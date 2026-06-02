If you're looking for some new gems to add to your wealth of knowledge, you might want to join a community of like-minded individuals over at the Today I Learned page. More than 5.2 million people pop in every week to devour and share fascinating and fun facts . Every now and again, Bored Panda compiles a list of the page's best posts and we're giving you another round right now...

We learn something new every day. Sometimes completely by chance. For example, did you know that French newborns cry with a rising melody, while German newborns cry with a falling melody? Or that people living within one mile of a golf course have a 126% higher risk of a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis than those living further away?

#1 TIL Ostrich farms routinely have difficulties getting male ostriches to breed, because they often find their human caretakers more attractive than female ostriches.

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#2 Til I learned that President Truman was heavily involved with all aspects of his presidential library. He would work 5-6 days a week there, he personally trained staff, he held impromptu press conferences for visiting school children, and even worked the telephone giving directions.

#3 TIL that infants who live with dogs at three months of age are 90% less likely to develop a food allergy.

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#4 TIL the Maldives became the first country in the world to enforce a nationwide generational smoking ban, barring anyone born on or after January 1, 2007 from ever buying, using or smoking tobacco. The country already had a complete ban on vapes and e-cigarettes, regardless of age.

#5 TIL that Mount Everest's first measurement came out to a perfect 29,000 feet, so surveyors reported it as 29,002 feet to make sure that the public knew it was a real calculation and not just an estimate.

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#6 TIL Mayo Clinic data found that individuals living within one mile of a golf course have a 126% higher risk (more than double the odds) of a Parkinson's diagnosis compared to those living six or more miles away

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#7 TIL that French newborns cry with a rising melody while German newborns cry with a falling melody, matching the intonation of their native language. Babies begin imitating their mother's speech patterns during the last trimester of pregnancy.

#8 TIL Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, was escorted by crew members wearing brightly colored vests and told not to wander off set wearing his costume while on location for 'Return of the Jedi' Endor scenes, so that hunters in the California redwood forests would not mistake him for Bigfoot.

#9 TIL about Browser, the library cat. Adopted by a White Settlement, TX library in 2010, Browser was evicted from the library by the local govt in 2016, provoking a backlash that resulted in a unanimous decision permitting him to stay. Browser outlived the councilmember that voted to evict him.

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#10 TIL a man watching an episode of the "Antiques Roadshow" noticed a Navajo blanket, that was similar to one his grandma left him (and had been sitting in his closet for years), be appraised for $300K-$500K. He then got his blanket authenticated and put it up for auction where it sold for $1.5 million

#11 TIL that Empress Ma was born poor and during a famine she stole cakes to feed her husband by hiding them in her breasts. The cakes were hot and she got burns. Later her husband became a rebel commander who became Emperor and made her his Empress. He was deeply devoted to her even as an Emperor.

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#12 TIL the Mona Lisa’s long-debated identity and creation date were confirmed in 2005 when a German researcher found a verified, handwritten note in the margin of a book stating that Leonardo da Vinci was painting a portrait of Lisa del Giocondo in 1503.

#13 TIL scientists have been able to trace the start of HIV/AIDS to King Leopold’s Belgian Congo, originating as far back as 1909. The first person to be infected probably got the virus in the 1920s

#14 TIL - When the Blues Brothers was released in 1980, execs who controlled over half the theaters in the country refused to book the film, citing the number of black actors. The film still became the 10th highest-grossing domestic film of 1980.

#15 TIL in 2017 Perth Zoo was put on lockdown when two orangutans briefly escaped their enclosure. A 5-year-old male orangutan fell over a barrier & into a garden bed outside the enclosure. His mom then simply went to retreive him before using the visitor boardwalk to go back to her exhibit voluntarily.

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#16 TIL that the Iliad and the Odyssey are part of a cycle of eight ancient Greek epic poems, the other six of which are lost and of which only fragments survive

#17 TIL there were 180.000 bees kept in the spires of Notre Dame and they survived the fire. Because bees don’t have lungs they weren’t hurt by the smoke, they just fell asleep

#18 TIL : Cold temperatures weaken nasal immunity, making us more vulnerable to viruses. A mere 5°C drop in nasal tissue temperature reduces immune response by nearly half.

