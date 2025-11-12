Woman Can’t Sleep Because Of Roommate’s Snoring, Keeps Her Awake In Return
You can’t fault someone for being a loud snorer. Putting on earplugs and using white noise to mask the sound, and suggesting they have themselves checked for a possible medical condition, could be as far as you can go.
However, it can be a problem if the person refuses to acknowledge that their snoring has become bothersome to those around them. This is what happened between two roommates, where one had grown fed up after losing a few nights of sleep.
The frustration led to a petty revenge plot that caused problems in their workplace and even involved their boss.
Sleeping in a room with a loud snorer can cause multiple problems for everyone involved
A woman’s insufferable snoring caused disruptions in her roommate’s work and personal life
Out of frustration, the roommate began recording
However, the move backfired, causing some workplace drama
Women tend to downplay the severity of their snoring
The woman in the story is one of many who brush off how badly they snore. According to studies, this is a trend among most women.
In a study by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (JCSM), 36.5% of women report themselves as “nonsnorers” despite having “severe snoring intensity.” It led researchers to conclude that only 38% of women considered their snoring to be severe, unlike 65% of men who were honest about it.
According to the sleep tracker app Sleep Cycle, women choose to underreport their condition likely out of embarrassment or shame. Data from Sleep Cycle also revealed that snoring among women worsens with age, with those aged 45 and above snoring an average of 25 to 30 minutes a night, compared to 8 minutes and 30 seconds among those aged 18 to 24.
Several factors can cause a person to snore loudly, with sleep apnea being the most common. In the case of women, however, it could be a sign of possible heart disease. The author likely grew worried about the roommate, whom they described as “choking” in her sleep, as well.
For individuals bothered by the sound, the Sleep Foundation recommends going to sleep before the snorer, in addition to using white noise or earplugs. However, as the author noted, none of their solutions proved effective.
The woman’s denial of her snoring also didn’t help. In such cases, South Carolina-based sleep clinic Sleep Better does advise recording the person to present as “hard evidence.” While this course of action led to a worse problem that escalated to management, fortunately, the situation was eventually resolved.
The author provided more information in the comments
Readers had their speculations as some shared similar experiences
I have a neighbor in his thirties who’s four rooms away from mine with a door in the hallways between us (!) and I can hear his snoring from here! He’s also black, so he’s behind the eight ball already insofar as health is concerned. I’ve tried to gently speak to him (he seems to like me), and nothing changed. I’ve tried twice more to broach the topic kinda trying to scare him into getting help (because it IS a scary thing!), but he doesn’t seem to be concerned enough to do anything. While it doesn’t bother me (I really can’t hear him much in my room, and I also sleep with earplugs (it’s Blue Tack, and nothing gets by that stuff!) and I sleep like the dеad without ‘em, so with ‘em on, I’m not even bothered when my smoke detector goes off in my sleep, but still, I’m scared for the man! I’m gonna try going to admin about it, see whether they can push him to be seen because I’m even *more* nervous now reading that peoples’ lived have been ruined by it! Yikes!
