Who Is Phil Knight? Philip Hampson Knight is an American businessman, widely recognized as the visionary co-founder of Nike, Inc.. His strategic acumen transformed the athletic footwear industry. He first gained public attention by co-founding Blue Ribbon Sports in 1964, initially selling imported Japanese running shoes. This venture quickly evolved into Nike, revolutionizing sports marketing with its iconic “Swoosh” logo and athlete endorsements.

Full Name Philip Hampson Knight Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Penny Parks Net Worth $35.4 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Cleveland High School, University of Oregon, Stanford Graduate School of Business Father William W. Knight Mother Lota Hatfield Knight Siblings Jeanne Knight, Joanne Knight Kids Travis Knight, Matthew Knight

Early Life and Education Growing up in Portland, Oregon, Philip Hampson Knight was the eldest of three children to William W. Knight, a lawyer turned newspaper publisher, and Lota Hatfield Knight. His supportive family emphasized education and athletics, shaping his early interests and independent spirit. He attended Cleveland High School before enrolling at the University of Oregon, where he ran middle-distance track under coach Bill Bowerman. Knight then earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he conceived the idea for an innovative shoe company.

Notable Relationships A string of enduring commitments has marked Philip Hampson Knight’s personal life, notably his long-standing marriage. He married Penelope “Penny” Parks on September 13, 1968, whom he met while she was his student at Portland State University. Knight and Penny share two sons, Travis Knight and the late Matthew Knight. Travis now leads Laika, the stop-motion animation studio his father owns.

Career Highlights Philip Hampson Knight co-founded Blue Ribbon Sports in 1964, which later became Nike, Inc., transforming the global sportswear landscape. Under his leadership, Nike introduced the iconic “Swoosh” logo and expanded globally, generating billions in annual revenue. Beyond Nike, Knight owns Laika, the stop-motion film production company, solidifying his ventures into creative industries. His strategic initiatives, like signing Michael Jordan and launching the Air Jordan line, redefined athlete endorsements and brand power. Knight has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. His enduring legacy continues to influence sports, business, and philanthropy worldwide.