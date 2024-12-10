Golden Retriever Hangs Out With College Basketball Team, Gets Employed As ‘Director Of Pawsitivity’

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a professional athlete is a very demanding job that takes a lot of dedication. However, while athletes playing in schools and colleges are not yet doing this full-time, the effort required of them is often even higher when considering that aside from their sport, they also have to find time for studying and other activities.

In situations just like these, it’s crucial to have something or someone who can help raise mood and motivation. One college basketball team recently went viral when they seemingly discovered this exact missing piece in a golden retriever who hung out with the athletes so much that she became an official staff member. Scroll down to learn all about it!

Dogs are great companions, but they can be even greater exercise buddies

Image credits: chillnwithcharley / Instagram

Montclair State University recently went viral after their women’s basketball team made a golden retriever called Charley an official member of their staff

Nobody stays in school forever, so it’s only natural that college sports teams have ever-shifting rosters, adding new faces and saying goodbye to some old ones every year. However, for Montclair State University’s women’s basketball team, this year’s change involved something very adorable and unique.

Alongside all the new people, the team’s coaching staff welcomed a new member who was, in fact, not very human. Going by the name Charley, the athletes now had a 2-year-old golden retriever officially listed as their ‘director of pawsitivity.’

Image credits: chillnwithcharley / Instagram

Image credits: chillnwithcharley / Instagram

The dog, whose title is ‘director of pawsitivity,’ helps the athletes train and makes sure they don’t get too stressed along the way

However, despite only receiving her title now, the dog has been doing this job ever since she was a puppy. “For two years now, she’s been hanging around the team, and we noticed just how much joy she brings to the team, so we decided to make her an official member of the staff,” Head Coach Karin Harvey shared in an interview with People.

For the whole time, the pup has been as actively involved in the team’s life as ever. “She comes to practice a couple of times a week. She does sprints with the girls, stretches with them, and lifts their spirits.”

But it’s not all about training. Amanda Castro, the Red Hawks’ guard, shared that with the immense load that all the players have to deal with, the adorable sight of Charley alone is enough to make them more relaxed and put them in a better mood.

Image credits: chillnwithcharley / Instagram

The team also plans to build Charley a brand and involve her in more projects, like doing charity work

These days, the goldie not only helps the team get better, but also attends games where she almost assumes the role of a mascot, interacting with fans and spreading the most positive energy.

In the future, plans are already being made for how Charley could be even further involved. “We’re hoping to build her brand and branch out – do some charity work with her. We’re looking to partner with a dog and animal shelter,” said the team’s coach, talking about how much she and everyone love having the pup around and sharing hopes that this is only the beginning.

Image credits: chillnwithcharley / Instagram

Image credits: montclair_redhawks / Instagram

Whether you’re a professional athlete, someone trying to live healthy, or anything in between, dogs are likely the best exercise companions you could ask for, and, according to Jessica Jimenez’s article on New Life K9s, there are plenty of reasons why.

The first and likely the most obvious thing to remember is that dogs need daily exercise and often love doing it. While for them, it may be more about play, their enthusiasm about such an activity is sure to get you going, too, even if sometimes you might not feel like it.

Image credits: chillnwithcharley / Instagram

If you do happen to take your exercise outside, dogs are going to be all the happier. Most canines love exploring the world around them, taking in every smell they can find, and there is no better place to do this than in the outside world. So whether it’s a walk or a jog, bringing your four-pawed buddy with you is a benefit for all involved.

Depending on what kind of exercise you’re aiming for, you might also need someone to help push your limits. Well, guess who will always be there to try and help you become better, faster, and stronger? That’s right, that little happy furball who’s happy to go anywhere with you.

And last but not least, it doesn’t have to be only about exercising. Such activities are great not only for your and your dog’s physical well-being but also help build a stronger bond with each other, making you enjoy each other’s company many times more.

Image credits: montclair_redhawks / Instagram

Ultimately, dogs are great companions for almost any activity, but it’s where their natural positivity and knack for physicality come into play that they shine the brightest. After all, it’s no coincidence that Charley’s title is the ‘director of pawsitivity.’

What did you think about this story? Do you like exercising with dogs? Share it all in the comments below!

