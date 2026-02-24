Who Is Billy Zane? American actor Billy Zane is recognized for his intense screen presence and distinctively bald head. His extensive career often features him portraying compelling characters with memorable depth. His breakthrough arrived with the 1989 Australian thriller Dead Calm, where he delivered a chilling performance as Hughie Warriner. This role quickly established Zane as a captivating on-screen villain, setting the stage for his memorable turn in Titanic.

Full Name William George Zane Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0.5 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Greek American Education The American School in Switzerland, Francis W. Parker School, Harand Camp of the Theater Arts Father William George Zane Sr. Mother Thalia Zane Siblings Lisa Zane Kids Ava Catherine Zane, Gia Zane

Early Life and Education Born in Chicago, Illinois, to professional actors Thalia and William George Zane Sr., Billy Zane was immersed in the performing arts from a young age. His family’s Greek American roots fostered a rich cultural upbringing. He attended The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) and later the Francis W. Parker School, but his foundational acting experience came from the Harand Camp of the Theater Arts, shaping his early career ambitions.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Billy Zane’s personal life, including his marriage to actress Lisa Collins from 1989 to 1995. He was also notably engaged to Chilean actress Leonor Varela and British model Kelly Brook. Zane shares two daughters, Ava Catherine and Gia, with model Candice Neill, with whom he was previously engaged. The couple’s twelve-year relationship concluded in November 2022.

Career Highlights Billy Zane’s career is defined by iconic performances, notably as Caledon Hockley in James Cameron’s record-breaking film Titanic and as the lead in the superhero movie The Phantom. The former earned him an MTV Movie Award nomination. Beyond acting, Zane is an accomplished abstract expressionist painter, regularly exhibiting his work in solo and group shows. He has also directed films such as Big Kiss and appeared in multiple entries of the Sniper film series.