#19 TIL that China consumes 46% of cigarettes in the entire world at a rate of 2.4 trillion a year.

#20 TIL that in 2024 a PhD student "accidently" discovered Valeriana - a Edinburgh sized hidden Mayan city in Mexico while browsing for data on the internet.

#21 TIL in 2008 a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman stole her daughter's identity and enrolled in high school in order to "get her high school diploma and join the cheerleading squad." She reportedly attended practices, received a cheerleader's locker & went to a pool party at the cheerleading coach's house.

#22 TIL that Caligula’s real name was Gaius. When he was 2-3 years old, he accompanied his father on a military campaign wearing a miniature uniform devised by his mother, complete with little army boots. The soldiers nicknamed him Caligula, meaning “little boot.” He grew to dislike the nickname.

#23 TIL that since 1993, there have been 47 incidents of Sri Lankan sports teams disappearing during overseas trips. The most famous was in 2004, when a 23-man "national handball team" vanished in Germany; it was later found that Sri Lanka didn't even have a handball federation

#24 TIL researchers documented 34 cases of wild orcas offering food to humans, including fish, birds and stingrays.

#25 TIL that as a research chemist at Oxford University, Margaret Thatcher co-authored a 1951 paper on the “saponification of α-monostearin”; she later said she was prouder of her science degree than becoming the first female Prime Minister.

#26 TIL only a fraction of Isaac Newton's total written output was dedicated to science and math. 60% of his surviving written works were dedicated to Biblical prophecy and alchemy.

#27 TIL when Eminem's weight increased to 230lbs (100 kg) before he became sober, he was so unrecognizable due to the weight gain that Em once overheard two teenagers arguing about whether or not it was actually him that they were looking at, with one of them stating "Eminem ain't fat."

#28 TIL hikers in the Alps discovered Otzi in 1991, a 5,300-year-old man naturally preserved in ice. Scientists identified his last meal as ibex meat and grains, found over 60 soot tattoos around his joints and spine, and recovered his copper axe, flint knife, a fire-starting kit and grass cloak.

#29 TIL Margot Robbie convinced Martin Scorsese to cast her in The Wolf of Wall Street by hauling off & giving Leonardo DiCaprio an improvised "thunderclap of a slap on the face" during her first audition that stunned DiCaprio & Scorsese. Both men burst out laughing afterwards and thought it was great.

#30 TIL that in the late 1960s, the Beatles wanted to make the first live-action film adaptation of “The Lord of the Rings,” seeking Stanley Kubrick to direct with plans to feature their music. However, Stanley Kubrick called it unfilmable; J.R.R. Tolkien hated the band and thus refused the rights.

#31 TIL Krakatoa's eruption was estimated to be at 310 dB, the loudest sound ever. Well above the typical max sound limit of 194 dB

#32 TIL that in 2021, 11-year-old Laney Perdue became the sole survivor of a plane crash thanks to her father, who wrapped her in a bear hug as the plane was going down. When she was recovered alive from the crash, all her injuries were on the opposite side of her body from where her father was sitting.

#33 TIL in 2001 Sharon Stone arranged a private visit to the LA Zoo's komodo dragon pen for her then-husband, who'd always wanted to see one up close. However, the dragon attacked him by biting his foot and attempting to eat it by jerking back & forth. He survived, but the top half of his foot was gone.

#34 TIL a supermarket suddenly closed in 1999 and the owners walked away, leaving everything behind. Perishable foods rotted for months in the Texas summer heat, causing a foul stench and leading the building to be declared a biohazard. A hazmat team took 2 weeks to clean the store.

#35 TIL a couple walking their dog found 1,427 buried gold coins valued at about $10 million, the largest known buried gold-coin discovery ever recovered in the United States.

#36 TIL author Chuck Palahniuk came up with the idea to write Fight Club after getting beat up on a camping trip when he asked other campers to turn their music down. When he returned to work bruised and swollen, his co-workers avoided asking him what had happened on the camping trip.

