Who Is Paula Zahn? Paula Ann Zahn is an American journalist and newscaster recognized for her sharp interviewing style and extensive career in broadcast news. She has graced the screens of major networks, delivering impactful stories and insightful analysis to audiences nationwide. Her breakout moment arrived when she became a prominent anchor on national morning news programs. Her move to CNN on September 11, 2001, for immediate coverage of the attacks, further cemented her as a crucial voice in breaking news.

Full Name Paula Ann Zahn Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Paul Fribourg Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Naperville Central High School, Stephens College Father Norm Zahn Mother Betty Zahn Siblings Leslie, Mark, Steve Kids Haley Cohen, Austin Bryce Cohen, Jared Brandon Cohen

Early Life and Education Paula Zahn was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to a schoolteacher mother and an IBM sales executive father. Her family relocated frequently during her childhood, ultimately settling in Naperville, Illinois, where she grew up alongside three siblings. She graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1974, later attending Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. There, Zahn earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, having also received a cello scholarship.

Notable Relationships Over a two-decade span, Paula Ann Zahn was married to New York City real estate developer Richard Cohen, a union that began in 1987. The couple eventually divorced in 2007, marking the end of their long partnership. Zahn shares three children—Haley Cohen, Austin Bryce Cohen, and Jared Brandon Cohen—with her former spouse, with whom she co-parents. More recently, she married businessman Paul Fribourg in 2010.

Career Highlights Paula Zahn anchored several flagship programs, including CBS This Morning and CNN’s American Morning with Paula Zahn, covering major events like the 1992 Winter Olympics. Her compelling broadcast journalism spanned over four decades across major US networks. Beyond traditional news, Zahn ventured into documentary series, notably producing and hosting On the Case with Paula Zahn on Investigation Discovery. This true-crime program has gained a significant following for its in-depth investigative approach. To date, Zahn has garnered numerous accolades, including eight Emmy Awards, six Gracie Awards, and two National Headliner Awards. These honors underscore her profound impact, cementing her as a respected figure in modern broadcast journalism.