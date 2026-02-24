Who Is Debra Jo Rupp? Debra Jo Rupp is an American actress known for her distinctive comedic timing and warm maternal presence. She effortlessly transforms ordinary roles into memorable, endearing performances that resonate with audiences. She rose to widespread fame portraying Kitty Forman in the beloved sitcom That ’70s Show, a role she reprised in the recent sequel. Her signature laugh and nurturing yet sassy demeanor quickly made her a fan favorite.

Full Name Debra Jo Rupp Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Masconomet Regional High School, University of Rochester Father John E. Rupp Jr. Mother Margaret A. Williams Rupp Siblings Robin Lee Rupp, Rebecca Louise Rupp

Early Life and Education Debra Jo Rupp grew up in Boxford, Massachusetts, where her parents initially discouraged her acting ambitions. She has two sisters, Robin Lee Rupp and Rebecca Louise Rupp. She graduated from Masconomet Regional High School in 1969 and later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester in 1974, where a new drama department ignited her passion for the stage.

Notable Relationships Debra Jo Rupp has maintained a private personal life throughout her career. She has been noted as being single. Rupp has no children and has publicly stated her decision not to have them, focusing instead on her extensive acting career.

Career Highlights Debra Jo Rupp is widely celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Kitty Forman in the long-running Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, which aired for eight seasons. She reprised this beloved role in the Netflix sequel That ’90s Show, delighting a new generation of viewers. Beyond her sitcom success, Rupp showcased her versatility in recurring roles, including Alice Knight in Friends and Mrs. Hart in the Disney+ series WandaVision, earning critical praise for her dramatic work.