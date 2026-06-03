Dirty Jason Sudeikis Rumor Exposes ‘Ted Lasso’ Star’s Appalling Set Behavior After Co-Star’s Confession

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Ted Lasso is known for its optimism and heartwarming storytelling, but new allegations are casting a shadow over the beloved comedy.

Following recent comments from Hannah Waddingham, renewed scrutiny has fallen on star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis. Insiders are now alleging further behind-the-scenes tensions that appear to support her claims.

Highlights Hannah Waddingham's comments sparked renewed scrutiny of Ted Lasso star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Insiders alleged script rewrites and production tensions created a stressful environment on the hit show

Waddingham later took to social media and set the record straight on the rumored feud with her co-star.

As anticipation builds for Ted Lasso season 4, these claims have fans questioning whether the show’s uplifting spirit reflects the reality behind the camera.

“The wholesome show had drama behind the scenes. Hollywood staying messy,” one fan said.

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Ted Lasso insider reveals new details of Jason Sudeikis’ on-set behavior

Image credits: Apple TV

Reports of behind-the-scenes tension on Ted Lasso emerged on May 30 after Hannah Waddingham discussed Jason Sudeikis’ frequent rewrites and last-minute script changes in an interview with Variety.

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“With that boy, you’ve got to roll with the punches,” she said, referring to his tendency to revise scripts during production.

Image credits: Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

According to multiple insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, Waddingham was reportedly not the only cast member who struggled with Sudeikis’ hands-on approach.

One source alleged that the lead star’s “frustrating” on-set behavior sometimes created a “stressful” working environment.

“Hannah Waddingham hinting at on-set tension with Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso? Baby, she said ‘believe’ was just for the cameras and served subtle shade. The wholesome show had drama behind the scenes. Hollywood staying messy. ☕” 😼 — GATEWAY XCHANGE (@Gatewayxchange_) June 1, 2026

The insider claimed that Sudeikis had developed a reputation for being difficult to work with.

A second source claimed the set was “not a happy place,” adding that “there was no pleasing” Sudeikis, who allegedly continued reworking scripts throughout production.

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“Ted Lasso was not a walk in the park to work on,” they said.

Hannah Waddingham reacts to feud rumors after startling confession

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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According to reports, Sudeikis was paid $3 million per episode to return as the titular coach in the hit show’s upcoming fourth season.

The new installment began filming in July 2025 and wrapped in January this year. When asked about reuniting with Sudeikis for season 4, Waddingham told Variety that she had developed a “love-hate relationship” with her co-star.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following Waddingham’s comments, speculation about a rift between her and Sudeikis quickly spread across social media. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to shut down the speculation, calling it “clickbait bullsh*t.”

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“For the first time ever, I am finding it necessary to silence the utter boll*cks being written about a ‘rift’ between me and my beloved long-standing friend and acting partner Jason Sudeikis,” she wrote.

Jason Sudeikis admits to dating fear after separation from Olivia Wilde

Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Ahead of the fourth season premiere, Sudeikis appeared on an episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

During the conversation, the actor offered a rare glimpse into his personal life. Sudeikis admitted that it was “daunting” for him to date again following his separation from his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde.

“I’m not at a point in my life where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once. That feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent,” he said.

Image credits: Apple TV

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Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011 and became engaged two years later. They share two children, a son born in April 2014 and a daughter born in October 2016.

The couple called it quits in November 2020, shortly after Ted Lasso premiered and catapulted Sudeikis to leading-man status. The hit comedy will return with new episodes premiering on August 5, 2026.

Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV.