Woman Can’t Sleep Because Of Roommate’s Snoring, Keeps Her Awake In Return
Woman sitting awake in bed at night, frustrated and tired due to roommateu2019s snoring keeping her awake.
Relationships, Work

Woman Can’t Sleep Because Of Roommate’s Snoring, Keeps Her Awake In Return

You can’t fault someone for being a loud snorer. Putting on earplugs and using white noise to mask the sound, and suggesting they have themselves checked for a possible medical condition, could be as far as you can go. 

However, it can be a problem if the person refuses to acknowledge that their snoring has become bothersome to those around them. This is what happened between two roommates, where one had grown fed up after losing a few nights of sleep. 

The frustration led to a petty revenge plot that caused problems in their workplace and even involved their boss. 

    Sleeping in a room with a loud snorer can cause multiple problems for everyone involved

    Woman awake in bed at night, troubled by roommate’s snoring, unable to sleep under dim bedroom lighting.

    Image credits: amenic181/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman’s insufferable snoring caused disruptions in her roommate’s work and personal life

    Woman can’t sleep due to roommate’s snoring, stays awake by playing recording to keep her alert.

    Woman can’t sleep because of roommate’s loud snoring, stays awake and struggles to rest in shared bunk beds.

    Text excerpt showing a woman struggling to sleep due to loud roommate snoring despite using earplugs and headphones.

    Text discussing a woman’s loud and concerning snoring causing sleep disruption for her roommate.

    Text showing a conversation where a woman explains how her roommate’s snoring keeps her awake despite the roommate sleeping fine.

    Text highlighting difficulty sleeping due to roommate’s snoring and lack of sleep despite voicing the issue.

    Woman struggles to sleep due to roommate’s snoring, experiencing severe sleep disruption and exhaustion.

    Woman struggling to sleep, lying on white pillow with mouth slightly open, illustrating snoring impacting rest.

    Image credits: Suika Art/Freepik (not thea actual photo)

    Out of frustration, the roommate began recording

    Text describing a woman struggling to sleep due to roommate’s loud snoring and playing it back to keep her awake.

    Woman frustrated by roommate’s snoring, unable to sleep and trying to stay awake in return to handle the noise.

    Text excerpt showing a woman annoyed by her roommate’s snoring, retaliating by snoring back to stay awake.

    Woman holding phone and speaking, illustrating a woman cant sleep due to roommate’s snoring keeping her awake.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the move backfired, causing some workplace drama

    Text excerpt discussing a woman explaining her side about roommate’s snoring causing sleep issues and conflicts at work.

    Text excerpt about woman unable to sleep due to roommate’s snoring, causing conflict and need for a move.

    Image credits: Adorable-Calendar-19

    Women tend to downplay the severity of their snoring

    Woman lying awake in bed unable to sleep due to roommate’s snoring disturbing her rest at night

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman in the story is one of many who brush off how badly they snore. According to studies, this is a trend among most women. 

    In a study by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (JCSM), 36.5% of women report themselves as “nonsnorers” despite having “severe snoring intensity.” It led researchers to conclude that only 38% of women considered their snoring to be severe, unlike 65% of men who were honest about it. 

    According to the sleep tracker app Sleep Cycle, women choose to underreport their condition likely out of embarrassment or shame. Data from Sleep Cycle also revealed that snoring among women worsens with age, with those aged 45 and above snoring an average of 25 to 30 minutes a night, compared to 8 minutes and 30 seconds among those aged 18 to 24. 

    Several factors can cause a person to snore loudly, with sleep apnea being the most common. In the case of women, however, it could be a sign of possible heart disease. The author likely grew worried about the roommate, whom they described as “choking” in her sleep, as well.  

    For individuals bothered by the sound, the Sleep Foundation recommends going to sleep before the snorer, in addition to using white noise or earplugs. However, as the author noted, none of their solutions proved effective. 

    The woman’s denial of her snoring also didn’t help. In such cases, South Carolina-based sleep clinic Sleep Better does advise recording the person to present as “hard evidence.” While this course of action led to a worse problem that escalated to management, fortunately, the situation was eventually resolved. 

    The author provided more information in the comments

    Reddit thread discussing woman kept awake by roommate’s snoring and sleep apnea treatments like CPAP and surgery.

    Woman struggles to sleep due to roommate’s snoring, tries solutions like nasal strips and mouth guards for relief.

    User comment describing loud snoring on a cruise ship, causing sleep disturbance between roommates.

    Text post showing a woman describing how her roommate’s loud snoring keeps her awake despite sleeping through storms.

    Woman frustrated and unable to sleep due to roommate’s loud snoring, trying to stay awake in response

    Text conversation about roommate’s severe snoring causing sleepless nights and refusal to try remedies like nasal strips or mouth guard.

    Readers had their speculations as some shared similar experiences

    Text showing a Reddit comment about how snoring affects sleep and the impact on physical and mental health.

    Woman struggles to sleep due to roommate’s snoring, stays awake trying to cope with noisy nights.

    Text post describing a user’s experience with loud snoring and sleep apnea causing sleep disruption.

    Woman frustrated and unable to sleep at night due to roommate’s loud snoring causing disruption.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy for a woman’s roommate due to snoring keeping her awake.

    Woman lies awake in bed, visibly frustrated by roommate’s snoring keeping her from sleeping at night.

    Text post discussing a woman’s struggle with roommate’s snoring keeping her awake and efforts to block the noise.

    Comment about roommate snoring and sleep apnea diagnosis, highlighting woman’s struggle with snoring keeping her awake at night.

    User reading a comment about obstructive sleep apnea and roommate snoring causing sleep issues late at night.

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a woman kept awake by her roommate’s snoring, causing sleep issues.

    Person sitting on bed, looking tired and frustrated due to roommate’s snoring keeping her awake at night.

    Comment about CPAP use related to snoring and sleep anxiety, reflecting woman’s struggle with roommate’s snoring and sleeplessness.

    Comment discussing roommate’s snoring causing sleep issues and efforts to manage sleep apnea symptoms.

    Comment from former sleep technologist advising on roommate’s snoring as a cause of sleep disruption and suggesting treatment options.

    Comment advising to address roommate’s snoring by involving a doctor to protect health and improve sleep quality.

    Comment about woman’s struggle with roommate’s snoring causing sleepless nights and disruptive sleep apnea symptoms.

    Text post about a woman kept awake by roommate’s snoring and responding by snoring back to stay awake.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing sleep apnea and dealing with a roommate’s snoring disrupting sleep.

    Comment on a Reddit post about a woman kept awake by roommate’s snoring, discussing sleep apnea and medical advice.

    Woman can’t sleep from roommate’s snoring, staying awake in response to loud nighttime disruptions.

    Woman struggling to sleep due to roommate’s loud snoring while trying to stay awake in return.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing chronic snoring despite medical treatments and weight loss struggles.

    Commenter discussing sleep apnea risks and recommending a sleep study for a roommate's disruptive snoring causing sleepless nights.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

