“Daddy”: Jonathan Bailey’s Muscles Stun People After ‘Wicked’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Goes Viral
“Daddy”: Jonathan Bailey’s Muscles Stun People After ‘Wicked’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Goes Viral

Jonathan Bailey has captured the eyes, and hearts, of many since his appearance in Bridgerton — but a recently released BTS photo of the actor on set of Wicked has fans feeling a certain type of way.

Just today, Pop Base — known for everything pop culture-related — posted a picture of the beloved Fiyero. And let’s just say, it’s impossible for your eyes not to stray to those arms.

  • Jonathan Bailey's arms in released Wicked BTS photo stuns fans.
  • Speculation arose on the sequel of 'Wicked.'
  • Jonathan Bailey is an actor who "yearns for quiet," appreciating nature.

Fans flooded to the comments section to swoon over the 36-year-old.

    Jonathan Bailey was serving arms for days in a recently released BTS photo on social media

    Jonathan Bailey at an event, wearing a black velvet suit and a watch, with a neutral background.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    Jonathan Bailey in a blue patterned jacket from 'Wicked'.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    In a matter of a few hours, almost 2 million people have viewed the tweet with upwards of 500 comments. 

    “Dudes RIPPED,” one user said in shock.

    “I LOVE THIS MAN,” another exclaimed. 

    A third cheekily added, “Serving looks and magic behind the curtain.”

    “daddy,” wrote one netizen.

    “Omg I can smell the replies already,” someone joked.

    Fans had a lot to say regarding the photo

    Jonathan Bailey showing toned muscles in a fitted beige shirt, standing outside with a jacket hung on a rack.

    Image credits: FilmUpdates

    Others theorized whether this meant there was an update to the sequel Wicked: For Good — a wrap-up of the Wicked movie, set to release on November 21, 2025. It will continue the journey of Elphaba and Glinda, with Jonathan Bailey starring as Prince Fiyero.

    The UK native has been acting before he even hit double digits, but his role as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Regency-era drama series on Netflix launched him into the spotlight in 2020.

    For Bailey, this wasn’t exactly as easy as some would have assumed.

    Jonathan Bailey in a fitted shirt holding a strap in a dressing room setting.

    Image credits: FilmUpdates

    “It felt quite hard-hitting after Bridgerton came out,” he told British Vogue regarding his fame. “I really struggled initially; I was overwhelmed by it. But the people in your life have to adapt too. 

    “That’s the hardest thing: you see them struggling before you see it in yourself, someone pushing past your dear mum and dad to get a picture. I’m really good now at saying no to photos.” 

    If anything, Bailey “yearns for quiet,” finding solace in nature while hiking, paddleboarding, or mountaineering, as well as cold-swimming in the sea or cycling.

    The actor is also extremely transparent and comfortable when it comes to his sexuality, working with The Shameless Fund — a foundation dedicated to raising money to support LGBTQ+ rights and organizations — as well as becoming a patron for the charity Just Like Us.

    The 36-year-old is someone who “yearns for quiet” despite having been an actor for many years

    Jonathan Bailey with glasses and a backpack in a jungle setting.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    “I think other people understood my sexuality before I was even aware of it,” he told the outlet, referring to his past, adding, “I remember looking through the window at these girls at school in their tutus. They were doing like, first position, second position, and I knew I just wanted to be in there.” 

    While he’s still riding the high of the release of Wicked and its upcoming sequel, he is set to star in the highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth, coming out in the summer of this year.

    “Oh he stuned,” read a comment

    Tweet from Slots LV commenting on Jonathan Bailey’s muscles, saying, "He's looking ripped!

    Image credits: slotslv

    Tweet from Beauty Of Cinematography stating: "Unbelievably hot and incredibly captivating.

    Image credits: BeautyOf_Cinema

    Tweet reacting to a viral photo with Jonathan Bailey's muscles, showing user comment: "Oh he stunned.

    Image credits: arianaunext

    Tweet reacting to Jonathan Bailey's muscles, stating "ohhh this is very wicked my God.

    Image credits: debayo_xx

    Tweet from Qtee Foxx expressing admiration with "I'd do anything for him" and a pleading emoji.

    Image credits: QteeFoxx

    “Social media post with 'daddy' comment, highlighting Jonathan Bailey's muscles, gaining viral attention.”

    Image credits: KarmaIsAFad

    Tweet expressing admiration, saying "he's so fine," with a sad face emoji reaction.

    Image credits: ZJMCRAVE

    Tweet responding humorously to viral Jonathan Bailey muscles photo.

    Image credits: harryshouse3

    Tweet reacting to Jonathan Bailey's muscles going viral.

    Image credits: dnewt309

    Tweet by Gopalthakur commenting on muscles and magic behind the scenes.

    Image credits: Gopalthaku7643

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

