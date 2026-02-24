Who Is O’Shea Jackson Jr.? O’Shea Jackson Jr. is an American actor and rapper, widely recognized for his striking resemblance to his father, Ice Cube. He carries a commanding screen presence and a distinct lyrical flow. Jackson Jr. burst into public consciousness by portraying his father in the critically acclaimed 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton. His authentic performance earned widespread praise, cementing his place in Hollywood.

Full Name O’Shea Jackson Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education William Howard Taft High School, University of Southern California Father O’Shea Jackson Sr. Mother Kimberly Woodruff Siblings Darrell Jackson, Shareef Jackson, Kareema Jackson Kids Jordan Reign Jackson

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, O’Shea Jackson Jr. grew up as the eldest son of legendary rapper Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff. His early life in the San Fernando Valley was immersed in a household steeped in music and entertainment. Jackson Jr. attended William Howard Taft High School, graduating in 2009. He later pursued screenwriting at the University of Southern California before dedicating himself fully to his acting career.

Notable Relationships O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s personal life has largely remained out of the intense media spotlight, with past relationships seldom becoming major public events. Jackson Jr. shares a daughter, Jordan Reign Jackson, born in August 2017, with his ex-girlfriend Jackie Garcia. He has not publicly confirmed any current romantic partners.

Career Highlights O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s defining career moment arrived with his captivating portrayal of his father, Ice Cube, in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. The film earned over $200 million worldwide, launching his acting career to significant acclaim. He further showcased his acting range by starring as Ike Edwards in the critically praised Apple TV+ basketball drama Swagger, a series that premiered in 2021. This role demonstrated his ability to anchor a television production.