional well-being,” Dr. Brenner said.

The father was in the right by protecting his son, who had been deeply hurt by the grandparents’ words. However, a calm yet stern conversation could have avoided the tension.

Share icon

Image credits: Janosch Lino / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Most commenters were on the author’s side

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But a few accused him of “not accepting his family’s feelings and beliefs”