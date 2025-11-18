Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Wants Health Nut Roomie To Eat Fast Food And Drink, Says Their Strict Diet Triggers Her ED
Young woman in pink sweater looking at fast food and salad, illustrating health nut roomie diet triggering eating disorder.
Entitled People, Relationships

Lady Wants Health Nut Roomie To Eat Fast Food And Drink, Says Their Strict Diet Triggers Her ED

6

21

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with roommates means navigating a minefield of personal habits. You learn to tolerate their weird taste in music and their questionable cleaning standards. The shared kitchen, especially, is a delicate ecosystem where everyone has their own way of life.

You respect their space, and they respect yours. But what happens when one person’s healthy routine is another person’s trigger? One student’s disciplined diet became the catalyst for a roommate war, forcing a difficult question about personal responsibility.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A shared kitchen can be a minefield of conflicting lifestyles and unspoken rules amongst roommates

    Young woman wrapped in a blanket on a blue couch, reading a book, representing health nut roommate and strict diet themes.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A student’s strict, healthy diet was triggering their new roommate’s eating disorder

    Text excerpt about a college student living with a health nut roommate who follows a strict diet triggering her eating disorder.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Excerpt from a health nut gym goer explaining strict diet habits and refusal of junk food and alcohol.

    Healthy foods and measuring tape surrounding a weight scale, illustrating strict diet and health nut concepts.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The roommate asked them to stop weighing food and to be “less strict” with their diet

    Text explaining how a strict diet triggers an eating disorder and a request to change eating habits for comfort.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a health nut roomie being asked to eat fast food and drink due to concerns over strict diet triggering ED.

    Young woman in kitchen choosing between fast food and healthy salad, reflecting on strict diet and eating disorder triggers.

    Image credits: maryna_alex / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The student refused, telling her that her disorder was not their problem

    Text message discussing a health nut roomie's strict diet triggering an eating disorder and refusal to eat fast food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation discussing a health nut roommate, fast food, and diet triggering eating disorder struggles.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The roommate called them a jerk, and the apartment became a tense, silent war zone

    This story is set in a classic off-campus housing situation, where a fitness-focused student lives with their friend and his new girlfriend. The narrator is a creature of habit, a gym-goer who strictly tracks their macros, weighs their food, and consistently turns down junk food. This disciplined lifestyle, which had never been an issue before, was about to become a major point of conflict.

    One day, the new roommate pulled the narrator aside for a serious talk. She revealed that she has an eating disorder and that the narrator’s strict habits were triggering her desire to relapse. She then made a series of requests: that the narrator stop weighing food in front of her and generally be “less strict” with their diet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The narrator’s response was blunt, telling her that while they hoped she was okay, she didn’t have the right to ask them to change their entire lifestyle, and that her ED “isn’t really their problem.” This, predictably, did not go over well. The roommate called them a jerk, and the friend in the middle has chosen the path of a conscientious objector, refusing to take sides.

    Now, the apartment is a cold war zone. The narrator is left wondering if they are the jerk for setting a firm boundary around their own health and habits, or if they should have compromised their lifestyle to make their roommate more comfortable.

    Young woman and man arguing indoors, highlighting conflict about health nut roomie and strict diet triggering ED.

    Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The roommate’s request, while difficult, comes from a very real and painful place. As outlined by Equip Health, specific behaviors like weighing food, strict dieting, and labeling foods as “good” or “bad” are common and powerful triggers for individuals with eating disorders. While the OP’s behaviour wasn’t intentionally triggering, it did push the wrong buttons in the end.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, there is a crucial difference between asking for reasonable accommodations and demanding control over another person’s life. According to Eating Disorder Specialist Kelly Flack, while the home should be a “safe place,” the person with the ED is ultimately responsible for their own recovery.

    A reasonable request might be, “Could we avoid talking about weight or calories at dinner?” An unreasonable one, which is what happened here, is demanding a roommate fundamentally change their personal diet and stop their own health practices.

    Ultimately, while the narrator’s delivery was blunt, their refusal to alter their lifestyle was a necessary boundary. As experts at The Emily Program explain, a key part of eating disorder recovery is learning to develop coping skills to manage triggers, as it is impossible to eliminate them from the world entirely.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you agree that the roommate needed to learn independent coping skills, or should her demands have been met? Share your opinions in the comments section!

    The internet was understanding of the lady’s eating disorder but felt the roommate had the full right to enjoy their healthy ways

    Reddit conversation discussing health nut roommate, strict diet challenges, and the impact on eating habits and triggers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a lady wanting her health nut roommate to eat fast food, linking strict diet to ED.

    Reddit user discusses health nut roommate’s strict diet triggering her eating disorder and desire to eat fast food and drink.

    Reddit conversation about a health nut roommate and the impact of a strict diet triggering an eating disorder.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about health nut roommate being encouraged to eat fast food to address eating disorder triggers.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a health nut roommate’s strict diet triggering eating disorder concerns.

    Comment discussing a health nut roommate’s strict diet and the impact of fast food and alcohol demands on eating disorder concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User advice on setting boundaries with health nut roommate whose strict diet triggers eating disorder symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a health nut roommate’s strict diet triggering an eating disorder (ED) concern.

    Reddit user shares how strict diet triggered her eating disorder while managing son's T1 Diabetes, emphasizing healthy balance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discusses mental health and respecting others' routines, related to health nut roomie and strict diet challenges.

    Text conversation discussing coping with eating disorders triggered by a health nut roommate’s strict diet habits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a white background, discussing managing eating disorder triggers related to strict diets and health nut roommates.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Roommates

    21

    6

    21

    6

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would tell her that clearly she needs more therapy and maybe needs to live elsewhere. Her request is entirely unreasonable and ridiculous. That's not how the world works. Nobody is going to tiptoe around you like that. It's ludicrous.

    3
    3points
    reply
    kubikiri-houcho avatar
    Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
    Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My triggers are my responsibility, the world isn't obligated to tiptoe around me

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too clear-cut to need to comment on the roommate's behaviour, but it sounds to me like the OP actually has a borderline ED themselves. It may not be harming them, but that level of control over diet is quite extreme. Or is it only called a disorder if it's deemed unhealthy in itself?

    1
    1point
    reply
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. A lot of these super serious "gym bro" types are at the very least on the edge of an ED

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would tell her that clearly she needs more therapy and maybe needs to live elsewhere. Her request is entirely unreasonable and ridiculous. That's not how the world works. Nobody is going to tiptoe around you like that. It's ludicrous.

    3
    3points
    reply
    kubikiri-houcho avatar
    Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
    Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My triggers are my responsibility, the world isn't obligated to tiptoe around me

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too clear-cut to need to comment on the roommate's behaviour, but it sounds to me like the OP actually has a borderline ED themselves. It may not be harming them, but that level of control over diet is quite extreme. Or is it only called a disorder if it's deemed unhealthy in itself?

    1
    1point
    reply
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. A lot of these super serious "gym bro" types are at the very least on the edge of an ED

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT