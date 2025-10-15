Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Reveal The Hilariously Strange Things They Do When No One Is Watching
Woman hiding face with hand while looking at a screen, illustrating hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching.
Curiosities

People Reveal The Hilariously Strange Things They Do When No One Is Watching

Everyone has a quirky side to themselves that they would rather not share with anyone else. They choose not to do so, perhaps out of fear of judgment, rejection, or to avoid overwhelming others because of how weird things can get. 

These people, however, are sharing their peculiarities while they are alone, judgments from the internet be damned. These responses came after one person on Instagram asked, “What is a really weird thing you find yourself doing a lot?” Some talk to themselves using a foreign accent, while others find ways to be expressive. 

How about you, dear readers? What’s a strange thing you do when no one is looking? Feel free to share in the comments!

    Someone on Instagram asked about the weird things people do while they are alone

    Young woman sharing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching with text overlay about weird habits.

    Image source: rosiixwy

    Responses came pouring in

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, speaking to themselves.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing someone does when no one is watching.

    Comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, singing the national anthem during awkward conversations.

    Comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, talking to oneself like a best friend.

    Commenter reveals hilariously strange things they do when no one is watching, like talking to themselves aloud.

    Comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching: talking to themselves for hours at home.

    Social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, about breaking the fourth wall.

    Comment revealing a strange and personal habit people do when no one is watching, sharing feelings of intentional melancholy.

    Comment about hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching, like lying on the floor for no reason.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user shares a funny strange habit they do when no one is watching.

    Social media comment revealing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching, like jumpscaring themselves in the mirror.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about daydreaming with uncomfortable stories, illustrating strange things people do when alone.

    Comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching by conversing with the voice in their head.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user reveals hilariously strange things they do when no one is watching.

    Social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, naming inner monologues.

    Comment on social media revealing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching, like making up creepy scenarios.

    Comment from social media user elan.qabbani12 sharing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching.

    Comment about podcasts with imaginary people revealing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching.

    Screenshot of a social media post revealing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching, including overthinking and storytelling.

    Comment on social media revealing a hilariously strange thing a person does when no one is watching, mentioning an unusual habit while sitting.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing someone does when no one is watching, about eyebrow hair removal.

    Social media comment about coloring books and philosophy podcasts reflecting hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching.

    Comment from social media user humorously revealing a strange thing they do when no one is watching, sharing personal behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media post where someone reveals a hilariously strange thing they do when no one is watching.

    Social media comment revealing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching, like dancing and talking to themselves.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching.

    Screenshot of a comment revealing a hilariously strange thing someone does when no one is watching, making tiny balls from toilet paper.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching: eating raw potatoes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a hilariously strange thing someone does when no one is watching.

    Comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, hugging and kissing a pillow as if it were a person.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing someone does when nobody is watching.

    Comment on social media revealing a hilariously strange thing people do when no one is watching, mentioning biting lip from anxiety.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing a hilariously strange thing someone does when no one is watching.

    Social media comment revealing hilariously strange things people do when no one is watching, like talking to posters on the wall.

    Screenshot of a social media post where a user shares a hilariously strange thing they do when no one is watching.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I'm cooking I pretend to have a cookshow on tv. I explain what I am doing for my viewers (=my cat)

