Who Is George Thorogood? George Lawrence Thorogood is an American musician, singer, and songwriter known for his high-energy boogie-blues style. His gritty guitar work and charismatic stage presence have made him a rock and roll fixture for decades. He first gained widespread public attention when his hit single “Bad to the Bone” became a staple on US rock radio in the 1980s, boosting his global record sales. The song’s iconic riff quickly embedded itself in pop culture.

Full Name George Lawrence Thorogood Gender Male Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish Education Brandywine High School Father Harry Thorogood Mother Elizabeth Thorogood Siblings John Thorogood, Pete Thorogood, Liza Thorogood, Anne Thorogood Kids Rio Thorogood

Early Life and Education His early years in Wilmington, Delaware, were shaped by a middle-class family environment where music was encouraged, with parents Harry and Elizabeth Thorogood urging their five children to learn instruments. He also held a strong interest in baseball, playing semi-professional ball as a second baseman. Thorogood attended Brandywine High School, where he befriended future Destroyers drummer Jeff Simon. His musical journey began after he was inspired by a John P. Hammond concert, leading him to start as an acoustic street performer before forming his iconic band.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked George Thorogood’s public life, which he largely keeps private. He married Marla Raderman on July 16, 1985. Thorogood and Raderman had one daughter, Rio Thorogood, with whom he shares a close bond. Marla Thorogood passed away in 2019 from ovarian cancer.

Career Highlights George Thorogood’s hit single “Bad to the Bone” became a defining track, resonating across film and television with its unmistakable blues-rock swagger. This original composition, along with popular covers like “Move It on Over” and “Who Do You Love?”, helped sell more than 15 million albums worldwide. His career expanded through rigorous touring, including the legendary “50/50” tour in 1981, where his band played all 50 US states in 50 days. This intense schedule solidified his reputation as a formidable live performer and a dedicated road warrior.