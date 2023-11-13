ADVERTISEMENT

People need to be more understanding of others. Where better to start than with those who need it most? A lot of people with disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and many other sicknesses get their lives ruined or damaged by their sufferings, and the more we know about their experiences, the more we can learn to help them and prevent it from happening to others. Secrets can be freeing to share.

We want to support you, no matter what, so feel free to be honest and let out your feelings and hardships. Your fellow pandas won't judge you-we just want people to understand that you aren't alone and that you can do amazing things even things so difficult as overcoming the trials of these hardships that so many face, so that you can do more amazing things in your hopefully long and bright futures free from the tribulations of your past.

You will get through this! I promise!