Deborra-Lee Furness Sparks Bitter Feud With Blake Lively Amid Hugh Jackman Affair Rumors

Deborra-Lee Furness is said to be resentful toward Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for their alleged complicity in her ex, Hugh Jackman’s, relationship with Sutton Foster.

Furness ended her 27-year marriage with Jackman in September 2023. The X-Men star recently confirmed his romance with Sutton Foster, whom he worked with on the Broadway revival of The Music Man the year prior.

Amid rumors that Jackman cheated on Furness with his Broadway co-star, an insider claims Lively and Reynolds may have been aware of the alleged infidelity.

An insider claims Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might have known about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship

Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

“[Furness] knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton,” the source told Woman’s Day.

Though Furness and Lively did not share a close bond, the former was reportedly left “fuming” when she was not told about the alleged affair.

“Truth be told, it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different, but she felt they got on just fine,” the insider continued.

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“Watching this legal nightmare unfold around Blake’s latest film, and how Ryan and Hugh had to skip the Globes because of it, must feel just a bit karmic.”

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of creating a “hostile work environment” and treating her like an “object.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023, one year before news of Sutton Foster’s divorce

Image credits: thehughjackman

Jackman and Furness announced the end of their marriage in September 2023, writing, “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Meanwhile, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Jackman and Foster went public with their relationship last Monday (January 6), as they were pictured holding hands during a date night in Santa Monica, California.

Image credits: thehughjackman

A source close to Furness told The Dailymail that the actress was “relieved” upon seeing the photos and that she can now move on from the scandal.

“Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,” they said.” ‘She trusted her intuition and her intuition was right.

“She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted. She can now fully close this chapter and move on.”

Jackman and Furness reportedly started growing apart during the pandemic

Image credits: thehughjackman

According to the insider, Furness and Jackman began to grow apart when their relationship became “rudimentary” during the pandemic.

“Their relationship wasn’t the same. Hugh had to move with his feelings. He had such a special connection with Deborra-Lee, but that is now over, and he has to do what is right for him.”

The Australian actor is not interested in hiding his relationship with Foster, as the couple remains “considerate of their exes and anyone that might be upset,” a source claims.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Their romantic date took place after Jackman attended a performance of the Tony Award-winning actress’ latest production, Once Upon A Mattress, at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre.

In a 2022 post about their rehearsals for the Music Man, Foster described dancing with Jackman as “a dream.”

Speaking with Vogue the same year, the 49-year-old actress praised her co-star, referring to him as one of her “best friends.”

“He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him. And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

Image credits: thehughjackman

Fans urge Deborra-Lee to move on amid Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s rumored affair

