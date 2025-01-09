Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hugh Jackman's 'Cheating' Post Resurfaces After He Goes Public With Girlfriend Amid Rumors
Hugh Jackman's 'Cheating' Post Resurfaces After He Goes Public With Girlfriend Amid Rumors

An old post of Hugh Jackman’s has resurfaced following his first public appearance with his new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Amidst the flurry of rumors that the Hollywood star cheated on his long-time wife Deborra-Lee Furness with Foster, social media users are blowing up an X post from the actor, tweeted in October of 2015.

    An old tweet from Hugh Jackman is making its round on social media after the actor and Sutton Foster’s romance went public

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Highlights
    • Hugh Jackman’s old tweet from 2015 was resurfaced after publicly appearing with his new girlfriend Sutton foster.
    • Fans have taken to old "cheating" post out of context to relate to recent events.
    • Hugh and Sutton's romance was allegedly "Broadway’s worst-kept secret."

    “To cheat or not to cheat — that is the question?” he asked in his caption, referencing a well-known monologue in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, as the picture showed him staring longingly at two plates of cookies.

    While it was a humorous jab at a person’s tendency to sneak in a “cheat meal” during a diet, fans have turned the words to take on an entirely different meaning.

    It is still unclear whether any talk of the rumored affairs are true, but commenters are joking that the post had “aged poorly” as the conversation continues. 

    “Well Mr. Sir,,, you cheated,” someone said.

    Another wrote, “Bro saw a glimpse of his future.”

    “Obviously you did in fact ‘cheat’ shame on you!” exclaimed a third.

    Fans were quick to express their disappointment in the X-Men actor

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    This Wednesday, Jackman went public with Foster during a date night where they were seen laughing and holding hands together. The appearance comes after almost a year of speculation from fans.

    As reported by Daily Mail, the two first met when they starred together during the Broadway musical The Music Man in 2022 and their hidden romance was allegedly “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

    Image credits: RealHughJackman

    “Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” a source claimed. “Their relationship is not a secret to her.”

    Additionally, many cast members were reportedly aware of their romance together but decided to keep quiet out of respect for the both of them as they were “nice and great people.”

    “But there was an affair and overlap,” they stated.

    Their “secret” romance was not as secret as they thought, according to sources

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    It later led to Jackman and his ex-wife to separate, another insider told US Weekly.

    But the pair are no longer “interested in hiding their love” for one another.

    “Enough time has passed for Hugh to stop playing games and hide his feelings and his relationship,” said a source.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “They both wanted to be considerate of their exes and anyone else that might be upset, but they aren’t interested in hiding.”

    They added, “Hugh’s close friends have seen a rejuvenated glow to him and that is all thanks to Sutton.”

    And while a majority of fans aren’t too happy about the news, the actor’s former spouse had somewhat of a different reaction.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,” a source told Daily Mail. “She can now fully close this chapter and move on.” 

    Furness and Jackman were married for 27 years before announcing their split in September 2023. They had adopted two children together: Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

    “Do better” read a comment

    Image credits: horny_succubus

    Image credits: Saionownworld4

    Image credits: blindingliqhts

    Image credits: AoArgent12

    Image credits: parodyfishstick

    Image credits: nyc_adriana

    Image credits: D_monopolist

    Image credits: mamasadu

    Image credits: Tomboy_CEO

    Image credits: Joearya_10

    Image credits: MyMDSoapbox

    Image credits: tweetAC23