#37 TIL Coca Cola once made “MagiCans” that secretly contained cash prizes instead of soda. To stop people from spotting winners by weight, they filled part of the cans with foul-smelling chlorinated liquid. The promotion got canceled after people accidentally drank it. The promotion lasted for 3 weeks.

#38 TIL since the age of five, 77 year old Martha Lillard is the only remaining patient to still live in an iron lung

#39 TIL the City of London has paid the Crown rent on a parcel of land in Shropshire since 1211, but the exact location of the land has been lost to history. The annual payment is a billhook (a knife-like agricultural tool) and an axe.

#40 TIL that newborns can distinguish the sounds of every language on Earth, about 600 consonants and 200 vowels, but by their first birthday, their brain has already filtered out sounds not used in their native language, making foreign accents almost inevitable for adult learners.

#41 TIL about firefighter Donald Herbert. After lapsing into a coma following a firefighting accident he awoke a year later unable to recognize friends or family. He then lapsed into a minimally conscious state for over 9 years. Miraculously, he awoke again and his first question was about his wife.

#42 TIL in the Vietnam war in the classified Operation Popeye, the US spread lead and silver iodide by aircraft to extend the monsoon season. The increased heavy rainfall was to soften roads, cause landslides, wash out river crossings, and maintain saturated soil conditions (Kissinger was involved).

#43 TIL that the oldest active organization affiliated with New Orleans Mardi Gras hasn't marched in the parade since 1991 because it refuses to let non-white people join.

#44 TIL that First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln was institutionalized in a psychiatric hospital by her only surviving son. She snuck letters out to her lawyers and sympathizers who helped get her released three months later.

#45 TIL about two-thirds of all scurvy is found in autistic people

#46 TIL when Guinness World Records stopped monitoring the record for the most beer drunk in one hour in 1989, the record holder at the time was 23-year-old Jack Keyes who drank 36 pints over the course of one hour in Northern Ireland in 1969.

#47 TIL Obi-Wan Kenobi's home planet is named "Stewjon" a play on the name of "Daily Show" host John Stewart. During an interview about Star Wars, John asked Lucas the name of Obi-Wan's home planet, and he answered Stewjon, jokingly. It was then made canon, after being mentioned in several guide books.

#48 TIL most people in France did not speak French as recently as 1794, when only 11% of the population of France spoke fluent French. Instead, most people spoke regional languages like Occitan, Breton, Alsatian etc. French only became the majority language later on due to heavy assimilation efforts.

#49 TIL warm-blooded mammals are naturally resistant to most fungal infections because their body heat creates a “thermal barrier” that fungi can’t survive, which suggests this evolved as protection against poisonous fungi

#50 TIL The "Great Male Renunciation" was a period in fashion in the late 18th century where men in the West ceased wearing bright colors, jewelry, and varied garments in favor of utilitarian clothes and black suits

#51 TIL that the Boston Marathon has a retired number. Kathrine Switzer was the first woman to run in it despite an unofficial ban on female runners. She wore bib #261. 50 years later when she ran in the marathon and they gave her the same number and then in her honor retired #261.

#52 TIL about the "Endless Eight" arc of the anime The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. The arc, which featured the characters of the show trapped in a time loop, featured the same episode eight times in a row with minute differences, all animated and recorded from scratch each time.

#53 TIL the cockpit voice recording of Delta Flight 1141 was so embarrassing it led to a law restricting the public release of CVRs. The crew discussed drink mixes & dating habits during takeoff procedure, with a pilot joking that in case they crashed, "the media would have some kind of juicy tidbit".

#54 TIL that when France initially set the definition of a metre to be 1/10,000,000 the distance from the North Pole to the equator, it sent two surveyors to calculate the distance. But due to an error not discovered until decades later, the resulting metre was actually 0.2 mm too short.

#55 TIL when a woman preparing to move was going to throw out a painting that had hung in her kitchen for years, her family called in an expert to appraise it. This led to a specialist authenticating it as a 13th-century work by Cimabue, who had only 15 known works in the world. The work sold for $26.8m

#56 TIL that Nigeria is the second largest consumer of Guinness beer, ahead of its native Ireland. Nigerian Guinness is also almost twice as strong (7.5% ABV) as the Irish version (4.2% ABV).

