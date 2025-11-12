Woman Can’t Sleep Because Of Roommate’s Snoring, Keeps Her Awake In Return

ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t fault someone for being a loud snorer. Putting on earplugs and using white noise to mask the sound, and suggesting they have themselves checked for a possible medical condition, could be as far as you can go.

However, it can be a problem if the person refuses to acknowledge that their snoring has become bothersome to those around them. This is what happened between two roommates, where one had grown fed up after losing a few nights of sleep.

The frustration led to a petty revenge plot that caused problems in their workplace and even involved their boss.

Sleeping in a room with a loud snorer can cause multiple problems for everyone involved

A woman’s insufferable snoring caused disruptions in her roommate’s work and personal life

Out of frustration, the roommate began recording

However, the move backfired, causing some workplace drama

Image credits: Adorable-Calendar-19

Women tend to downplay the severity of their snoring

The woman in the story is one of many who brush off how badly they snore. According to studies, this is a trend among most women.

In a study by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (JCSM), 36.5% of women report themselves as “nonsnorers” despite having “severe snoring intensity.” It led researchers to conclude that only 38% of women considered their snoring to be severe, unlike 65% of men who were honest about it.

According to the sleep tracker app Sleep Cycle, women choose to underreport their condition likely out of embarrassment or shame. Data from Sleep Cycle also revealed that snoring among women worsens with age, with those aged 45 and above snoring an average of 25 to 30 minutes a night, compared to 8 minutes and 30 seconds among those aged 18 to 24.

Several factors can cause a person to snore loudly, with sleep apnea being the most common. In the case of women, however, it could be a sign of possible heart disease. The author likely grew worried about the roommate, whom they described as “choking” in her sleep, as well.

For individuals bothered by the sound, the Sleep Foundation recommends going to sleep before the snorer, in addition to using white noise or earplugs. However, as the author noted, none of their solutions proved effective.

The woman’s denial of her snoring also didn’t help. In such cases, South Carolina-based sleep clinic Sleep Better does advise recording the person to present as “hard evidence.” While this course of action led to a worse problem that escalated to management, fortunately, the situation was eventually resolved.

The author provided more information in the comments

Reddit thread discussing woman kept awake by roommate’s snoring and sleep apnea treatments like CPAP and surgery.

Readers had their speculations as some shared similar experiences

Text showing a Reddit comment about how snoring affects sleep and the impact on physical and mental health.