#57 TIL in 2007 Katherine Heigl won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role on Grey's Anatomy. But in 2008 she removed herself from Emmy consideration because she said the material she was given on Grey's that year wasn't good enough; this comment led to her leaving the show.

#58 TIL of the knight William Marshal, who rose from obscurity to win 500 tournaments, saved Eleanor of Aquitaine from capture, unhorsed Richard the Lionheart in combat, journeyed to the Holy Land, redrafted Magna Carta and saved England from a French invasion by personally leading a charge at age 70

#59 TIL that Hebrew is the only successful attempt at a large-scale linguistic revival. After having largely been replaced by other languages between the 2nd and 4th centuries. It was revived as a language beginning in the late 19th century

#60 TIL David Fincher let Meat Loaf shadow him during the directing process for Fight Club (1999). Meat Loaf "hardly spent any time" in his trailer because he instead would sit behind Fincher so he could see what Fincher saw. Meat Loaf even helped Fincher select which take to use for some scenes.

#61 TIL Prince was the original choice to play the role of Ruby Rhod in The Fifth Element, which Chris Tucker ended up playing, but he backed out because Jean Paul Gaultier’s costumes were ‘too effeminate.’

#62 TIL the world's most cost-effective public health intervention is iodised salt, costing just $0.05/person/year. It prevents iodine deficiency — the leading preventable cause of intellectual disabilities, affecting ~2 billion people — and has eliminated endemic goitre in countries like the US and Switzerland

#63 TIL while attempting to land a role in The Wire, Idris Elba hid his English accent from series creator David Simon to prove he was "American enough" for the part. In his 4th audition, Simon found out. However, by that time Elba had already impressed Simon enough to convince him to give Elba the role

#64 TIL that in 2018, singer Akon announced the development of "Akon City," a planned community in Senegal which he claimed would be a "real life Wakanda," using blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. Construction began in 2023, but as of 2025 the site sits abandoned

#65 TIL that American ginseng is so valuable ($300-$500 a pound) that poachers risk jail time to steal roots from the Appalachia mountains

#66 TIL during the Battle of France, one month before he became the leader of the Vichy regime, Philippe Pétain coincidentally found himself dining at the same restaurant at Charles de Gaulle. They shook hands in silence and never saw each other again.

#67 TIL tooth brushing did not become widespread in the US till after WW2

#68 TIL that at the Beatles last stadium concert at Candlestick Park, there were 7,000 unsold tickets and the promoter lost money. They played for just 33 minutes.

#69 TIL that the name "Khaleesi" has been in the top 1,000 list of popular names used for newborns since 2014. Though the popularity has decreased since "Game of Thrones" ended, there are about 120 girls names Khaleesi each year

#70 TIL that Maria Antonia of Austria had the highest inbreeding coefficient (0.3053) of the House of Habsburg - higher than the child of brother and sister or the child of a parent and their own offspring

#71 TIL that Japanese meteorologist Wasaburo Oishi was the first person to discover jet streams in the atmosphere, but his discovery was largely unrecognized outside of his home country because he published it in the constructed language of Esperanto

#72 TIL that since 2014, a group of activists have been slowly expanding a decentralized network of routers that allow residents of New York City to access the internet completely for free

#73 TIL that the SpongeBob episode "Mid-Life Crustacean" was removed from the Nickelodeon rotation and Paramount+ because it included a "panty raid" scene.

#74 TIL after a shopping mall in South Korea collapsed in June 1995, the last survivor who was discovered buried in the rubble was a 19-year-old woman named Park Sung-Hyun who was found after 16 days. Although she thought she'd only been buried for 5 days.

#75 TIL about a highly mysterious company called JCM Farming, which owns an unusually fortified 80-acre "olive farm" in California protected by massive walls and armed guards and successfully sued several ballooners and ballooning companies out of business back in 2011

#76 TIL of the “spirit effect”, whereby spirit airlines entering a new route would cause other carriers to drop prices, making prices more affordable for regular Americans